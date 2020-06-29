Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus insider data, these are the largest CEO buys of the past week.
Fox
Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOX) Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares on June 20 at a price of $28.32. The stock has declined 9.07% since then.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Sign with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- FOX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FOX
- Peter Lynch Chart of FOX
Fox represents the assets not sold to Disney (DIS) by its predecessor, Twenty First Century Fox. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network and 28 owned and operated local television stations, of which 17 are affiliated with the Fox Network and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor company.
The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion. Its shares traded at $25.75 with a price-earnings ratio of 11.98 as of June 26.
Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $90 million, compared to $539 million in the prior-year quarter.
Murdoch also bought 101,556 shares on June 15 at a price of $28.29, sold 101,556 shares on June 15 at a price of $28.29 and sold 49,498 shares on June 20 at a price of $28.32.
Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY) Chairman, President and CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 75,000 shares during the past week at an average price of $5.81.
Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent oil producer with assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks, significant free cash flow after capital expenditures and effective reinvestment of free cash flow. Its assets are located at Karnes County and Giddings Field. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.
The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion. Its shares traded at $5.49 as of June 26.
The net loss for the quarter ended March 31 was $1.90 billion, compared to net income of $22.71 million in the prior-year period.
Chazen bought 50,000 shares on June 23 at a price of $5.92 and 25,000 shares on June 26 at a price of $5.59. The share price has decreased by 1.79% since then.
Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) President and CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal bought 5,000 shares on June 23 at a price of $20. Since then, the stock has gained 61.5%.
Repare Therapeutics is a precision oncology company that discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using synthetic lethality approach in Canada. It provides SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The company's lead product candidate is RP-3500, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR for the treatment of tumors with mutations in ataxia-telangiectasia mutated kinase. The company also develops CCNE1-SL, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with amplification of CCNE1; and polymerase theta inhibitor.
The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion. Its shares traded at $32.30 as of June 26.
On June 23, Repare Therapeutics announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 12,650,000 common shares, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 common shares at a price of $20 per share.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Forte bought 5,000 shares on June 23 at a price of $20. Director Carol Schafer bought 8,000 shares on the same day, while Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,800 shares, Director Ann D. Rhoads bought 4,000 shares, Director David P. Bonita bought 774,200 shares and OrbiMed Advisors LLC bought 774,200 shares. Since then, the stock has climbed 61.5%.
APi Group
APi Group Corp. (NYSE:APG) President and CEO Russell A. Becker bought 2,100 shares on June 19 at a price of $14.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.49% since then.
APi Group operates in three areas, including Industrial Solutions, Safety Solutions and Specialty Services. Its Industrial solutions segment provides a variety of specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the U.S. and Canada. The Safety Solutions segment provides fire protection solutions, HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection and service of these integrated building systems in North America. Its Specialty Services segment provides diversified infrastructure and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer and telecom infrastructure.
The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion. Its shares traded at $12.22 as of June 26.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $194 million compared to net income of $21 million for the prior-year period.
Chief Information Officer Julius Chepey bought 10,000 shares on June 4 at a price of $12.1. Since then, the share price has increased by 0.99%.
Athenex
Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 2,000 shares on June 22 at a price of $12.81. Since then, the stock has risen 0.7%.
Athenex is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's operating segment includes the Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform and Commercial Platform. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Platform segment. Commercial Platform segment includes APD, which focuses on the manufacturing, distribution and sales of specialty pharmaceuticals. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Spain, Austria, India, China, the United Kingdom and other foreign countries.
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion. Its shares traded at $12.90 as of June 26.
Net loss for the three months ended March 31 was $19.4 million, compared to a net loss of $35.2 million in the same period last year.
Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Rudolf Kwan bought 1,000 shares on June 22 at a price of $12.82. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since then.
For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to CEO Buys.
Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Sign with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- FOX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FOX
- Peter Lynch Chart of FOX