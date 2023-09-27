Weekly Local Beer and Spirit Releases

Sep. 27—Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.

Cushwa Brewing Co.

Beer: Cush City (Collab w/ Sand City Brewing) — New England Style Double India Pale Ale — 8%

Release Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

What's the deal?

Cush City is an 8% New England Double IPA brewed in collaboration with our good friends from NY, Sand City Brewing Company. Bursting with Citra, El Dorado, and W1108-333 hops, it pours a hazy gold with bright tropical aromas. Indulgent in juicy stone fruit and citrus flavors with a creamy mouthfeel, this beer is accented by a unique complexity from the experimental W1108-333 hops. Enjoy your journey through Cush City with each sip, and much thanks to our friends at Sand City for coming together on this beer.

Beer: Collecting Garretts — New England Style Triple India Pale Ale — 10%

Release Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

What's the deal?

A solid blend of El Dorado, Strata, Mosaic, then a touch of some old school Chinook brings out bright dank citrus and pineapple notes in the aroma. The flavor has a big hop presence that reminds you of a tropical cocktail, with a touch of dankness and an abv that is hidden in the beer. We hope you enjoy this one, maybe even with a friend named Garrett?

Beer: 56 Nights — Munich Dunkel — Lager — 5%

Release Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

What's the deal?

This Dunkel was brewed to be traditional in style. This Munich Dunkel, a German dark lager, pours light caramel in color. The beer is driven by a smooth malty flavor. The low ABV makes it inviting to return for another.

Beer: Old Hundreds — Festbier — 6%

Release Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

What's the deal?

This beer is robust, and full bodied, with an ABV to back it up. On the taste, you will notice a nice toasted breadiness, and a slight touch of malt sweetness. This is then balanced out with a slight charge of German hop flavors. We hope you enjoy this in celebration with loved ones for the changing season, Prost!

Idiom

Beer: Nectar of the Gods

Release Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

What's the deal?

This juicy NEIPA has intense aroma of citrus, peach, passion fruit, and grapefruit. We used a Godly amount of Nectaron hops from New Zealand, in combination with Citra and Mosaic Lupomax, giving this bad boy all kinds of stone fruit, pineapple and irresistible tropical notes.

