This week's best deals: $50 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 and more

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·3 min read

While this week was peppered with limited-time sales, there remain a number of discounted gadgets available today. Apple's MacBook Pro M1 returned to its all-time-low price of $950 and the new, swiveling Echo Show 10 received its first discount since debuting in February. Amazon knocked down the prices of its Fire tablets, too, including the Fire HD 10, which is still $55 off. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

MacBook Air M1

Apple MacBook Air M1
Apple MacBook Air M1

Apple's latest MacBook Air returns to its all-time-low price of $950 at Amazon. This is the base model with the new M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We gave the MacBook Air M1 a score of 94 for its blazing fast performance, excellent battery life, great keyboard and trackpad and zero fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $950

Mac Mini M1

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini

The latest Mac Mini with the M1 chipset and 512GB of storage is down to $800 on Amazon thanks to a new coupon that will be automatically applied when you checkout. If you've been eyeing the tiny desktop for a while, this is a great opportunity to grab the latest model with Apple's new processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at the best price we've seen it.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $800

Magic Keyboard for iPad

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad

Apple's Magic Keyboards for iPad are down to record low prices on Amazon. The 11-inch model is on sale for $199 while the 12.9-inch model has been discounted to $249. We gave the keyboard case a score of 84 for its excellent typing experience, smooth trackpad and overall sturdiness.

Buy 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $249 Buy 11-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $199

Echo Show 10

Amazon Echo Show 10 with its screen turned on, sitting on a countertop in front of a wooden cutting board.
Amazon Echo Show 10 with its screen turned on, sitting on a countertop in front of a wooden cutting board.

Amazon's new Echo Show 10 remains on sale for $210, which is $40 off its normal price. This Echo device with a swiveling display came out in February and we gave it a score of 83 for its solid audio quality, good pan-and-zoom features during video calls and its ability to double as a security cam.

Buy Echo Show 10 on Amazon - $210

Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Amazon's Fire tablet sale is still going on and it knocks up to $55 off. The flagship Fire HD 10 is down to $95 and that's the one to get if you want the biggest, most powerful Fire tablet available. Also on sale are the Fire HD 8 for $60 and the Fire 7 for $40.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $95 Buy Fire HD 8 plus at Amazon - $80

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $60 Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $40

New tech deals

Otterbox iPhone case sale

Some of Otterbox's newest iPhone cases are up to 20 percent off on Amazon for today only. iPhone 11 and 12 cases are included in the sale, and various types of Otterbox cases are represented in the sale. You'll get the most protection out of the heavy-duty Defender series, while the Commuter and Symmetry lines provide a good balance of safety and style.

Shop Otterbox Daily Deal at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Anker's latest answer to the AirPods Pro, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro, are down to $100 right now. That's $30 off their normal price and an all-time low. These buds just came out at CES in January and they feature Anker's PureNote technology, active noise cancellation and six hours of battery life.

Buy Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro at Amazon - $100

Beats Flex

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are $10 off right now, bringing them down to $40. While not true wireless earbuds, these still keep you fairly untethered, using only a single wire to connect both buds. We gave them a score of 72 for their 12-hour battery life, onboard controls and quick pairing thanks to Apple's W1 chip.

Buy Beats Flex at Amazon - $40

