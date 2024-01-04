Weekend weather update says snow will stay in North Jersey, rain and winds for the Shore

A change in the storm track means the forecast for rain and snow has changed too — Monmouth and Ocean counties are now likely to see more rain than snow, while North Jersey is expected to see significant snowfall.

From I-95 south, the state could see three-quarters to an inch of rain, some gusty winds and very little snow, while northern Jersey could see up to six to eight inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Patrick O'Hara, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Mt. Holly, said the difference between an area getting snow or not depends how the storm tracks, which changes in the days leading up to a weather event.

"If you want a lot of snow, you need to keep the storm away from the coast," he said. "It's got to kind of move off shore...but this one is going across south Jersey."

O'Hara said a lot of warm air is getting wrapped around the middle of the storm as it heads our way, making the outlook for Ocean and Monmouth counties mostly just a rainstorm, with snow dustings possible when things begin late Saturday going into Sunday morning. But nothing is likely to stick.

"The threat of snow seems to be very low now in those areas," he said.

According to Steven DiMartino, meteorologist at NY NJ PA Weather, the reason why the storm is a little bit warmer is because it's going to take a little longer for it to organize. While it's offshore, it's going to produce an east wind.

"Whenever you have an east wind, that pretty much puts a death nail for snow fall on the central New Jersey coast," he said.

Temperatures at the Shore will be in the 40s during much of the storm, but get closer to freezing once it ends Sunday, O'Hara said. That could be concerning for driving conditions.

"If there are any ponds of water on the road, there could be some freezing," he said.

Along with the rain, winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph could hit the Shore, according to O'Hara.

There's going to be some minor to moderate coastal flooding and concern for major ponding and urban flooding due to the statewide saturated ground, DiMartino said.

"The water table is pretty much as saturated as you can possibly get for this time of year, so additional rainfall will lead to some areas of flooding," he said. “Don't be surprised if you get a little water in the basement as well."

Conditions will clear by Sunday, according to DiMartino, before a major rain and wind storm hit next Tuesday and Wednesday.

