Jobless claims preview: New filings likely fell to a fresh pandemic-era low

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

New weekly jobless claims are expected to have fallen further to a new pandemic-era low, with the accelerating pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. helping support the labor market's recovery. 

The Department of Labor is set to release its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics expected from the report, compared to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:

  • Initial jobless claims, week ended April 24: 540,000 expected vs. 547,000 during the prior week

  • Continuing claims, week ended April 17: 3.590 million expected vs. 3.674 million during the prior week

Consensus economists expect to see new jobless claims hold below 600,000 for a third straight week, dipping to the lowest level since mid-March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a major blow to the U.S. economy. During the comparable week last year, new weekly jobless claims totaled nearly 3.5 million. 

"Like the winning combination of three cherries on a slot machine, we should see three-in-a-row with respect to weekly declines in new claims for unemployment benefits. As a welcome surprise, new claims dropped in both of the previous two weeks," Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said in an email. "Still, the total number of individuals receiving some form of unemployment assistance remains elevated. That is expected to be the case for some time to come."

Though headline new claims have been on the decline, an elevated number of Americans have still been sidelined from the labor market. More than 17 million Americans were still receiving unemployment benefits across all programs as of early April, for a slight increase from the previous week. That included more than 12.5 million Americans on the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which both expire in September.

But with the economic recovery now well under way, an emergent concern has become the paucity of qualified workers to fill open roles, according to many reports. The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book for April noted that "hiring remained a widespread challenge, particularly for low-wage or hourly workers, restraining job growth in some cases." 

"A growing number of employers report struggling to find qualified workers, particularly for entry level or lower wage positions," Hamrick added. "The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, including bars and restaurants, appears to be ground zero for this challenge."

Still, the overall data have pointed to a strongly positive trend in the job market's recovery trajectory. The Conference Board's April consumer confidence survey released earlier this week showed a labor market differential – or difference between those saying jobs are "plentiful" versus those characterizing them as "hard to get" – that jumped significantly to 24.7 from 8.0 in March. And the overall consumer confidence index rose to the highest level since February 2020, suggesting consumers were feeling better about economic prospects and might be more apt to go out and spend and stimulate even further hiring as reopenings took place.  

This post will be updated with the results of the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed, Microsoft and Boeing shares weigh on Dow

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes trading close to the flat line as investors digested an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looked ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Starbucks CEO: Vaccines and the 'great human reconnection' create a 2- to 3-year tailwind

    Starbucks' artificial intelligence initiative Deep Brew is tracking the deployment of vaccines.

  • COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

    MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Our region is still under the grip of this pandemic ... in several countries of South America the pandemic in the first four months of this year was worse than what we faced in 2020," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

  • Stocks Recover Modestly on Fed Decision

    Stocks were mixed on Wednesday afternoon, as investors weighed the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting as well as a slew of earnings news from the major companies in the S&P 500. In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. Asian stocks mostly gained across the board, though the KOSPI fell 1%, with (000660) shares slumping 3.7%, after the South Korean memory-chip maker’s net profit missed consensus.

  • Fed holds rates near-zero, notes rising inflation as US economy 'strengthened'

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the vaccine rollout has improved the U.S. economy, but still held interest rates at near-zero as part of its commitment to aggressive economic stimulus.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • Donate $7 for a COVID-19 vaccine to help end pandemic, WHO urges

    Launching the "Go Give One" campaign on Wednesday, the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would allow anyone who wants to "to play their part in vaccinating the world with a simple donation" and, in time, help end the pandemic.

  • U.S. stocks trade mixed as Powell vows to keep Fed policy supportive for some time

    Stocks are mixed Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said benchmark interest rates will remain near zero and policy will stay accommodative for some time, despite rising inflation.

  • ‘Transitory inflation emphasis important for longer-term thinking on the Fed’: SocGen Chief U.S. Economist 

    Stephen Gallagher, SocGen Chief U.S. Economist & Head of U.S. Research, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus and Alexis Christoforous to discuss FOMC leaving rates unchanged.

  • Stock market will struggle as bullish earnings expectations get out of hand: economist

    Wall Street analysts, hyped up over the economic reopening, may be overly optimistic about future earnings growth. And that could spell trouble for further stock-market gains, according to Capital Economics.

