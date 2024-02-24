Weekend warming ahead of incoming cold storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! High pressure is building throughout the state with a mix of sun and clouds on deck for the weekend.

As for today, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs that reach the 40s and 50s for the vast majority of the state. In some spots we’ll see 30s like in Park City while on the other side of the coin, we’ll see mid 60s in St. George. Clouds do increase at times throughout southern and central Utah and the warming trend continues with temperatures climbing that will reach as high as the upper 50s along the Wasatch on Sunday with a chance we see upper 60s in St. George. Even Park City will see mid 40s by Sunday!

A road rage incident in American Fork left a cyclist shaken. It’s part of a bigger issue of safety on Utah roads

SATURDAY: High pressure with clouds & a warming trend– above average temps Saturday, Sunday and into Monday…

A nice Saturday with highs in the low 50s along the Wasatch Front, and I-15 corridor & low to mid 60s in @CityofStGeorge#utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/nuySzbVQXz — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) February 24, 2024

Our stretch of calm conditions won’t likely last too long as another storm looks set to move into Utah by early next week. Ahead of what looks to be an organized cold front, we will see winds noticeably increasing for the beginning of the work week. After a glance at the latest weather models, the storm looks like it will be much colder compared to recent storms, which brings additional mountain snow favoring the northern half of the state and the potential of valley snow.









Early estimates suggest a few inches in some valleys along the Wasatch Front. Before the snow, mild temperatures Monday ahead of the cold front will allow for rain, but following the front, cold air will move in and temperatures will drop. We will keep monitoring the storm’s evolution and keep you 4-Warned. Stay tuned!

OUR NEXT STORM: Winds increase Sunday & into next week–It's going to be colder than the last few, so we see a drastic temperature drop along the Wasatch Front. As far as wet #utwx— we will see solid mountain snow & we have a chance of a few inches in valleys! Stay tuned #utwx pic.twitter.com/ghzE7fHvL3 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) February 24, 2024

The bottom line? As we move through the weekend we’ll see calm skies with warming temperatures before a storm arrives early next week.

You can always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.