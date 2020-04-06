Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.
OPKO Health
OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 1,405,517 shares during the past week at the average price of $1.23.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with OPK. Click here to check it out.
- OPK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OPK
- Peter Lynch Chart of OPK
OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, a global supply-chain operation and holding company and a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel.
The company has a market cap of $777 million. Its shares traded at $1.16 as of April 3. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $112.4 million compared with a net loss of $76.1 million for the comparable period of 2018.
Frost bought 200,000 shares on March 26 at a price of $1.38; 100,000 shares on March 27 at a price of $1.40; 161,968 shares on March 30 at a price of $1.35; 643,549 shares on April 1 at a price of $1.23; and 500,000 shares on April 2 at a price of $1.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since then.
Director Anthony J. Japour bought 500 shares on March 12 at a price of $1.51. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 23.18%.
MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) President and Acting CEO William Hornbuckle bought 49,800 shares during the past week at the average price of $11.98.
MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York and a 50% ownership stake in CityCenter.
The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion. Its shares traded at $10.58 with a price-earnings ratio of 2.73 as of April 3. Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $2.0 billion compared to a net loss of $23 million in the prior year quarter.
Hornbuckle bought 8,500 shares on March 30 at a price of $11.76 and 41,300 shares on March 31 at a price of $12.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.98% since then.
Director Keith A. Meister bought 1,000,000 shares on March 31 at a price of $11.94 and 100,000 shares on April 1 at a price of $10.97. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 3.56%.
Director Paul J. Salem bought 340,000 shares on March 30 at a price of $11.54 and 182,000 shares on April 1 at a price of $10.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.67% since then.
Chief Financial Officer Corey Ian Sanders bought 24,991 shares on March 31 at a price of $12. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 11.83%.
Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) President and CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares on March 31 at a price of $8.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.59% since then.
Sunstone Hotel Investors is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. The firm's portfolio consists primarily of urban, upper-upscale hotels. The vast majority of these hotels are managed under Marriott, Hilton, Fairmont and Sheraton brands. Regionally, the company's assets are located in its California, Other West, Midwest and East geographical segments within the U.S.
The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion. Its shares traded at $7.77 with a price-earnings ratio of 14.39 as of April 3. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $45.4 million compared to $77.8 million for the prior-year period.
Director Murray J. McCabe bought 17,942 shares on March 31 at a price of $8.36. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 7.06%.
Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares on March 18 at a price of $7.04. The price of the stock has increased by 10.37% since then.
The Howard Hughes Corp.
The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) CEO Paul H. Layne bought 4,040 shares on March 27 at a price of $50.01. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 12.14%.
The Howard Hughes Corp. is a real estate company. Its mission is to be the preeminent developer and operator of Master Planned Communities (MPCs) and mixed-use properties. The company specializes in the development of MPCs, the development of residential condominiums and the ownership, management and development or repositioning of real estate assets currently generating revenues, also called operating assets, as well as other strategic real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called strategic developments.
The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion. Its shares traded at $43.94 with a price-earnings ratio of 25.70 as of April 3. Net income was $1.1 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 compared to $37.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018.
Layne also bought 524 shares on March 9 at a price of $95.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 53.82% since then.
Director and 10% Owner Pershing Square Capital Management bought 10,000,000 shares on March 27 at a price of $50. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 12.12%.
President of Columbia Greg Fitchitt bought 1,000 shares on March 27 at a price of $48.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.81% since then.
Director Allen J. Model bought 2,000 shares on March 27 at a price of $56.86. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 22.72%.
Director Mary Ann Tighe bought 10,109 shares on March 27 at a price of $49.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.2% since then.
President of Summerlin Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares on March 10 at a price of $94.61. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 53.56%.
Schlumberger
Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) CEO Olivier Le Peuch bought 10,000 shares on March 31 at a price of $13.77. The price of the stock has increased by 3.78% since then.
Schlumberger is the world's largest supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates its business via multiple groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production and Cameron. revenue.
The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion. Its shares traded at $14.29 as of April 3. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $333 million compared to $538 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Director of M&A Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares on March 9 at a price of $17.05. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 16.19%.
For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.
Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with OPK. Click here to check it out.
- OPK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OPK
- Peter Lynch Chart of OPK