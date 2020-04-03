This week's best deals: Sonos speakers, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and more

As another week comes to a close, we’re recapping the deals you can still grab now. A major highlight is Sonos’ sale on a trio of speakers — the Beam, the One, and the One SL — that brings prices down to Black-Friday lows. Gamers can grab a 6-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $40 at Newegg as well. We also found a number of new deals to round out the week, including a Target video game sale and a discount on Roku TV wireless speakers. Here are all the best deals from this week that you can still buy now.

Sonos sale

Sonos still has a great sale going on its website that drops the Sonos Beam soundbar to $350, the One speaker to $150, and the One SL speaker to $130. We gave the Beam a score of 85 and the One a score of 90, and the One SL is a great option for those who don’t want microphones or a virtual assistant in their speaker. These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these devices since Black Friday, so now’s the time to buy a Sonos speaker if you’ve been eyeing one.

Buy Sonos Beam on Sonos - $350

Buy Sonos One on Sonos - $150

Buy Sonos One SL on Sonos - $130

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox One X console. More

Newegg continues to offer a 6-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $40 when you use the code EMCDHDE22 at checkout. Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold, which allows for online multiplayer gaming, with Game Pass, which gives you access to more than 100 console and PC games.

For those new to the service, the best way in is to take advantage of Microsoft’s upgrade program. First, buy a 12-month Xbox Live Gold pass and then upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. This method gives you one year of Game Pass Ultimate for only $61.

Buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Newegg - $40

New deal additions

Roku TV Wireless speakers

Roku TV Wireless Speakers. More

Roku discounted its TV Wireless speaker duo to $150, which knocks $50 off of its normal price. These speakers are designed to work exclusively with Roku smart TVs, allowing you to upgrade your entertainment sound system for less than the cost of a typical soundbar. They can also be used as Bluetooth speakers, so you can play audio from your smartphone and other devices through them.

Buy Roku TV Wireless speakers on Roku - $150

Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones

Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones. More

Best Buy discounted the gray and crystal blue models of the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones to $200. These headphones provide a more balanced sound than other Beats devices we’ve tested, and Apple’s W1 chip makes them easy to pair with Apple devices. iPhones, iPads and Macs quickly recognize these headphones when they’re turned on, and you can seamlessly switch between listening on your phone or tablet to your laptop.

Buy Beats Studio 3 headphones on Best Buy - $200

Surface Pro 7 bundle

Best Buy has a one-day-only deal on the Surface Pro 7: the 2-in-1 machine with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage plus its Type Cover costs $650. This is the base model Surface Pro 7 and it normally costs $750 — and that price doesn’t include the Type Cover. We wish the base model had more RAM, but this is still a good deal for those who want the Surface Pro 7 and know they must also have the Type Cover. If the keyboard isn’t a necessity, Microsoft currently has a sale that drops the price of the Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model to $699.