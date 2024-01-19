Weeklies in Scarsdale, Bedford, Rivertowns suspend operations; talks underway to help

For more than 100 years, the Scarsdale Inquirer has provided local news for one of Westchester County’s most prominent suburbs, detailing the actions of municipal and school officials while celebrating the good works of its citizens and the athletic exploits of its students.

On Wednesday, a stark notice was posted on the Inquirer’s Facebook page: “The Scarsdale Inquirer has suspended publication as we look for solutions to bring us back to financial sustainability.”

The Scarsdale Inquirer, Record-Review and Rivertowns Enterprise have suspended publication while their owner looks for a way to make the new operation financially sustainable.

The posting sent shock waves through the community, with reverberations extending to northern Westchester and the Rivertowns. That’s where the Inquirer’s parent company also owns the Record-Review, which covers Bedford, Pound Ridge and Lewisboro, and the Rivertowns Enterprise, which covers Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Ardsley, and Dobbs Ferry.

They too won’t be publishing this week.

“The economics have been difficult and remain so,” said Ed Baum, former editor of the Record-Review, who retired last week, as planned, after almost nine years at the helm. “It’s a temporary suspension of operations. I don’t think the last chapter has been written.”

The publishing group’s publisher, Deborah White, did not return emails and phone messages seeking comment.

Talks underway about saving the weeklies

Discussion have already begun between White and interested investors and journalism entrepreneurs. Possibilities include creating a non-profit news operation, said Michelle Rea, executive director of the New York Press Association, who spoke with White on Wednesday and Thursday.

“There has been a groundswell of support that she never anticipated,” said Rea. “We’re hoping someone of quality steps up to fill the void. It would be a shame to see those papers go away.”

Among those interested in helping revive the Scarsdale Inquirer is attorney Marc Zwillinger, a Scarsdale native who recalls that as a child, he looked forward each week to reading the latest youth sports news.

Today, he reads its municipal coverage. He said several others have shown interest in joining him. He recalled the Inquirer's top-notch coverage of disgraced Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Tom Hagerman, who covered up a $1.7 million IRS debt from the school board for close to a year while applying to become head of school at The Latin School in Chicago.

“The paper was and is a great source of important issues local to the community that do not get much coverage elsewhere,” said Zwillinger, who has yet to hear back from White. “In an age of evaporating local newspapers, local journalism is still an important way of holding local municipalities, politicians, including school superintendents, accountable.”

Bedford Supervisor Ellen Calves said there's interest in Bedford in reviving the Record-Review.

Bedford Supervisor Ellen Calves said deep-pocketed local news backers are rallying to save the Record-Review as well.

“There are residents who are keyed in to figure out what needs to happen to save this paper or reconstitute it in a way to make it sustainable in the digital age,” she said. “People with resources want to make it happen.”

Tough times for weeklies

The temporary suspension of the Westchester weeklies comes as newspapers across the nation face declining readership, increased costs, and a tough advertising market. Rea said there are about 375 weeklies in New York, most of them family-owned, like the Inquirer group.

Adam Stone, publisher of the Examiner group of Westchester weeklies, knows the tough financial constraints of the weekly newspaper business.

“My hope is that they find a way to resurrect the papers,” said Stone, who was a freelance reporter for the Record-Review in 2007. “They’ve done such great work for so long.”

The Scarsdale Inquirer, which serves Scarsdale and the Edgemont hamlet of Greenburgh, is a storied publication established in 1919 by the Scarsdale Women’s Club, which published the weekly for 40 years, according to the Scarsdale Historical Society.

By the 1980s, it was owned by William White, who died in 1989. In 1984, White purchased the Rivertowns Enterprise, naming his 26-year-old daughter, Deborah, its publisher. She took over the operation of both papers in 1989, following her father’s death, according to a 1999 New York Times article.

By 1995, White added the Record-Review, which emerged from the ashes of the defunct Pound Ridge Review and Bedford Record, according to The New York Times. The paper added coverage of Lewisboro following the demise of the Lewisboro Ledger's print edition in 2016.

She has led those papers and media sites for 35 years.

Covering 'good deeds,' providing accountability

“We worked to become a trusted source of news and information, capturing the breadth and richness of community life,” said Baum. “We wrote about the people in these towns — about their good deeds, struggles, and their dreams of making life better in their communities.”

Accountability was important, too.

“Part of our role was to hold power to account, which means shedding light on the operation of the municipalities, school districts, and police departments to assess the effectiveness of their elected leaders and see where their tax dollars were spent,” he said.

In Scarsdale, longtime resident Michelle Sterling is among those who have supported the Inquirer with the purchase of a multi-year subscription. Sterling, who serves as chief of staff for state Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, said she’s hoping for a revival to lift the gloom that descended in Scarsdale on Wednesday.

“There’s been such an outpouring of sadness,” she said. “The Inquirer is a community gem, and it would be a massive loss to the community if it closes. Having community papers is so important. They keep people informed, and they serve as a check on people doing things in the community. It’s the extra branch that we need.”

