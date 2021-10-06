Jobless claims preview: Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

U.S. states are expected to post a drop in new weekly jobless claims as impacts related to Hurricane Ida and the Delta variant's summer spike recede.

The Labor Department is set to release its weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning. Here are the main metrics expected from the print based on consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Initial unemployment claims, week ended October 2: 348,000 expected, 362,000 during prior week

Continuing claims, week ended September 25: 2.765 million expected, 2.802 million during prior week

Heading into Thursday's report, initial unemployment claims had climbed for three straight weeks, reflecting some backsliding in the labor market's recovery. First-time filings had reached 312,000, or the lowest level since March 2020, in early September before rising. Some economists attributed this to an uptick in coronavirus cases and disruptions due to Hurricane Ida, which may have caused some individuals to delay filing to mid-month.

"The run of unfavorable seasonals continues this week but it should be offset, in part, by a fall in claims triggered by Hurricane Ida," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note on Wednesday. "We tentatively expect initial claims to dip to about 340,000 from 362,000, but the uncertainty here is quite large."

With the four-week moving average for claims hovering around 340,000, weekly filings have come down precipitously from their pandemic-era highs. And beyond new claimants, the total number of continuing claimants across state unemployment benefits has also come down markedly. As of the week ended Sept. 11, just over 5 million individuals were claiming benefits across all unemployment programs, compared to 11.3 million during the prior week. This latest figure was pushed down in large part due to the expiration of crisis-era federal unemployment programs on Sept. 6, but has also been trending lower over the course of 2021 as rehiring activity picked back up.

But at the same time, jobless claims and sidelined workers have held stubbornly above their pre-pandemic averages, even as employers struggle to bring back workers at a fast enough clip to meet heightened demand. These labor shortages have compounded with a host of other supply-side disruptions to exert ongoing pressure to the overall economic recovery.

"While there are some encouraging signs that the worst may have passed with the Delta variant of COVID-19, which took wind out of the proverbial sails of the economic recovery, supply chain challenges and rising prices persist with no immediate sign of substantial resolution or improvement," Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate, said in an email. "Cargo ships unable to head to West Coast ports, a trucker shortage and lack of sufficient rail capacity are among the complicating factors all conspiring to boost product and component bottlenecks when retailers are very much focused on the holiday shopping season."

This post will be updated with the results of the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

