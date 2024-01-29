Weekend wreck kills teen on motorcycle in Shasta County

A 17-year-old was killed this past weekend when he lost control of his motorcycle east of Redding, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 on Dry Creek Road north of Sage Brush Trail.

According to the CHP, the teen was riding a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle south on Dry Creek Road near Elk Trail West at a high speed when after taking a slight left curve he lost control, and the motorbike went into a guardrail.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said, adding that he was wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information can call the CHP at 530-225-0500.

