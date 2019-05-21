Get Your Weekly Mid-Engine Corvette C8 Fix with These New Spy Photos
Caught high-speed testing at GM's proving grounds, this car looks like it could be a base model due to its lack of a rear wing.
A prototype for the new mid-engine C8 Corvette hit the straightaway at GM's proving grounds in Milford, Michigan for some high-speed testing-and luckily, our spy photographer was there to witness it. While we've seen numerous spy photos of the highly anticipated sports car over the years, we'll take any chance we can get to take a gander at the new 'Vette. Click through for more details.
