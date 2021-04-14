Jobless claims preview: Another 700,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

New weekly jobless claims likely trended lower after last week's unexpected jump, with the labor market's choppy recovery closely following the trajectory of new COVID-19 infections.

The Department of Labor is set to release its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics expected from the report, compared to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:

Initial jobless claims, week ended April 10: 700,000 expected, vs. 744,000 during the prior week

Continuing claims, week ended April 3: 3.700 million expected vs. 3.734 million during the prior week

Initial unemployment claims are expected to hold at or above the 700,000 level for a third consecutive week, remaining close to levels from November. New claims during the pandemic have yet to break below the Great Recession-era high of 665,000 new claims filed in March 2009.

The latest batch of greater-than-expected new jobless claims contrasts with the improving trend in other U.S. labor market data reported as of late. March payrolls rose by a whopping 916,000, and employment indexes in the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing and services indexes each advanced in the latest prints.

According to JPMorgan Chase economist Michael Feroli, one reason for this could be that the additional $300 in weekly unemployment insurance offered through the latest COVID-19 relief package may be incentivizing more individuals to file. But not every first-time filer will actually be authorized to receive benefits, he added.

"One clue to resolving this puzzle is to stress the ‘claim’ in jobless claims. When someone files for benefits they are claiming they are eligible for unemployment insurance. It’s the state labor agencies, however, who actually determine whether the claimants truly are eligible," Feroli wrote in a note.

"Historically, about 45% of initial claims resulted in a first payment of benefits. Over the last few months, fewer than 25% of initial claims generated a first payment of benefits," he added. "Why is this so? One reason may be that the $300 weekly bonus payments are encouraging more people to give filing a shot—the payoff from a successful claim is significantly greater than before the pandemic."

Story continues

That said, the number of claimants receiving unemployment benefits remains sharply elevated. Continuing claims totaled more than 3.7 million in early April, compared to a weekly average of fewer than 1.8 million continuing claimants throughout 2019. And a staggering more than 18 million Americans were receiving benefits across all programs as of late March. That included more than 13 million Americans on the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, the latter of which offers extended benefits to those who have exhausted their regular state insurance.

This post will be updated with the results of the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

—

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily: