Jobless claims preview: Another 725,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

U.S. likely saw new jobless claims drop to a fresh three-and-a-half month low, as impending spring weather and more vaccine-driven business reopenings allow hiring to pick up.

The Department of Labor is set to release its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics expected from the report, compared to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg:

  • Initial jobless claims, week ended March 6: 725,000 expected vs. 745,000 during the prior week

  • Continuing claims, week ended February 27: 4.200 million expected vs. 4.295 million during the prior week

Initial unemployment claims are expected to hold below 800,000 for a third consecutive week, following a stretch of elevated claims around the holidays earlier this year. Still, claims remain well above even the Great Recession-era high of 665,000 weekly claims in March 2009.

Still, new claims are more than likely to continue dropping into the spring and summer, assuming the vaccine rollout and improving COVID-19 case counts extend into the coming months. Companies like Disney (DIS) have recently discussed plans to bring back thousands of furloughed workers in the spring, as more discretionary activities like theme parks and restaurants and resorts are permitted to reopen with easing capacity constraints. And last Friday's February jobs report showed that the economy added nearly double the number of payrolls expected for the month, affirming the hiring upturn in the service sector.

"We think that the vaccine rollout and downward trend for new COVID-19 cases should allow economic activity to keep picking up over time and that this will result in a downward trend for jobless claims filings through the volatility in the weekly series,” JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman wrote in a recent note.

Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish

Continuing claims, which count the total number of Americans still receiving state unemployment benefits, also likely dropped for an eighth straight week last week, reaching the lowest level in nearly one year.

Outside of regular state benefits, the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits across all programs has still remained sharply elevated, however: Some 18 million Americans were still claiming benefits across all programs as of Feb. 13, the latest date for which data is available. That included 11.8 million Americans on either Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) — the federal program offering benefits to gig workers and the self-employed who do not qualify for other programs — or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which offers additional weeks of federal benefits to those who have exhausted their state benefits.

Both the PUA and PEUC are expected to be extended until Sept. 6 once Congress and President Joe Biden approve the latest $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which could take place as soon as this week. These federal benefits were set to expire on March 14, based on terms of the $900 billion stimulus package passed in December.

This post will be updated with the results of the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Papa John's is all in on stuffed crust pizza — CEO shares why

    Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch tells Yahoo Finance Live he is all in on stuffed crust pizza.

  • House passes Biden's amended $1.9 trillion relief package including $1,400 stimulus checks

    The Democratic-controlled House voted 220-to-211 to pass the "American Rescue Plan." President Biden is expected to sign the bill on Friday afternoon.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, Treasury yields steady after muted inflation data

    Stocks rose on Wednesday after new data showed still-muted inflationary pressures in consumer goods, helping assuage fears of a rapid jump in prices during the economic recovery. Treasury yields reversed course to dip following the report.

  • Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion

    Warren Buffett's fortune reached $100 billion on Wednesday, as investors drove the stock price for his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc to a record level. Buffett's net worth, as measured by Forbes magazine, comes almost entirely from owning about one-sixth of Berkshire, a roughly $600 billion company. Berkshire's stock price has surged higher in March, with its Class A shares surpassing $400,000 on Wednesday.

  • A $60 billion surprise in the Covid relief bill: Tax hikes

    Democrats tucked in a trio of little-noticed tax hikes on the wealthy and big corporations.

  • Doctor: Breakthrough COVID-19 cases despite vaccination 'is not a surprise' 

    Dr. Lakshman Swamy, ICU Physician at Cambridge Health Alliance, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus vaccines.

  • Roblox, an online gaming platform, opens at $64.50 in strong market debut

    Roblox (RBLX) opened strong on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Shares began trading at $64.50 each, around 43% above their reference price of $45 set by the exchange.

  • Dip buyers were out in full force

    The first week of March was a strange one in financial markets.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 50%

    In a recent note on the state of the stock markets, Raymond James equity strategist Tavis McCourt points out a series of policy factors that are playing a role in the current market volatility; the situation is more complex, perhaps, than most of us have been willing to admit. McCourt notes permutations of the SLR rule, political dynamics on the Senate Banking Committee, and the regulatory atmosphere towards potential capital return are all influencing the Fed’s moves and the market reactions. “We believe the Fed will do everything they can to ensure orderly trading in US Treasuries and does not want to see the volatility and liquidity concerns that have occurred in the last week/over the course of the pandemic. We also believe that the Fed is not interested in having a spike in yields as Treasury seeks to finance the next round of stimulus," McCourt opined. The strategist added, "While the SLR conversation is a political and market issue for the Fed, we believe that any Treasury and/or equity market sell-off tied to the debate is transitory and overblown. We are more focused on the improving economic environment, vaccine distribution, and reflation." Bearing this in mind, our focus turned to three stocks backed by Raymond James, with the firm’s analysts noting that each could soar over 50% from current levels. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating. Orasure Technologies (OSUR) We’ll start in the medical industry, a field that has seen gains through the pandemic year. Orasure, through its subsidiaries, is a producer of medical diagnostic tests, and is known for developing rapid test kits for HIV, HEP-C, and Ebola. In the past year, the company created over 150 jobs at its Bethlehem, Pennsylvania facilities as part of an effort to develop fast, at-home, COVID test kits. The company’s product line has a wide range of uses, and is marketed to clinical labs, hospitals, physician practices, and public health agencies world-wide. As can be imagined, Orasure has seen a quick recovery from a 1H20 revenue dip followed by strong gains. Q4 top-line revenues hit $62.9 million, for a 27% year-over-year gain. This was driven by product and services revenues, which grew 28% to reach $60.4 million. EPS was positive, at 3 cents per share, which was a good turnaround from negative results in the first half of the year – but was down 25% from 4Q19. For the full year, Orasure reported $172 million in net revenues, an 11% yoy gain. Of this total, $50 million came from sales of oral fluid collection devices (mouth swabs) for COVID-19 test kits. In addition, the company reported continued progress on its COVID-19 rapid antigen test, and plans to submit prescription self-tests and professional-grade tests for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) by the FDA by the end of the first quarter. Analyst Andrew Cooper, in his coverage on the stock for Raymond James, saw plenty to like, ticking off the factors by the numbers: “What we liked: 1) Almost every revenue result. Orasure topped consensus sales estimates by 10%... 2) Concrete antigen EUA submission timeline. There is no misunderstanding an expected submission this month, with studies completed and only more administrative type work remaining... 3) More capacity expansion. Existing capacity timelines are on track, but management now intends to add another 50M of annual antigen capacity...” To this end, Cooper puts a $16 price target on the stock, implying a 52% one-year upside, and rates OSUR an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Cooper’s track record, click here) A solid reputation in the field, and clear path forward are sure to attract positive sentiment – and three Wall Street analysts have put Buy ratings on Orasure, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $10.49, and the $18.67 average price target is even more bullish than Coopers, suggesting a 78% upside for the next 12 months. (See OSUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Sticking to the medical field, we’ll switch focus to a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. Sol-Gel is a biopharma with an interesting niche, developing topical medications for the treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline includes two proprietary formulations based on benzoyl peroxide, both creams: Epsolay, which is a treatment for papulopustular rosacea, and Twyneo, a treatment for acne. Both medications had their NDAs (New Drug Applications) filed with the FDA, and final approval decision is expected in April and August of this year, respectively. Sol-Gel has, in addition, three other drug candidates in early stages of the pipeline process. Two are still in the research phase, while SGT-210 is in Phase I trial, with results due in 1H21. SGT-210 is a potential treatment for palmoplantar keratoderma, a thickening of the skin on the palms of the hands and feet which is sometimes seen as a symptom of several rare conditions. Furthermore, Sol-Gel is working in collaboration with Perrigo as the US manufacturer of generic labels of that company’s brand-name products. In 2020, the two companies signed four agreements, and now have 12 total collaboration projects. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur who writes, "Given the large market opportunity in key pipeline products, coupled with recent acceptance of NDA submissions, we maintain our Strong Buy rating on SLGL shares, as we remain optimistic surrounding near-term growth prospects and financial positioning." The Strong Buy rating comes with a $23 price target, suggesting SLGL has room to grow an impressive 156% in the year ahead. (To watch Wilbur’s track record, click here) Small-cap biopharmas don’t always get a lot of analyst attention – they tend to fly under the radar. However, there are two reviews on file here and both are to Buy, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. SLGL shares are priced at $9, with an average price target of $22 indicating a runway toward ~145% upside for 2021. (See SLGL stock analysis on TipRanks) PAE (PAE) Let’s switch gears, and look at government support services. It’s no secret that governments are huge users of contract service companies, and PAE is a major provider of contract services for US government and defense agencies. PAE has operations on every continent and in 60 countries, providing a range of services, including analysis and training, intelligence, infrastructure operations, management and maintenance, logistic and material support, and information optimization. Until recently, PAE was a privately held company, but in February last year it was merged with Gores Holdings III in a SPAC transaction. The transaction brought PAE shares onto the NASDAQ exchange on February 10, 2020. 2021 has started with some changes in PAE’s contracts with the US government. At the end of January, the company lost a bid to renew a $125 million contract it had held with Customs and Border Patrol since 2009 – but earlier that same month, PAE was awarded a $3.3. billion contract with the US State Department. The contract with State involve consular operations at diplomatic facilities in 120 countries. 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale, in his coverage of PAE for Raymond James, notes the change in contracts, and does not believe it should trouble PAE. “PAE’s qualified pipeline still sits around $40B and pending awards north of $6B, which when combined with the company’s 2020 recompete win rate of 93% provides us confidence that CBP contract can be adequately replaced,” Gesuale commented. Turning to specifics on the State contract, Gesuale adds, “…this contract win could add upwards to $110 to $125 million of high-margin annual revenue to the 2022 model. Overall our estimates are going higher, and we continue to view PAE as one of the more compelling opportunities in the Government IT Services space. While we expect the group will face decelerating fundamentals and a potentially meaningful re-rating lower from near historically high valuations PAE should fare differently as it accelerates organic growth…” In line with these comments, the analyst puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $15 price target implies a 77% one-year upside. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) PAE stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. TipRanks analytics show that out of 3 analysts, all 3 are bullish. The average price target of $12.67 shows a potential upside of about 50%. (See PAE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What stimulus means for the multiemployer pension system

