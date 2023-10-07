Weekend weather in US features heat wave, cold snap, flooding and fire risk

People around the United States are facing a wide variety of weather risks this weekend, with heavy rain and possible flooding in the Northeast, chilly temperatures in the Midwest, high temperatures in the West and risk of fires in parts of the South.

In the Northeast, the National Weather Service has forecast heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding as the remnants of Philippe, once a tropical storm, affect New England. On Saturday afternoon, officials at John F. Kennedy International Airport advised travelers that flights may be disrupted due to current weather conditions.

That comes after New York City saw record-breaking rainfall that flooded streets and subways, and cancelled hundreds of flights a week ago.

Meanwhile in the Midwest, a cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures moving across the U.S. toward the Atlantic Ocean through the weekend. Some areas, including parts of the Central Plains, had freeze warnings overnight Friday.

In Central California, several areas may see record-breaking heat with temperatures 12 to 14 degrees above normal for this time of year, the National Weather Service’s Hanford office, near Fresno, said.

In the South, the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for fires due to dry dry weather and breezy winds in the southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of southwestern Georgia, outside of Atlanta, and the Florida Panhandle. Outdoor burning is not recommended, the National Weather Service’s Birmingham station warned.

