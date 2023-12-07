This weekend's best bets are all about the holiday spirit in Volusia-Flagler

It’ll be a long weekend for grinches, as holiday fun in all its varieties is atop the bill of events in Volusia and Flagler.

Here’s what’s happening:

In Daytona Beach, festivals, parades on tap

On Friday, there will be a grand kid-friendly Christmas Party from 6-9 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 105 E. Orange Ave., Daytona Beach.

Sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach and City Commissioner Paula Reed, the event aimed at ages 3-12 features a book giveaway, free refreshments, games, line dancing, photos with Santa, a chance to run the bases hosted by the Daytona Tortugas and a screening of the movie “Elf.”

It’s free admission, with guests encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for community donation. Visit codb.us for details.

Also in Daytona Beach, the second annual Winter Family Fest will celebrate the season on Saturday at the lovely Riverfront Esplanade along the shores of the Halifax River on North Beach Street.

Santa Claus will again be part of the activities at the Winter Family Fest on Saturday at the Riverfront Esplanade in Daytona Beach.

The free event will feature the creations of more than 90 artisans, as well as assorted vendors, face-painting for the kids, food trucks and an appearance by Santa Claus. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit daytonabeach.com for details.

Also on Saturday, the City of Daytona Beach Christmas Parade, “Jingle All the Waves” will step off at 6 p.m. along Beach Street. Presented by Brown & Brown Insurance, the holiday procession starts at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and travels south on Beach Street to Jackie Robinson Parkway.

Yes, Virginia, there’s more holiday events

The City of DeBary will present its Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. Sunday. The “Christmas Through the Decades” parade route runs along U.S. Highway 17-92 from Spring Vista Drive to Poinsettia Drive in DeBary. Visit debary.org for details.

In DeLand, the annual DeLand Christmas Boat Parade, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Downtown DeLand, will cast off at 6 p.m. Saturday. The flotilla travels along St. Johns River from Whitehair Bridge to Lake Beresford. Visit DDRotary.org for details.

Holiday boat parades also are part of the weekend schedule in Volusia and Flagler counties.

In Deltona, the city’s “Whoville Parade” starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at 1200 Deltona Blvd. in Deltona. Visit deltonafl.gov for details.

In Edgewater, that city’s “Country Christmas Back Home” parade is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. The route travels along 30th Street from Hibiscus Drive to Silver Palm Drive. Visit cityofedgewater.org for details.

In New Smyrna Beach, the Southeast Volusia Holiday Boat Parade is slated for dusk Saturday. The procession of illuminated watercraft will travel along the Intercoastal Waterway in New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater, with viewing available at Riverside Park. Visit canalstreetncb.com for details.

Back on land, the Orange City Christmas Parade unfolds at 5 p.m. Saturday along Volusia Avenue (U.S. Highway 17-92) in downtown Orange City. Visit orangecityfl.gov for details.

Finally, the City of Ormond Beach will present its Home for the Holidays parade, with “A Groovy Christmas” theme, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Ormond Beach. The route travels from Division and Ridgewood avenues north to Granada Boulevard, then east Granada to Beach Street, then south to City Hall. Visit ormondbeach.org for details.

Three Dog Night still rocks

If your idea of “Joy to the World” is more classic rock than yuletide, you’ll want to catch Three Dog Night as the band most certainly will perform that hit among many others at an 8 p.m. Saturday show at Peabody Auditorium.

Danny Hutton is one of the original members of Three Dog Night and still its lead singer at age 80. The band performs at Peabody Auditorium on Saturday.

Now in its 56th year (!), the band continues to tour with a lineup that includes 80-year-old original vocalist Danny Hutton accompanied by the more recent additions of guitarist Michael Allsup, drummer Pat Bautz, bassist Paul Kingery and keyboardist Howard Laravea.

Tickets range from $59-$89 at Ticketmaster.com. Visit peabodyauditorium.org for details.

Follow the Fairy Trail

Holiday shopping, music, food and prizes will be the main attractions at the Fairy Festival and Holiday Market on Saturday and Sunday at Hotel Cassadaga in West Volusia County.

Visitors are invited to follow the Fairy Trail on Chauncey Street to its conclusion for a photo opp with the life-size fairy wings that are part of West Volusia’s popular Wings of the West Trail. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Free admission. Go to visitwestvolusia.com for details.

Flagler also gets festive

On Saturday, the Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade, presented by Palm Coast Yacht Club, will offer a brightly lit watercraft processional from 6-8:30 p.m. The fleet of lighted boats begins at Cochise Waterway, Palm Coast’s northern cut to the Intracoastal Waterway, and heads south.

It passes the Cimarron and Club House Waterways sails under the Hammock Dunes toll bridge past St. Joe Walkway and Waterfront Park. Visit palmcoastyachtclub.com for details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Best bets for weekend fun in Volusia-Flagler are heavy on the holidays