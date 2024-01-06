Weekend weather forecast: Storm brings snow to Northeast while another reaches West

The East Coast could see the a mix of ice and snow over the weekend as a winter storm threatens to cause power outages and snarl travel.

The storm brought freezing rain to the southern and central Appalachians and heavy snow to the Northeast, according to The National Weather Service. The storm could bring 8 to 12 inches of snow to parts of the Northeast on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first significant snowfall in about two years for some major eastern cities.

The central and eastern Gulf Coast can expect the heaviest rain, with 1 to 2 inches for most spots but localized totals over 3 to 4 inches through Saturday night, the weather service reported. The storm could also bring 0.10 to 0.25 inches of ice and potentially causing travel complications, power outages and tree damage.

People walk through the snow in Manhattan on on Feb. 1, 2021 in New York City. The National Weather Service said a the storm will bring the "first significant snowfall to interior locations, mainly to the north and west of New York City" over the weekend.

"Snowfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected mainly north and west of I-95 from Philadelphia to Providence but locally higher accumulations will be possible for portions of the Catskills into the Berkshires and portions of south-central New England including the northern/western Boston suburbs," the weather service reported.

Northeastern parts of New Jersey and the southwestern part of Connecticut will likely see 5 to 9 inches of snowfall or at most 10 to 12 inches, the service forecasted. The New York City/New Jersey metro area, Long Island and southeast costal Connecticut could see 2 to 7 inches of snowfall.

The service is advising people to stay off roads during the snow, drive slow if they must with an emergency kit in their car.

Here is the weather forecast for Saturday, January 6, 2024.

New York weather map

Mountain snow, strong winds and and coastal rain headed to West

The Pacific Northwest will see heavy rain caused by a powerful storm early Saturday, the weather service said. The system will bring heavy snow into the Cascades.

California will see areas of coastal rain and heavy mountain snow by Saturday, as well as winds around 50 to 60 mph in the mountains. The system will eventually head farther inland this weekend, bringing heavy snow to the higher terrains of Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

"This storm system is expected to emerge over the central U.S. early next week as a powerful storm with significant impacts possible, stretching eventually to the East Coast by mid-week," the weather service forecasted.

California weather map

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm returns snow to Northeast. Track the weekend weather