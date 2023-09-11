Weekend violence in Lansing injured three, police say

LANSING — Three people were injured over the weekend in a pair of shootings and one stabbing, Lansing police said Monday.

The stabbing victim and one shooting victim were listed Monday in stable condition. The third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Friday, police were dispatched to the area of Baker and Donora streets at about 2:45 p.m. where they found a 30-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was in stable condition, LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said.

At about 10:38 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Ramada Drive where they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He also was transported to a local hospital.

At about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, officers went to the 6000 block of Balfour Drive where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He also was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police did not provide details about what led to any of the incidents.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police report three violent incidents that left residents injured