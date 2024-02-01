Weeklong closure to affect portions of 19th Street

Construction at a railroad crossing in west Lubbock will require portions of 19th Street to be closed for about week beginning Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

The Lubbock and Western Railway will make improvements to the railroad crossing on 19th Street (State Highway 114) located between Inler Avenue (FM 179) and Research Boulevard. The railway is slated to remove existing planks and tracks and replace them with a new section.

TxDOT said traffic will be detoured down Inler and Research to Fourth Street during construction. Construction is expected to wrap up by Friday, Feb. 9, weather permitting.

Also on Monday, Plainsman Switching will begin work to replace two crossings located on Loop 331 between Loop 289 and 50th Street, TxDOT said. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone via Loop 289 and 50th Street. Work there is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

