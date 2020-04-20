Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.
Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Chairman and CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares on April 16 at a price of $27.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.91% since then.
Ryman Hospitality Properties is a real estate investment trust that focuses on group-oriented destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets in the United States. The company operates in Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Washington, DC. Ryman's hotels operate under major brands including Marriott and Gaylord.
The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion. Its shares traded at $27.95 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.95 as of April 17. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $38.45 million compared to $159.19 million for the prior-year period.
OPKO Health
OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 225,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $1.56.
OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, a global supply-chain operation and holding company and a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel.
The company has a market cap of $1.14 million. Its shares traded at $1.70 as of April 17. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $112.4 million compared with a net loss of $76.1 million for the comparable period of 2018.
Frost bought 500,000 shares on April 2 at a price of $1.16; 50,000 shares on April 3 at a price of $1.15; 400,000 shares on April 7 at a price of $1.28; 200,000 shares on April 15 at a price of $1.55; and 25,000 shares on April 16 at a of $1.63. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.29%.
Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) CEO Jasbir Seehra bought 20,000 shares on April 13 at a price of $16.00. The price of the stock has increased by 65.50% since then.
Keros Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
The company has a market cap of $531.97 million. Its shares traded at $26.48 as of April 17. On April 13, Keros Therapeutics announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,900,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $110.4 million.
10% Owner Arkin Bio Ventures LP bought 120,000 shares on April 13 at a price of $16. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 65.50%.
10% Owner Pontifax Management 4 G.P. bought 437,499 shares on April 13 at a price of $16. The price of the stock has increased by 65.50% since then.
Director Orbimed Advisors LLC bought 375,200 shares on April 13 at a price of $16. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 65.50%.
Director and 10% Owner Ran Nussbaum bought 437,499 shares on April 13 at a price of $16. The price of the stock has increased by 65.50% since then.
Director and 10% Owner Alon Lazarus bought 120,000 shares on April 13 at a price of $16. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 65.50%.
Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) President and CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares on April 14 at a price of $29.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.94% since then.
Spirit Realty Capital is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in leasing properties throughout the U.S. Spirit Realty's core business is acquiring real estate through sale-leaseback transactions in which a tenant will sell their property to Spirit and then lease that same property back from Spirit through a prearranged, long-term agreement. General merchandise companies, casual dining chains and quick service restaurant chains represent significant amounts of Spirit's rental income. The company's real estate assets are fairly evenly distributed throughout the U.S.
The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion. Its shares traded at $26.69 with a price-earnings ratio of 14.75 as of April 17. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.07 million compared to $51.53 million for the same period of 2018.
Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management Kenneth Heimlich bought 1,950 shares on April 16 at a of $25.77. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.57%.
Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jay Young bought 5,000 shares on April 16 at a price of $25.50. The price of the stock has increased by 4.67% since then.
Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.
