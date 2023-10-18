Weekly Local Beer and Spirit Releases

Oct. 18—Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.

Cushwa Brewing Co

Beer: PC Load Letter — New England Style Double India Pale Ale — 8%

Release Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

What's the deal?

Get ready to sip on PC Load Letter, a New England Style Double India Pale Ale. This beer is dry-hopped with a generous blend of Citra and Sultana, delivering a delightful aroma of zesty orange and refreshing pine. The flavor profile boasts subtle notes of peach skin and juicy blueberries.

Rockwell Brewery

Beer: Bad Leroy — Barrel Aged imperial brown ale 12%

Release Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

What's the deal?

We stuffed Leroy in a rye whiskey barrel for 8 months and boy is he angry. He's out and ready to kick some ass!

'Beer: Shut Your Pie-Hole — Pumpkin Pie Imperial Ale 8.5%

Release Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

What's the deal?

Not your average pumpkin beer! This is pumpkin pie in a glass.

Beer: Drinkin With Dad — Pilsner 5.3%

Release Date Saturday, October 14, 2023

What's the deal?

The perfect pilsner to share with Dad.

