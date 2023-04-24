Your Weekly Work Horoscope for The Week of April 24, 2023





Aries

No matter how far you think you’ve come, there’s still room to improve your skill set and expand your perspective. On Monday and Tuesday, it could very well mean returning to school and starting a new program of learning. It takes patience and time to become an expert in something, so stay humble. Midweek, you’ll be learning on the job. Your career may encounter unexpected challenges and obstacles, putting you through the wringer. Stick to it, because you’re cutting your teeth and there will be major rewards down the line if you refuse to give up when the going gets tough. As a matter of fact, a major development could take place on Friday. It may sound cliché, but believing in yourself will get you far. Everything will calm down by the weekend. Release the past and prepare yourself for a new week.





Taurus

You often hear the words “never give up,” but sometimes giving up is the best thing you can do for yourself if you’re not happy with the direction you’re going any more. On Monday, you might be taking stock of where you are on your journey and wondering whether it’s time to cut your losses and move on. Luckily, unexpected roads open on Tuesday or Wednesday, revealing new opportunities for you. When one door closes, several more open, and this time you get to choose which door to take. However, for someone who loves having a stable situation, you’re dealing with a lot of uncertainty by Friday, and you may be worrying about your future. But don’t worry. Rest assured that you’re on the right track—even if it feels uncomfortable.





Gemini

You’ve got places to go and things to see. This week, you can’t be wasting your time on people who don’t appreciate you. On Monday, the cosmos is asking you to demand more from your relationships. It’s not easy to get far in your career when there are people weighing you down. On Wednesday, you're inspired to team up with like-minded individuals and make a difference in the world. It’s a beautiful week to give back to your community and participate in philanthropic efforts. However, by Thursday, you might feel overwhelmed as you're forced through challenges that can make you stronger as you overcome them. Luckily, on Friday, the cosmos fills your work with whimsical vibrations and reminds you of your greater purpose. Your career is more than just winning or losing. Set aside your ego and remember what really matters to you.





Cancer

In your race to the top, every decision you make matters. It’s time to think about your daily routine and whether it’s serving you. This all happens early in the week, and it’s a beautiful time to start following new methods and improving your self-care regimen. You need to be mentally and physically in shape. On Wednesday, you have a powerful opportunity to work on your goals. There’s no need to overthink this. What needs to get done? What specific actions can you take that will put you ahead of the curve? It's time to get your hands dirty and put in the hours. You can rest later. However, you’re not resting on Friday. You're thinking about what habits, mindsets, and commitments to leave behind. You’ve outgrown certain social circles, and you’re readying yourself to meet all the right people.





Leo

Behind every major career decision is a moment of inspiration. On Monday, inspiration could rush over you like a wave. It’s a beautiful time to tap in to the right side of your brain and engage your inner artist. The ideas you come up with just might make all the difference. And on Tuesday and Wednesday, your creativity could take you down paths you never took before. In order to create something of your inspiration, you need to come up with a plan. And by Thursday, you might feel pressured to move things around and have the discipline to stick to it. However, if you don’t give up now, there’s a strong chance you’ll keep with your plan for the long haul. You might find yourself working with some new people on Friday. Your career developments could rock existing business partnerships. Try your best to go with the flow for now.





Virgo

Your personal life takes center stage when this week begins. On Monday, you set your career pursuits on the back burner as you process some close and personal shifts. Don’t fight the process, because there’s only so much you can accomplish if the center of your world isn’t feeling safe and sound. However, as you try to get back to work midweek, you might be feeling exceptionally bored by your task list. You might feel crushed by a mountain of commitments when all you want to do is have a good time. Try to make your work more exciting in whatever way you can. On Thursday, you're encouraged to really buckle down and get busy. It’s clear that working is in your best interests, and you have all the energy you need to do it.





Libra

You might feel exceptionally busy early in the week. The phone could be ringing off the hook while the emails just pile up. A conversation might even make a huge impact on your career. It’s also a beautiful time to reinvent the way you manage multitasking and exchange information throughout your day. Emotional inconveniences might get in the way of your career by midweek. If you can postpone major appointments or heavy workloads for later, do it. Certain challenges could arise on the home front. It won’t feel easy to give 100 percent at your job unless you’re facing what’s going on in your private life. Take a more fun and playful approach to your career by Friday. Infuse your work with artistic expression and creativity. Using the right side of your brain will lead to beautiful developments.





Scorpio

You might be dealing with a major financial shift when this week begins. The cosmos indicates a new beginning for your bank account. Whether you’re gaining a new source of income or simply deciding once and for all to commit to a new budget, you’re zeroing in on the difference between what you need and what you want. Midweek, you're envisioning where you’d like to be financially and following up with the work ethic you need in order to increase your earning power. Thursday is a great time to ask for more work hours or a raise. Money talks. While the first half of the week is centered on practicality and diligence, Friday is the perfect time to switch into artist mode and let your soul do the talking.





Sagittarius

You’re in the midst of a transitional period at the moment, in both your life and your career. The start of the week marks a major turning point for you. Now is the time to really take stock of who you’ve been, who you are, and who you want to become. Where do you see yourself in five years? If it’s not where you want to be, it’s time to change course. You’re also craving deeper meaning from your work on Wednesday. You're encouraged to take on projects that really vibe with your personality and interests. Don’t take the safer option; take the job that excites you. If there are any concepts, topics, or techniques that feel vague to you, Friday is a beautiful time to ask questions. Having the guts to admit you don’t know the answer to something could be a powerful moment for you.







Capricorn

Give yourself a break when this week begins. You’re not the Energizer Bunny, and there are moments where you may feel like you’re running on low. On Monday, you're in a slower, sleepier mood as your intuition works hard to process everything you’re going through. You might start to feel pressure to grow up and make mature decisions by midweek. You may feel extra critical of yourself during this time, so make sure you remind yourself how great you’re doing. You’re doing the best you can and that’s all that matters. On Friday through the weekend, you're encouraged to choose fun over keeping up with work. If you’re feeling overly stressed about your responsibilities and workload, try talking about it with a colleague you trust. The cosmos is encouraging empathy, understanding, and healing. What you want right now is to feel understood.





Aquarius

As the week begins, the Universe is bringing you closer to the people you’re meant to be with. Networking is a great idea during this time, because people will be apt to introduce you to others in your field. You’ll learn so much more from like-minded people right now, so don’t try to fit in somewhere that isn’t working. Midweek, it’s a beautiful time to work on a project in a group. Put all your heads together and see if you can come up with something better than you could alone. You can make major strides using everyone’s unique talents. However, you might have a hard time processing information on Friday. No matter how many times something is explained to you, it could feel totally confusing. It might be helpful to look at things from a different angle.





Pisces

This is an important week for your career. Prepare for a major reality check. If you’re not working in the career that’s right for you, the Universe will intervene and put you on the right path. It could feel uncomfortable at first, but ultimately you’ll understand why your career had to take this new direction. You’ll also start this week feeling incredibly driven. You're inspired to support your standing with hard work. However, by midweek, you might question whether your dreams are really coming true in the way you envisioned. Luckily, by Friday, you can reach a deeper understanding of who you are and what you’re meant to be doing. Forgive yourself for making mistakes along the way and have faith in the journey.



