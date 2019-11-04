Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these are the largest CEO buys during the past week.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 2,800,000 shares of his compa during the past week at the average price of $1.48.

372fa8c823a262f8eb13b2f5bad4a3c3.png More





OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. The company's diagnostics business includes a core genetic testing operation. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, as well as a global supply-chain operation and holding company in Ireland. OPKO Health also owns a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel. The company's bio-reference testing business consists of routine testing and esoteric testing.

The company has a market cap of $998.40 million. Its shares traded at $1.5 as of Nov. 1. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $59.8 million compared with a net loss of $6.2 million for the comparable period of 2018.

Frost bought 350,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.4; another 2,000,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.5; 200,000 shares on Oct. 29 at a price of $1.47; 200,000 shares on Oct. 30 at a price of $1.44; and 50,000 shares on Oct. 31 at a price of $1.43. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since then.

The company's Executive Vice President - Administration, Steven D. Rubin, bought 15,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since then (no overall change).

Vice Chairman and Chief Technical Officer Jane Hsiao bought 400,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.5. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 0%.

Director Richard C. Pfenniger Jr. bought 25,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $1.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since then.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) President and CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $108.38. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.81%.

10824aafd1d90b08fdb47da0ffd26995.png More

Eli Lilly is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta for cancer; Forteo for osteoporosis; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog and Humulin for diabetes; and Cialis for erectile dysfunction. Lilly also holds a strong position in the animal healthcare market.

The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion. Its shares traded at $112.51 with a price-earnings ratio of 13.63 as of Nov. 1. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.254 billion compared to $1.150 billion for the prior-year period.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $107.59. The price of the stock has increased by 4.57% since then.

Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, and President of Lilly Research Labs, Daniel Skovronsky, bought 5,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $108.61. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 3.59%.

Senior Vice President and President of Lilly Oncology, Anne E. White, bought 1,000 shares on Oct. 25 at a price of $108.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.37% since then.

Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares on Oct. 24 at a price of $107.49. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.67%.

10% Owner Lilly Endowment Inc. sold 190,000 shares on Oct. 31 at a price of $114. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since then.