Weekend weather forecast: Storms continue to impact West, Northeast before a tranquil Sunday

Traffic moves on the Golden Gate Bridge as people carry umbrellas while walking down a path at the Golden Gate Overlook in San Francisco, March 9, 2023. California is bracing for the arrival of an atmospheric river that forecasters warn will bring heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and the threat of flooding even as the state is still digging out from earlier storms.

Winter storms will continue to hit both sides of the U.S. over the weekend before a brief lull that will quickly be followed by yet another round of storms.

A significant storm that began impacting California continues Saturday before a weather break comes on Sunday. The Northeast will also see a Sunday respite from back-to-back storms before Monday picks right back up again.

"It's kind of a one-two punch," said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.

Here's what you need to know about winter weather this weekend:

California

An atmospheric river blasting California will continue to dump rain and heavy snow on much of the state Saturday but the worst should be over.

As a result of the storm, which killed at least two people and prompted widespread evacuation warnings, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in the state to free up federal aid for help responding to flooding and mudslides.

On Saturday, the storm should die down a bit and the state will get a break on Sunday, Larson said.

Atmospheric river: The weather phenomenon extends thousands of miles from the tropics to the western U.S

This photo provided by Palisades Tahoe shows snow cover at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Blake Kessler/Palisades Tahoe via AP) ORG XMIT: LA306

It will be short-lived as another atmospheric river is set to hit the state on Monday.

All the precipitation in California does carry some good news for the state.

About 26 percent of the state is now considered drought-free, up from just 16 percent on Feb. 28, Larson said, adding that new figure doesn't even include the two atmospheric rivers impacting the state Saturday and next week.

"It's not ending the drought but i's absolutely helping," he said. "Although it's causing all kinds of problems short term, the big picture long term is it's a help."

A weird winter winds down: New data details record warmth, strange snow patterns

Winter storm map

East/Northeast

Like California, the eastern and northeastern part of the U.S. will continue seeing winter storm weather on Saturday before a tranquil Sunday, followed quickly by another storm.

Story continues

A strip of the region between Buffalo and Binghamton, New York can expect 6-12 inches of snow while New York City may get 1 to 3 inches.

The farther east the storm moves, the "less of a big deal it becomes," Larson said.

Western Massachusetts may get between 2 and 4 inches of snow while Boston seems like it will be spared from any major precipitation this weekend.

Come Monday, that'll change with a nor'easter.

"It won't be a prolonged lull," Larson said. "But all of New England should be dry and tranquil in between for Sunday."

The South

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in eastern Oklahoma and most of Arkansas on Saturday before the threat shifts southeast to the southern half of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia on Sunday.

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Storms forecast for West, Northeast Saturday; weather Sunday tranquil