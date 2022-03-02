Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Initial jobless claims are expected to dip to a three-week low in the latest weekly data, as the U.S. labor market recovery presses ahead while Omicron-related disruptions retreat.

The Labor Department is set to release its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the main metrics expected from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Initial jobless claims, week ended Feb. 26: 225,000 expected, 232,000 during prior week

Continuing claims, week ended Feb. 19: 1.420 million expected, 1.476 million during prior week

At 225,000, the expected number of new jobless claims would mark a back-to-back week of declines. Jobless claims rose to nearly 300,000 in mid-January, reflecting some momentary backsliding in the labor market's improvements as Omicron virus cases surged to a record and seasonal adjustments in data became choppy due to the pandemic over the past two years. Still, claims have fallen precipitously compared to this time last year, with new claims coming in around 750,000 in late February 2021.

The overwhelming majority of labor market data and anecdotal remarks from companies have underscored a job market that remains incredibly tight. Demand for workers has far outpaced supply, and job openings have held near record levels. This has created a situation in which employees maintain a significant amount of leverage — and have seen considerable wage increases — while the labor supply-side constraints have contributed to economy-wide inflationary pressures.

"The labor market is extremely tight," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

"Labor demand is very strong, and while labor force participation has ticked up, labor supply remains subdued," Powell said. "As a result, employers are having difficulties filling job openings, an unprecedented number of workers are quitting to take new jobs, and wages are rising at their fastest pace in many years."

And given the backdrop of rising prices and a tight labor market, Powell also signaled the Federal Reserve remained on track to begin raising interest rates from current near-zero levels following the central bank's March meeting.

Encouragingly, other labor market data have shown an increase in job growth across some of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic. ADP's private payrolls report released Wednesday showed a much better-than-expected 475,000 jobs returned in February, following a gain of more than half a million in January. And 170,000 jobs returned in leisure and hospitality industries, comprises more than one-third of the overall payroll gain.

The official February jobs report from the Labor Department on Friday is expected to also reaffirm these trends. Consensus economists are looking for another 403,000 non-farm payrolls to have returned last month, building on January's 467,000. The unemployment rate is anticipated to fall to 3.9% — matching December's for the lowest since February 2020 before the pandemic.

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is slated for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

This post will be updated with the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims. report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

