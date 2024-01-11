Weekend weather: Another major storm coming Friday night and then snow next week?

“Wash, rinse, repeat!”

That’s how the National Weather Service — in a post on the social media platform X — described this weekend’s forecast for yet another major storm that is expected to bring more heavy rains, gale force winds, potential flooding and power outages to the region Friday night into Saturday morning.

Déjà vu?

“It looks like it’s not going to be as strong as the previous one,” said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

However, the weather service is warning that because so many rivers, creeks and other waterways remain flooded from Tuesday night’s storm and will not have completely receded by the weekend, the impact could be just as severe. In particular, Barnegat Bay could see “moderate flooding” Friday night into Saturday. A coastal flood watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for Ocean County.

Nevertheless, portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey could see the worst of the effects, where the heaviest rain is expected, the weather service in Mount Holly stated in its written briefing on Wednesday night. The storm could bring as much as 1.5 inches in new rainfall.

As for the winds, inland areas may experience southeast winds on Friday night of 20 to 30 mph with 40 to 50 mph gusts; coastal areas may see 30 to 40 mph winds with 50 to 60 mph gusts.

The winds will taper off some on Saturday, with southwest to west winds of 20 to 30 mph, andgusts of up to 45 mph possible. The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be near 55 degrees but will feel colder because of the wind, all according to the weather service.

And if that’s enough weather, get ready for next week, when temperatures plummet and it will certainly feel like January.

O’Hara said the weather service was “putting some flags out there” about the potential for snow as the weather turns colder.

There is a chance of snow on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday, with a high temperature near 40 degrees during the day and a low temperature of 20 degrees at night.

Tuesday is when the weather is expected to turn absolutely frigid. Temperatures will be in the low 30s during the day and in the teens at night, all according to the weather service.

