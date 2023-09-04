Weekend Violence: At least 5 shootings leave 2 dead, several injured over weekend, JSO says

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least five shootings from over the weekend, leaving two people dead and others hurt.

According to police, no suspects have been identified in the shootings and only one person of interest has been detained for questioning following the shooting of a 15-year-old in the Sandalwood area.

Action News Jax has mapped out the shootings and compared the number of homicides from last year to this year. According to JSO’s transparency page, so far in 2023, there have been 77 homicides total with four months left in the year. In 2022, the transparency page lists 159 total homicides.

Over the weekend, there were five more shootings, including one where JSO said a man was found shot on South Kings Road.

Then, police found a man shot in the ankle on Franklin Street. A third happened on Maynard Street, where JSO said another person was shot in the leg.

Also, in Arlington, a man was shot on Arlington Road.

Then in the fifth shooting, JSO said a teenager was killed in an alleged dispute-turned-shooting on Java Drive on Saturday. Action News Jax spoke with the victim’s father, who described how he will remember his son.

“It feels horrible, but for the last 15 years, I’ve been in my son’s life every step of the way. So, I have recordings of us together from since he was a baby until now that I will continue to playback,” he said.

Action News Jax is still working to learn if there are any suspects in any of these shootings. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

