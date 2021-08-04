Jobless claims preview: Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims last week

New weekly jobless claims likely fell to a one-month low last week, trending down but still coming in well above pre-pandemic levels as the labor market's recovery trudges forward.

The Labor Department is set to release its weekly jobless claims report on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the main metrics expected from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Initial unemployment claims, week ended July 31: 383,000 expected vs. 400,000 during prior week

Continuing claims, week ended July 24: 3.255 million expected vs. 3.269 million during prior week

Initial claims unexpectedly held at 400,000 last week, marking a back-to-back week that new filings came in at or above that psychologically important level. Though claims are down significantly from their weekly pace of more than 1 million this time last year, they are still markedly elevated compared to their 2019 weekly average of just over 200,000.

Continuing unemployment claims also ticked higher last week, holding stubbornly above 3.2 million.

Of even more concern was the fact that the total number of claimants across all programs actually increased in last week's report, rising by nearly 600,000 to 13.2 million. That came even as nearly half of U.S. states phased out federal augmented unemployment benefits this summer ahead of the national expiration date in September, with these states' leaders hoping the move would incentivize workers to rejoin the labor market.

In recent weeks, however, concerns over the spread of the Delta variant have increased, confounding many employers' in-person, return-to-office plans and deterring some individuals from taking high-contact jobs. These concerns compounded with existing complications around finding child care during the summer. Plus, many economists have said the ongoing enhanced federal unemployment support across dozens of states has kept at least some workers on the sidelines until the fall.

"The Delta variant is just one part of the uncertainties that are currently characterizing the labor market. There are other bottlenecks that were there before the Delta variant really became part of the national attention, including child care and the lack of child care over the summer," Nela Richardson, ADP chief economist, told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

"[There's been] this hiring mismatch with firms all wanting to hire this summer, while consumers and workers may have benefitted from transfer payments or generous unemployment payments that keep them off the payrolls until the fall," she added. "All of these things are coming together to show up in a very uneven, but still progressive labor market recovery."

Outside of the weekly unemployment claims reports, other data on the labor market have also been choppy. Wednesday's monthly ADP jobs report showed that private payrolls rose by just 330,000, or less than half the sum consensus economists had been looking for. Friday's "official" monthly jobs report is still expected to show a slight pick-up in hiring, however, with non-farm payrolls expected to rise by 870,000, compared to 850,000 in June.

This post will be updated with the results of the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

