The best deals we found this week: iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4 and more

Anyone in need of a new smartphone — you’re in luck. This week brought deals on the Google Pixel 4 and 4XL, as well as the introduction of the newest iPhone SE. Apple’s new handset starts at $399 and some retailers are offering deals that include gift cards with preorders, or discounts on the smartphone’s starting price. While Google’s devices normally have flagship prices, these deals make the Pixel 4 and 4XL much more affordable — $450 and $550, respectively. There are also good deals on Google’s Nest WiFi system, Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers and other devices. Here are the best deals from the week that you can still get right now.

iPhone SE

Apple’s newest smartphone, the iPhone SE, is officially available for preorder today. You can preorder the handset directly from Apple starting at $399, but it’s also available at Best Buy and Walmart. Best Buy includes a $50 store gift card when you preorder the iPhone SE and activate it through a qualifying carrier. Walmart slashes $200 off the starting price, dropping it to $199, if you buy the iPhone SE on an installment plan and activate through a qualifying carrier.

The new handset keeps many of the things that people loved about the previous iPhone SE, in particular a 4.7-inch Retina display and a physical home button with Touch ID. But Apple brought over a lot of new things from more advanced iPhones as well, including wireless charging, a water- and dust-resistant design and the latest A13 Bionic chipset. The latter brings flagship-level computing to a budget smartphone, and that’s fantastic upgrade for anyone switching from an older iPhone to the new iPhone SE.

Buy iPhone SE on Apple starting at $399

Buy iPhone SE on Best Buy starting at $399

Buy iPhone SE on Walmart starting at $199

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL smartphones. More

You can still grab Google’s Pixel 4 for $450 and Pixel 4XL for $550 at Best Buy right now. We gave the Pixel 4 a score of 83 and the 4XL a score of 85 and there’s a lot to like about these handsets: they still have some of the best cameras you can get on a smartphone today, Google’s Motion Sense feature is great (when it works properly) and they both have good performance that’s enhanced by a “smooth” display feature that ramps up the refresh rate to 90Hz. The deal knocks $350 off each smartphone’s starting price, making it a good opportunity to get flagship smartphones at mid-range prices.

Buy Google Pixel 4 on Best Buy - $450

Buy Pixel 4XL on Best Buy - $550

Google Nest WiFi bundle

Google Nest WiFi and access point. More

Bed Bath and Beyond continues to offer a discount on a Google Nest WiFi bundle, dropping the price to $200. The bundle includes a router and one access point, and it’s normally priced at $270. We gave the Nest WiFi system a score of 84 for its simple yet attractive design, easy installation process and its improved speed and reliability. Power-users may not appreciate the lack of support for WiFi 6, or the access point’s lack of Ethernet ports, but those are small prices to pay for an otherwise solid, easy-to-use mesh WiFi system.

Buy Nest WiFi bundle on Bed Bath and Beyond - $200

Amazon Echo