  • All Eyes on Apple Stock Ahead of Earnings; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Some of Wall Street’s biggest names have been stepping up to the earnings plate and none come bigger than Apple (AAPL). The tech giant will report 2QFY21 results today after the close, and Monness analyst Brian White expects the company to deliver the goods. “We believe Apple will at least meet our 2Q:FY21 revenue estimate of $79.75 billion (up 37% YoY; Street at $77.10 billion) and our EPS projection of $1.03 (Street at $0.98). Our 2Q:FY21 forecast reflects a 28% QoQ decline in revenue, less seasonal than the four-year average of down 33% QoQ for past March quarters,” the 5-star analyst said. The better March quarter display, says White, is down to last year’s “later-than-seasonal” fall launch of the new iPhones. The analyst estimates that for the second consecutive quarter, iPhone revenue will remain “in growth territory.” White forecasts a 47% year-over-year increase in iPhone sales, accelerating from the 17% growth displayed in the previous quarter. The analyst also expects Apple’s iPad and Mac lineup to “shine,” a direct result of the WFH environment which has caused an uptick in demand for PCs and tablets. In fact, White says the pandemic has only improved Apple’s global reputation. “During this crisis, we believe Apple has enhanced its value proposition in the eyes of people around the world by introducing new innovations, supporting a more digital lifestyle, and attracting new consumers to Planet Apple.” There were plenty of new innovations on offer in the recent “Spring Loaded” event, White notes, including the introduction of the M1 chip to the iMac and iPad portfolios. Looking ahead, the analyst’s estimates are also higher than the Street’s. For 3QFY21, White anticipates sales to increase by 24% year-over-year to $74.07 billion, while consensus has $68.85 billion. EPS is expected to hit $0.88, above Wall Street’s call for $0.82. All in all, White rates Apple shares a Buy, along with a $170 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 26%. (To watch White’s track record, click here) The Street’s average price target is a more modest one; shares are expected to appreciate by 12% over the coming months, given the figure stands at $150.90. Overall, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy, based on 20 Buys, 2 Holds and 2 Sells. (See AAPL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 foods people are still devouring during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Big Food continues to pull in big sales gains, even if Wall Street can care less.

  • Consumers haven't felt this good since the pandemic started: Morning Brief

    The U.S. economy is roaring back to life and consumers are feeling positively buoyant.

  • U.S. economy to see strongest growth since 1950: Angeles Wealth Management CIO

    Michael Rosen, Angeles Wealth Management CIO & Co-Founder,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live&nbsp;to discuss&nbsp;outlook on the economy amid FOMC published statements.

  • Are investors hoarding cash?

    Cash isn't necessarily king, suggests UBS.

  • Atlanta Officer, Elderly Homeless Man Share Deep Bond Since Before Pandemic

    An officer from the Atlanta Police Department developed a bond with a homeless man that began before the COVID-19 pandemic. Melina Lim, 25, was on her daily routine of checking up on businesses around northwest Atlanta shortly before the pandemic hit, when she saw Jawee Bilal Faheem, 61, who goes by the name “Doc,” holding a sign on the side of the road, according to 11Alive. When they first met, Doc said he thought she was going to take him to jail.

  • Is The Home Depot (HD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

    Is (HD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

  • Analysis: U.S. companies are worried about inflation, equity investors less so

    A growing chorus of U.S. companies are raising concerns about the rising costs of everything from labor to components, yet stock investors appear unfazed by the prospects of higher inflation as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the economic rebound, companies ranging from Boston Beer Company Inc to toymaker Mattel Inc to appliance maker Whirlpool Corp have told investors that they expect the impact of higher costs on their businesses to be significant in the months ahead. Overall, the number of companies which have mentioned inflation on their recent earnings calls is up compared with the year before for the first time since 2018, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

