Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

NantKwest

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Chairman, CEO and 10% Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong bought 3,710,000 shares on June 29 at a price of $12.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.07% since then.

dbd4f3e05fa9220a3ebc8d4ec982cf3c.png More





NantKwest is a United States-based firm functioning in the healthcare sector. It is focused on providing immunotherapeutic agents, especially natural killer cells to treat cancer, infectious and inflammatory diseases. Most of NatWest's sales are concentrated in the United States region.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion. Its shares traded at $11.99 as of July 2.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31 was $18.38 million compared to a loss of $17.89 million for the prior-year period.

President and Chief Administrative Officer Barry J. Simon sold 200,041 shares on June 23 at a price of $10.56 and nine shares on June 30 at a price of $13. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 7.77%.

Gray Television

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Chairman, President and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. bought 4,000 shares on June 30 at a price of $13.05. The price of the stock has increased by 4.98% since then.

376f79bff632a4e896b2713e3854f12f.png More

Gray Television is a television broadcast company. The company is engaged in owning and operating television stations. It also owns video program production, marketing and digital businesses. The company operates in two segments: broadcasting and production.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion. Its shares traded at $13.70 with a price-earnings ratio of 6.94 as of July 2.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $53 million compared to a loss of $18 million for the prior-year period.

Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 4,000 shares on June 30 at a price of $13.05. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.98%.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.





