Jobless claims preview: Another 730,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·2 min read

U.S. states are expected to have seen a drop in initial unemployment claims filings last week, albeit to a level that would still reflect a weak labor market compared to pre-pandemic conditions.

The Department of Labor is set to release its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the main metrics expected from the report, compared to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:

  • Initial jobless claims, week ended March 20: 730,000 expected vs. 770,000 during the prior week

  • Continuing claims, week ended March 13: 4 million expected vs. 4.124 million during the prior week

Initial unemployment claims likely held below 800,000 for a fifth straight week and declined after last week's unexpected jump in new claims. The year-over-year improvements will be even more pronounced: During the same week in 2020, new claims rocketed to more than 3 million as the pandemic's initial impacts reverberated across the labor market.

But while claims have come down considerably from those highs, they remain sharply elevated from 2019 levels, when new claims averaged just over 200,000 per week. Plus, improvements have stagnated in recent months, and claims have yet to break below levels seen in November.

Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish

And based on the total of claimants counted across all unemployment programs, a staggering number of Americans remain out of work. As of the end of February, more than 18 million individuals were still claiming unemployment benefits of some form, including via the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which offers extended benefits to those who have exhausted their regular state insurance.

The slow march forward for labor market progress has not been lost on policymakers. In congressional testimony on earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services that "we should be clear-eyed about the hole we're digging out of" even as the data shows some signs of recovery, given that the country is still down by nearly 10 million jobs compared to its pre-pandemic peak.

Still, many economists are optimistic the rebound will pick up momentum in the coming weeks and months, especially with the vaccination program accelerating across the country.

"With the increased pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, federal stimulus spending and winter’s grip easing across much of the country, it is quite reasonable to harbor upbeat expectations for the U.S. economy," Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst at Bankrate, wrote in a note. "This should be reflected in more of the economic data in the months ahead."

This post will be updated with the Labor Department's report on weekly jobless claims Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Does the postal service answer to anybody?

    The politicization of the mail is interfering with needed reforms that are way overdue.

  • Strategists raise their stock market outlooks for 2021

    The first quarter of the year has not even ended yet, and Wall Street firms are already building a case for stocks to rise even further in 2021.

  • Dow higher after worst day in 3 weeks as oil prices recover, Nasdaq under pressure

    U.S. stocks are mostly higher Wednesday afternoon as investor cheered a sharp rebound in oil prices, slightly lower Treasury yields and a brighter outlook for the economy.

  • Up to 2 million workers could be left with no unemployment benefits for weeks as states reprogram systems

    Up to 2 million workers could be left with no jobless benefits until next month as states reprogram their unemployment systems.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise to recover some losses, Intel shares jump

    Stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes on track to recover some losses from Tuesday.

  • S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confidence in recovery

    The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday on a boost from economy-linked financial and industrial stocks as Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered an optimistic view of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The top economic officials' prepared remarks mirrored those delivered on Tuesday before the Congress, with Yellen signaling U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to pay dividends and repurchase stock. Wall Street's main indexes have flipped between gains and losses this week as easing bond yields prompted a return to beaten-down technology stocks from energy and financial stocks that stand to benefit from a reopening economy.

  • Stocks Are Rising as Bond Yields Hold Steady

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before Congress once again, and Germany canceled a five-day lockdown.

  • Dow Jumps 300 Points But Nasdaq Trips Ahead Of Powell, Yellen; GameStop Crashes

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday as the Dow Jones industrials rallied but the Nasdaq fell ahead of a second day of testimony from Fed Chief Jerome Powell.

  • Stocks dip, oil rebounds: 'The mood is fairly fragile'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equities dipped and the dollar hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday as concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and the potential for higher taxes in the United States weighed on investor sentiment. European shares closed near two-week lows, while oil prices surged after steep losses on Tuesday after one of the world's largest container ships ran aground in the Suez Canal. "The mood is fairly fragile as all the optimism that characterised the push higher over the past two or three weeks in shares is starting to bleed away on talk of a European third wave and extensions of pandemic lockdowns in Germany and France," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

  • The spring spending binge is here: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Biggest Deal In Turnaround Era?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as traders eye Powell, Yellen testimony

    Traders closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting Chinese firms

    The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards, and require them to disclose any governmental affiliations. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they have fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • Tax hikes are the next big investor worry

    As we wrote in The Morning Brief on Monday, investors can always count on some big worry hanging over the market.

  • SC man linked to Capitol riot and Proud Boys will plead guilty in threat case

    Evidence seized at a Lexington County house includes a Capitol police shield, a map of the District of Columbia subway, eye protection, a tactical vest with hard plates, a police baton, a mag light, masks and gloves.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • U.S. must remain ‘worried about variants’: Doctor

    Dr. Anand Swaminathan, Emergency Medicine Physician in New Jersey, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Kristin Myers to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.

  • Majority of Republicans now support same-sex marriage, poll finds

    Support for LGBTQ rights rose across the board in the Public Religion Research Institute's annual American Values Atlas survey, released Tuesday, including a sizable jump in the share of Americans who support allowing gay and lesbian couples to legally marry. After hovering in the low 60s for the past three years, support for same-sex marriage rose to 67 percent in 2020, PRRI found, and for the first time in its survey, a slim 51 percent majority of Republicans supported gay marriage. A @PRRIpoll shows that 67% of Americans support "allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally." For the first time, a slim majority of Republicans (51%) support allowing gay and lesbian couples to legally marry.https://t.co/mzV7IL8xL9 pic.twitter.com/WXzQu9MuT7 — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) March 23, 2021 In PRRI's 2007 survey, for context, only 36 percent of Americans supported same-sex marriage. Now, it has the support of 72 percent of independents, 76 percent of Democrats, and majorities of most religious groups — 75 percent of white Catholics, 72 percent of white mainline protestants, 71 percent of Hispanic Catholics, 57 percent of Black Protestants, and 76 percent of non-Christian religious Americans, plus 81 percent of religiously unaffiliated Americans. The only group where support for same-sex marriage dropped below 50 percent was evangelical Protestants, regardless of race — 43 percent of white evangelicals, 41 percent of Hispanic evangelicals, and 49 percent of Black evangelicals backed gay marriage, the poll found. PRRI's survey also found that 76 percent of Americans favor laws that protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in jobs, housing and public accommodation, and 61 percent oppose allowing small businesses to refuse products or services to gay or lesbian people if doing so violates their religious beliefs. PRRI and SSRS interviewed 50,334 Americans via phone from Jan. 7 to Dec. 20, 2020, for the 2020 American Values Atlas. The margin of error for the total sample is ± 0.5 percentage points, and ± 1.1 points for subsamples. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisZuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

  • Why Zoom, Peloton, and Fastly Stocks Were Slammed on Wednesday

    These growth stocks have all lost at least a quarter of their value since mid-February. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • $50 billion at stake if paycheck protection lapses, warns senator

    A key Democratic senator said Tuesday about $50 billion dollars in lending authority still exists for the Paycheck Protection Program but the program will need to be extended quickly as-is for that cash to get out the door.