  • What a Reasonable Police-Reform Compromise Might Look Like

    There is some hope on Capitol Hill that a bipartisan police-reform compromise — something between the JUSTICE Act Senate Republicans put forward last year and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that House Democrats passed in March — could be agreed upon in the near future. While Senate Democrats outright rejected Senator Tim Scott’s aforementioned JUSTICE Act, even going so far as to deploy the “Jim Crow” filibuster to prevent a floor vote on it, Scott has shown a willingness to negotiate. He’s been in discussions with Representative Karen Bass and Senator Cory Booker, and says the group is “on the verge of wrapping this up in the next week or two.” Of course, a compromise bill is not worth supporting just for the sake of passing something. Anything that has a chance of garnering the requisite 60 or so votes can’t include any of the most radical changes proposed by Democrats in their legislation. And anything Democrats get behind will include some provisions that would not by themselves be favored by the average Republican in Congress. So what might a compromise look like? Some aspects of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act are nonstarters. Its consideration of any disparity in the number of police “interviews, traffic stops, pedestrian stops, frisks and other types of body searches” that people of different races, ethnicities, national origins, religions, genders, gender identities, or sexual orientations face to be prima facie evidence of illegal profiling will need to be excised. So will its efforts to pay progressive advocacy organizations such as the ACLU and NAACP to create accreditation programs, and to force police departments to spend money on those programs. It would be a surprise if any Republicans signed on to a bill with anything as misguided or partisan as these provisions. In other areas, however, there is room for compromise. Neither side has come forward with a reform that would balance the needs and efficacy of law enforcement with the public’s interest in discouraging the frivolous use of no-knock warrants. The JUSTICE Act would cut funding for state and local governments that failed to provide data on the use of no-knock warrants in their jurisdictions; Democrats favor a blanket ban on such warrants’ use in drug cases. The former provides no practical disincentive for their general usage while the latter is overbroad and could endanger officers’ lives as well as certain investigations. A middle ground — somewhere between data-gathering and prohibition — exists. As James Copland and Rafael Mangual have previously argued, a requirement that a “high-level commanding officer” or perhaps even the police chief sign-off on every raid of this kind might be a workable middle ground. Chokeholds are another area where compromise could be had. The Republican plan would withhold certain federal funds from governments and departments that allow for their use, except in situations in which deadly force is required. Democrats want to do the same, but without the exception. Senator Scott should push for a step back from not only the Democrats’ proposal but his own, as they both represent overreactions to the horrifying use of force in the case of George Floyd. That pressure was used improperly with such deadly consequences in the Floyd case does not mean it should be disallowed in every instance. One can certainly conceive of dangerous situations in which an officer might naturally rely on such a technique, and it remains — in spite of the risks — a much less deadly way of incapacitating a suspect than resorting to the use of a firearm. Even limiting its usage to circumstances in which deadly force is required will force officers to make split-second calculations that could put themselves and others at risk. Instead of hastily pursuing what is mostly a symbolic measure, Congress should require data-collection and -reporting on the use of chokeholds and the outcomes they lead to. It could also consider a more targeted solution, such as withholding funds from departments that allow for the use of chokeholds after a suspect has already been incapacitated and restrained and/or if back-up is already on the scene — both of which were true in the Floyd case. Qualified immunity — a legal doctrine that “protects a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff’s rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a ‘clearly established’ statutory or constitutional right” — is one of the more divisive issues in this debate. The JUSTICE Act did not touch the doctrine, while the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would throw it out entirely. Neither extreme makes much sense. Of course officers should be protected from legal liability for violating rights and laws that do not yet exist. But this doctrine is sometimes abused on the basis of fact patterns rather than legal principles. Copland and Mangual again have an apt suggestion: Let “Congress helpfully clarify that the qualified-immunity doctrine applies only to clear changes in legal rights — not idiosyncratic fact patterns.” Last, but not least, a compromise bill should include a version of the Fifth Amendment Integrity Restoration (FAIR) Act. While neither party’s police-reform bill currently addresses the issue of civil asset forfeiture, both should be interested in solving this problem. As it stands, federal law allows law enforcement to seize any property suspected to have connection to a crime, and then allows authorities to keep it if they’re able to prove such a connection by a preponderance of the evidence. The owners then must prove they were not involved in the crime or aware of their property’s connection to it. Worse, they’re not even entitled to legal representation in such proceedings. The status quo represents not only a violation of Americans’ basic rights but a problem for community–police relations, because it entices local law enforcement to pursue civil asset-forfeiture cases for financial reasons. For obvious reasons, this breeds distrust. Tacking the FAIR Act on to a compromise bill would fix the problem. It’s a worthwhile addition, even if funding increases would be needed to offset departments’ losses. Police reform is a controversial topic, particularly in these polarized times. Nevertheless, there seemingly exists room for compromise, and normative — rather than ideological — progress. It will require sacrifice from both sides. Democrats will need to let go of their wish list and the desire to please the most radical members of their base. Republicans will have to hand Joe Biden a bipartisan victory. Surely, even more horse-trading and wheel-greasing than is discussed above will be necessary before any bill becomes law. But there is a compromise there to be had, and if the two sides can come together to hammer it out, everyone will benefit.

  • UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid – Chelsea, live! How to watch, odds, predictions

    The UEFA Champions League semifinals takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and the schedule in full.