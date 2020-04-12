Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, the following were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares on April 3 at a price of $70.75. The price of the stock has increased by 10.67% since then.

Science Applications International provides technical, engineering and enterprise IT services primarily to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services.

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion. Its shares traded at $78.30 with a price-earnings ratio of 20.44 as of April 9. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $60 million compared to a loss of $9 million for the prior-year quarter.

Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares on April 1 at a price of $70.35. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 11.3%.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Phillip Frost bought 450,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $1.27.

OPKO Health is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. It has a development and commercial supply pharmaceutical company, a global supply-chain operation and holding company and a specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel.

The company has a market cap of $957.86 million. Its shares traded at $1.43 as of April 9. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $112.4 million compared with a net loss of $76.1 million for the comparable period of 2018.

Frost bought 161,968 shares on March 30 at a price of $1.35; 643,549 shares on April 1 at a price of $1.23; 500,000 shares on April 2 at a price of $1.16; 50,000 shares on April 3 at a price of $1.15; and 400,000 shares on April 7 at a price of $1.28. The price of the stock has increased by 11.72% since then.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares on April 6 at a price of $49.35. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 19.41%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV is a petrochemical producer with operations in the U.S. and Europe. It operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS), Refining and Technology. The company is a major producer of polyethylene, the world's largest producer of polypropylene and the second-largest producer of propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products.

The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion. Its shares traded at $58.93 with a price-earnings ratio of 6.15 as of April 9. Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $612 million compared to $692 million for the prior-year period.

ARMOUR Residential REIT