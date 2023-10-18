Weekly Local Beer and Spirit Releases
Oct. 18—Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.
------
Cushwa Brewing Co
Beer: PC Load Letter — New England Style Double India Pale Ale — 8%
Release Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
What's the deal?
Get ready to sip on PC Load Letter, a New England Style Double India Pale Ale. This beer is dry-hopped with a generous blend of Citra and Sultana, delivering a delightful aroma of zesty orange and refreshing pine. The flavor profile boasts subtle notes of peach skin and juicy blueberries.
—
Rockwell Brewery
Beer: Bad Leroy — Barrel Aged imperial brown ale 12%
Release Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
What's the deal?
We stuffed Leroy in a rye whiskey barrel for 8 months and boy is he angry. He's out and ready to kick some ass!
—
'Beer: Shut Your Pie-Hole — Pumpkin Pie Imperial Ale 8.5%
Release Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
What's the deal?
Not your average pumpkin beer! This is pumpkin pie in a glass.
—
Beer: Drinkin With Dad — Pilsner 5.3%
Release Date Saturday, October 14, 2023
What's the deal?
The perfect pilsner to share with Dad.
