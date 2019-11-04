Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these are the largest CEO buys during the past week.
OPKO Health
OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 2,800,000 shares of his compa during the past week at the average price of $1.48.
Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with OPK.
- OPK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OPK
- Peter Lynch Chart of OPK
OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. The company's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. OPKO Health also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. The company's bio-reference testing business consists of routine testing and esoteric testing.
The company has a market cap of $998.40 million. Its shares traded at $1.5 as of Nov. 1. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $59.8 million compared with a net loss of $6.2 million for the comparable period of 2018.
Frost bought 350,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.4; another 2,000,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.5; 200,000 shares on Oct. 29 at a price of $1.47; 200,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $1.44; and 50,000 shares on Oct. 31 at a price of $1.43. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since then.
The company's Executive Vice President - Administration, Steven D. Rubin, bought 15,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since then (no overall change).
Vice Chairman and Chief Technical Officer Jane Hsiao bought 400,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.5. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 0%.
Director Richard C. Pfenniger Jr. bought 25,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since then.
Eli Lilly and Co.
Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) President and CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $108.38. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.81%.
Eli Lilly is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta for cancer; Forteo for osteoporosis; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog and Humulin for diabetes; and Cialis for erectile dysfunction. Lilly also holds a strong position in the animal healthcare market.
The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion. Its shares traded at $112.51 with a price-earnings ratio of 13.63 as of Nov. 1. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.254 billion compared to $1.150 billion for the prior-year period.
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $107.59. The price of the stock has increased by 4.57% since then.
Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, and President of Lilly Research Labs, Daniel Skovronsky, bought 5,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $108.61. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.59%.
Senior Vice President and President of Lilly Oncology, Anne E. White, bought 1,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $108.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.37% since then.
Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares on Oct. 24 at a price of $107.49. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.67%.
10% Owner Lilly Endowment Inc. sold 190,000 shares on Oct. 31 at a price of $114. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since then.
Wesbanco
Wesbanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) President and CEO Todd Clossin bought 7,500 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $36.46. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.29%.
WesBanco is a bank holding company that offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. The company has two reportable segments: community banking and trust and investment services. WesBanco operates one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, which runs scores of branches. Its market service area primarily includes the Rust Belt region of the United States. Commercial real estate accounts for nearly half of the bank's loan portfolio. The bank has historically grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's primary component of net revenue is net interest income.
The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion. Its shares traded at $37.66 with a price-earnings ratio of 12.39 as of Nov. 1. Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019 was $37.3 million compared to $32.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares on Oct. 31 at a price of $37.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since then.
AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) President and CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $14.19. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 7.68%.
AngioDynamics manufactures medical, surgical and diagnostic devices. It sells products in three categories: peripheral vascular, vascular access and oncology/surgery. The peripheral vascular products contribute the largest proportion of revenue and include fluid management, venous, drainage, angiographic and thrombus management products. The firm's vascular access products are used during image-guided vascular access procedures, which place catheters into the central venous system. These products include peripherally inserted central catheters, port products and dialysis products. Its oncology/surgery products include microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation and NanoKnife product lines. AngioDynamics generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.
The company has a market cap of $574.83 million. Its shares traded at $15.28 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.50 as of Nov. 1. Net loss for the quarter ended August 31, 2019 was $1.275 million compared to a loss of $469 thousand for the prior-year period.
TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 72,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $2.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4% since then.
TherapeuticsMD is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women. The company intends to commercialize advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. TherapeuticsMD's drug candidates that have completed clinical trials are designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis, and discomfort. The company relies on third parties for the production of clinical and commercial quantities of its drug candidates.
The company has a market cap of $775.41 million. Its shares traded at $2.86 as of Nov. 1. Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $55.24 million compared to a loss of $33.22 million for the prior-year period.
President and Secretary John C.K. Milligan IV bought 72,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $2.75 and another 72,000 shares the same day at a price of $2.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4% since then.
Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $2.75. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4%.
Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.