    Gordon Gray, American Action Forum Director of Fiscal Policy, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the multi employer pension system and the COVID-19 stimulus package.

  • Stock Markets Rise Again, but Wall Street Hates This Former Blue Chip's New Plan

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Wednesday morning, with investors looking on the bright side in considering what the near-term future is likely to bring. By 11:30 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was in record territory, having soared another 390 points to 32,223. Stock market investors are showing a new appreciation for old-economy stocks that tend to move in line with the business cycle.

  • Beeple is selling artwork as NFT with bidding topping $12M at Christie's

    Noah Davis, Christie's Post-War and Contemporary Art Department Specialist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss how Beeple is bringing Crypto to Christie’s as the auction house bids on an NFT by the artist with bids already reaching into the millions.

  • GE Eyes Reverse Stock Split While Massive Unit Sale To Slash Debt Further

    General Electric confirmed a $30 billion deal to sell its aircraft-leasing business and backed a reverse stock split.

  • ETFs to Ride the Nasdaq Composite's Much-Awaited Comeback

    Here we highlight a few ETFs that investors can consider gaining from the renewed strength in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • Disney+ tops 100 million subscribers as company eyes California theme park reopening next month

    Disney's flagship streaming program has surpassed the 100 million new subscribers.

  • Tesla, FAANG-Led Nasdaq Rebound Unlikely To Last For Long, Wharton Professor Warns

    The recent tech-led rebound seen on the Nasdaq may be short-lived, according to Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor at the Wharton School, CNBC reported Tuesday. What Happened: Siegel was less than upbeat on the tech-heavy index, which gained nearly 3.7% on Tuesday to cap the best day since November. Siegel associated higher interest rates and optimism on reopenings that continue to come in the way of growth stocks, according to CNBC. “I don’t think they’re going to do badly. We’re not going to have a crash like we had 20 years ago at all,” said the professor. “But I think the outperformers are going to be basically non-tech over the next six to 12 months.” Tech stocks rallied on Tuesday, with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) up nearly 19.6% at $673.58 and gaining 2.32% in the after-hours session. On Tuesday, so-called FAANG stocks comprising of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) were all in the green. Facebook shares jumped almost 4.1% to $265.74, Apple shares were up 4.06% to $121.08, and Amazon shares rose 3.76% to $3,062.85. Netflix shares were closed higher by 2.66% to $506.44. Alphabet Class A and Class C shares rose 1.64% and 1.41% to $2,040.36 and $2,052.70 respectively. Most of these stocks were muted in the after-hours session. Why It Matters: The Nasdaq had fallen into correction territory this week with the Nasdaq 100 falling 11% from an all-time-high recorded a month earlier. Siegel noted the upward march of long-term interest rates has not yet stemmed, as per CNBC. “The so-called value stocks are going to be sought out for their yield because I think interest rates are still going to be headed much higher here on the long bond,” said the analyst. He forecast the Dow hitting 35,000 in 2021, which is a level almost 10% above Tuesday’s closing. Siegel remains bullish, except on technology stocks, and said this “stock market still has a way to go up,” as per CNBC. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLucid Has An Obligation To Build Saudi EV Plant And It Could Prove Costly: WSJTesla, LG Chem Negotiate Making 4680 Cells In US And Europe: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after tame inflation data, 10-year note auction looms

    * Focus on $38 billion U.S. 10-year note sale * U.S. core inflation lower than expected * U.S. 10-year note avg borrowing cost in repo market at -2.69% (Adds details, analyst comment, table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Wednesday after data showed tepid core inflation for February, coming lower than expected and disappointing market participants which had propelled benchmark rates higher the last few weeks on a more upbeat outlook on consumer prices. Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. core inflation was 0.1%, lower than market forecasts for a 0.2% rise, although the headline number grew 0.4%, in line with expectations. The yield on the U.S. Treasury 10-year Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) declined after the data and was last up on the day at -0.703%, while the break-even inflation rate on 10-year TIPS, a gauge of expected annual inflation over the next 10 years, was at 2.25% on Wednesday, up from 2.22% on Tuesday.

  • 5 tax changes that can take you by surprise this filing season

    Here are a few things that may catch you off guard as you do your 2020 taxes.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health