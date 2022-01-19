Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Weekly new jobless claims likely held steady near 230,000 last week, with some renewed virus-related disruptions at least temporarily impeding the labor market's recovery.

The Labor Department is set to release its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the main metrics expected from the print, based on consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Initial jobless claims, week ended Jan. 15: 225,000 expected, 230,000 during prior week

Continuing claims, week ended Jan. 8: 1.563 million expected, 1.559 million during prior week

Initial unemployment claims posted a surprise jump in early January, spiking to the highest since November. Still, at well below 250,000, new weekly jobless claims have come in at a weekly rate that has rivaled pre-virus levels for more than a month, as employers attempt to keep their existing workforces amid widespread shortages. Claims had reached a 52-year low of 188,000 in December and moved up only modestly since then.

The most recent move higher in new claims may have been due to some impacts from the Omicron variant and ultimately prove temporary, according to some economists.

"Given persistent labor shortages, the trend in layoffs should remain downward as businesses try to avoid laying off workers," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note. "However, absenteeism from the Omicron variant could make the weekly data noisy over coming weeks."

And even without the latest pressures from the virus, the labor market had already been considerably tight heading into 2022, representing one of many supply-side challenges for companies.

"Transportation and labor markets remain tight, availability of materials remain stretched in some categories and in some markets, inflationary pressures are broad-based with little signs of near-term relief," Procter & Gamble Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said during the company's earnings call Wednesday.

Still, competition for labor has also presented opportunities and additional leverage for workers. Wages last rose at 4.7% on an annual basis in December, according to the latest monthly Labor Department data. And some of the biggest corporations in the U.S. including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have already reported higher compensation costs in their latest quarterly results, largely as a bid to attract and retain talent.

"The consumer has $2 trillion more on their balance sheet, their home prices are up, asset prices are up, jobs are plentiful, wages are going up, which is good for them," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said during the firm's earnings call last week. "We're not against that ... the consumer is in really good shape."

This post will be updated with the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

