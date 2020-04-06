Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 1,405,517 shares during the past week at the average price of $1.23.

33df89d0c1dc6611d61aa6bed04937c0.png More





OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, a global supply-chain operation and holding company and a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel.

The company has a market cap of $777 million. Its shares traded at $1.16 as of April 3. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $112.4 million compared with a net loss of $76.1 million for the comparable period of 2018.

Frost bought 200,000 shares on March 26 at a price of $1.38; 100,000 shares on March 27 at a price of $1.40; 161,968 shares on March 30 at a price of $1.35; 643,549 shares on April 1 at a price of $1.23; and 500,000 shares on April 2 at a price of $1.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since then.

Director Anthony J. Japour bought 500 shares on March 12 at a price of $1.51. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 23.18%.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) President and Acting CEO William Hornbuckle bought 49,800 shares during the past week at the average price of $11.98.

d47416d6e1c64d9d03a2f74c9076d990.png More

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York and a 50% ownership stake in CityCenter.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion. Its shares traded at $10.58 with a price-earnings ratio of 2.73 as of April 3. Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $2.0 billion compared to a net loss of $23 million in the prior year quarter.

Hornbuckle bought 8,500 shares on March 30 at a price of $11.76 and 41,300 shares on March 31 at a price of $12.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.98% since then.

Director Keith A. Meister bought 1,000,000 shares on March 31 at a price of $11.94 and 100,000 shares on April 1 at a price of $10.97. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 3.56%.

Director Paul J. Salem bought 340,000 shares on March 30 at a price of $11.54 and 182,000 shares on April 1 at a price of $10.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.67% since then.

Chief Financial Officer Corey Ian Sanders bought 24,991 shares on March 31 at a price of $12. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 11.83%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) President and CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares on March 31 at a price of $8.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.59% since then.

10e9812f493c7f9a4ba42c9bc9c771ac.png More

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. The firm's portfolio consists primarily of urban, upper-upscale hotels. The vast majority of these hotels are managed under Marriott, Hilton, Fairmont and Sheraton brands. Regionally, the company's assets are located in its California, Other West, Midwest and East geographical segments within the U.S.