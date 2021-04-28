Jobless claims preview: New filings likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low
New weekly jobless claims are expected to have fallen further to a new pandemic-era low, with the accelerating pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. helping support the labor market's recovery.
The Department of Labor is set to release its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics expected from the report, compared to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:
Initial jobless claims, week ended April 24: 540,000 expected vs. 547,000 during the prior week
Continuing claims, week ended April 17: 3.590 million expected vs. 3.674 million during the prior week
Consensus economists expect to see new jobless claims hold below 600,000 for a third straight week, dipping to the lowest level since mid-March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a major blow to the U.S. economy. During the comparable week last year, new weekly jobless claims totaled nearly 3.5 million.
"Like the winning combination of three cherries on a slot machine, we should see three-in-a-row with respect to weekly declines in new claims for unemployment benefits. As a welcome surprise, new claims dropped in both of the previous two weeks," Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said in an email. "Still, the total number of individuals receiving some form of unemployment assistance remains elevated. That is expected to be the case for some time to come."
Though headline new claims have been on the decline, an elevated number of Americans have still been sidelined from the labor market. More than 17 million Americans were still receiving unemployment benefits across all programs as of early April, for a slight increase from the previous week. That included more than 12.5 million Americans on the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which both expire in September.
But with the economic recovery now well under way, an emergent concern has become the paucity of qualified workers to fill open roles, according to many reports. The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book for April noted that "hiring remained a widespread challenge, particularly for low-wage or hourly workers, restraining job growth in some cases."
"A growing number of employers report struggling to find qualified workers, particularly for entry level or lower wage positions," Hamrick added. "The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, including bars and restaurants, appears to be ground zero for this challenge."
Still, the overall data have pointed to a strongly positive trend in the job market's recovery trajectory. The Conference Board's April consumer confidence survey released earlier this week showed a labor market differential – or difference between those saying jobs are "plentiful" versus those characterizing them as "hard to get" – that jumped significantly to 24.7 from 8.0 in March. And the overall consumer confidence index rose to the highest level since February 2020, suggesting consumers were feeling better about economic prospects and might be more apt to go out and spend and stimulate even further hiring as reopenings took place.
This post will be updated with the results of the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.
