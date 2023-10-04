Weekly Local Beer and Spirit Releases

Oct. 4—Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.

Cushwa Brewing Co.

Beer: Columbia Calling — New England Style Double India Pale Ale — 8.2%

Release Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

What's the deal?

Are you ready Columbia? Because we sure are ready for you. To celebrate the opening of the new Cushwa and Rad Pies Taproom on 6695 Dobbin Road, we turned the dial to the top on this commemorative DIPA. Clocking in at a sturdy 8.2%, we hit this beer with the finest hops and hop products we could get our hands on. With a mix of Calyspo Salvo, Mega Motueka, Nectaron, and Riwaka this special Double IPA is packed to the brim with melon and citrus notes. All wrapped up with a nice full bodied mouthfeel, we're excited to be opening up and can't wait to share this beer in celebration of the long awaited journey to get here.

Beer: TyPA — New England Style India Pale Ale — 7%

Release Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

What's the deal?

This is an homage to a couple of our favorite beers combined into one. The result is this slightly bitter, juicy, and opaque IPA with hints of grapefruit and lemon.

