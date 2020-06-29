Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus insider data, these are the largest CEO buys of the past week.

Fox

Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOX) Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares on June 20 at a price of $28.32. The stock has declined 9.07% since then.

6aa6d50ccf7895cbd336b8f683f2745c.png More





Fox represents the assets not sold to Disney (DIS) by its predecessor, Twenty First Century Fox. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network and 28 owned and operated local television stations, of which 17 are affiliated with the Fox Network and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor company.

The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion. Its shares traded at $25.75 with a price-earnings ratio of 11.98 as of June 26.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $90 million, compared to $539 million in the prior-year quarter.

Murdoch also bought 101,556 shares on June 15 at a price of $28.29, sold 101,556 shares on June 15 at a price of $28.29 and sold 49,498 shares on June 20 at a price of $28.32.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY) Chairman, President and CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 75,000 shares during the past week at an average price of $5.81.

4f3d83b9e269ac60f261d102c00dd7e2.png More

Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent oil producer with assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks, significant free cash flow after capital expenditures and effective reinvestment of free cash flow. Its assets are located at Karnes County and Giddings Field. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion. Its shares traded at $5.49 as of June 26.

The net loss for the quarter ended March 31 was $1.90 billion, compared to net income of $22.71 million in the prior-year period.

Chazen bought 50,000 shares on June 23 at a price of $5.92 and 25,000 shares on June 26 at a price of $5.59. The share price has decreased by 1.79% since then.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) President and CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal bought 5,000 shares on June 23 at a price of $20. Since then, the stock has gained 61.5%.

676db1f86dccfeb96354db0d010d3172.png More

Repare Therapeutics is a precision oncology company that discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using synthetic lethality approach in Canada. It provides SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The company's lead product candidate is RP-3500, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR for the treatment of tumors with mutations in ataxia-telangiectasia mutated kinase. The company also develops CCNE1-SL, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with amplification of CCNE1; and polymerase theta inhibitor.