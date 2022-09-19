Weekend violence kills 4 people, injures another 5 around Louisville

Five people have died and another four were injured over the weekend as violence surged in Louisville.

Here's what we know:

Weekend Shively shootings

On Saturday, a man and woman were found dead and another woman was found injured following a shooting in the Shively area.

Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, the two were pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman in her 20s was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man, later identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42, was shot and killed in Shively the same night. Shively Police later learned the shooting happened on eastbound Interstate 264 near Cane Run Road.

Interstate highway violence

That was not the only shooting on Interstate 264 over the weekend. Another man was shot, and is now in critical condition, while traveling on the Waterson Expressway Sunday.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a call on Interstate 264 where a man was found suffering from a severe gunshot wound. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

That comes after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday night on Interstate 264 West near Breckenridge Lane overpass. His car had also been damaged with several bullet holes.

In Portland, another man was killed, bringing the total to four for the weekend. First Division officers responded to a call about 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pirtle Street. Ellis said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weekend shootings leave several injured

On Sunday, two other people were shot and injured within three hours of one another.

At 9:20 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot at the 1600 block of Dixie Highway. Officers found the man in critical condition and he was transported to U of L Hospital.

About 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane. Officers found a teen with non-life-threatening wounds to his leg.

Out of the four killings, little is known about the perpetrators of the violence.

Police are asking anyone with information in any of these cases to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or submit an anonymous tip at louisville-police.org/339/Report-a-Tip-Crime.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Weekend violence kills four people, injures five around Louisville