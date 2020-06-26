This week's best deals: Apple Watch Series 5, Echo Dot and more

This week brought good sales on Apple and Amazon devices, as well as some intriguing gaming deals. The Apple Watch Series 5 dropped to $299 again after WWDC kicked off earlier this week and Amazon still has some of its Echo speakers on sale (including the handy Echo Dot with clock). You can grab some extra storage for your Nintendo Switch for less at Newegg and Steam’s Summer Sale has just begun. Here are the best deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Apple Watch Series 5

The latest Apple Watch has dropped to its lowest price ever again at Amazon and Walmart. The GPS-only Series 5 is $299 right now and the GPS + Cellular models are $399. This comes right after Apple announced a bunch of new features coming to the wearable in watchOS 7 later this year, including sleep tracking, watch face sharing and automatic hand-washing recognition. We gave the Series 5 a score of 88 for its new always-on display, built-in compass and international emergency calling.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - $299

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 at Walmart - $299

iPad mini

iPad mini More

The latest iPad mini is $50 off again: Amazon’s sale knocks the price of the 256GB WiFi-only model to $499 and the WiFi + Cellular model with the same amount of storage to $629. While the base iPad mini isn’t on sale, this is a good deal if you knew you’d need more storage on Apple’s smallest iPad. We gave the iPad mini a score of 85 for its powerful performance, improved display and good battery life.

Buy iPad mini (WiFi) at Amazon - $499

Buy iPad mini (WiFI + Cellular) at Amazon - $629

Echo device sale

Amazon Echo Dot with clock More

Some Echo devices are still on sale, most notable the Echo Dot with clock remains only $35. Other than a lightning deal here or there, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the tiny smart speaker that has a normal price of $60. You can also get an Echo Studio speaker plus a Hue smart light bulb for $170, an Echo Plus with Hue light bulb for $100 and the Echo Flex adapter for $17.49.

Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $35

Buy Echo Studio with Hue bulb at Amazon - $170

Buy Echo Plus with Hue bulb at Amazon - $100

Buy Echo Flex at Amazon - $17.49

Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini bundle

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart speaker More

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 bundle is a good way to get started with smart home monitoring. It combines the Echo Show 5 smart speaker with Amazon’s new Blink Mini security camera for the sale price of $65. This is a solid deal considering the Show 5 typically costs $60 to $90, and the Blink Mini normally costs $35. The video feed from the Blink Mini feeds into the show 5, so you can see what’s going on in any part of your home.

Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $65

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds