Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Auxly's Surprise Strategic Partner Investment

We're entering the dog days of summer, but it sure isn't a lazy time in the world of marijuana stocks. As ever with this rapidly burgeoning industry, events continue to move fast. At times, they're even momentous.

This week certainly didn't lack for big news developments that shook the prices of more than a few marijuana stocks. Here are three key happenings in the industry over the past five working days.

Imperial Brands' Auxly investment

An old-line tobacco company is stepping into the grow room. Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) will invest 123 million Canadian dollars ($94 million) in Auxly Cannabis (OTC: CBWTF). That's a hefty sum, considering that the relatively small and obscure Canadian marijuana company's market capitalization is only a shade above $400 million.

In return for the investment, which takes the form of a convertible debenture, Auxly will receive global licenses to Imperial's vaping technology and its intellectual property. It will also be granted access to Nerudia, Imperial's nicotine liquids unit. For its part, Imperial will receive a seat on the board of directors.

Auxly trumpeted the timing of the arrangement, saying that it is "ideal as we prepare to bring our portfolio of innovative cannabis products to the Canadian market following the legalization of edibles, extracts and topicals later this year."

The choice of Auxly was a bit surprising for a company as entrenched as Imperial Brands, which holds classic cigarette brands like Winston and European favorite Gauloises in its portfolio, plus e-cigarette line Blu. Yet Auxly is becoming ever more widely connected throughout the cannabis industry, with partnerships and investments in various segments of the business.

Meanwhile, with this deal, Auxly connects with a well-capitalized and established player in a sector that's arguably the most complementary to its industry. It also gains a nice chunk of capital, which is always scarce in the world of corporate marijuana. It feels like this new partnership is potentially a win-win for both companies.

CannTrust CEO canned

The end of the week saw the end of Peter Aceto's reign as CannTrust (NYSE: CTST) CEO. The company, rocked by controversy over unlicensed growing in one of its facilities, announced it had relieved Aceto of his position, effective immediately. The obviously irate company's board also demanded -- and received -- the resignation of board chair Eric Paul.

The cannabis industry is no different to the wider corporate world in one respect: If a scandal erupts, oftentimes heads roll. And this is a troubling scandal. CannTrust received a notice of noncompliance from industry regulator Health Canada that it grew product in five unlicensed grow rooms for a period of several months. A report in Toronto's Globe and Mail said that Aceto and Paul were aware of this transgression.

The firing of Aceto, in particular, is good news for investors. But although this helps the company move past the controversy, it's far from over. Health Canada has not yet handed down a ruling on the matter -- it's possible that it'll go so far as to revoke the company's grow license. At the risk of stating the obvious, this would be a fatal blow to its business.

The market was glad to hear of the departures, bidding the stock up by almost 17% the day they were announced. But to reiterate, CannTrust is still potentially in very deep water, so it's probably a good idea to avoid the stock for now.