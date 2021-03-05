  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Weekly unemployment would stay at $300 per week in Biden's COVID stimulus plan, according to deal

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats have reached a deal to keep the federal unemployment benefit at $300 per week until September, down from a proposed increase to $400 in President Joe Biden's COVID-19 stimulus package, according to a Democratic aide.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., is expected to introduce an amendment to the $1.9 trillion legislation Friday as the Democrat-controlled Senate considers tweaks to the measure.

His proposal would extend the $300 weekly benefit through September. The original bill that passed the House last week upped the weekly amount to $400, but ended the benefit in August.

More: The Senate is debating Biden's COVID stimulus bill. When can you expect help? Here's what we know.

The added unemployment benefit, currently at $300, has been a contentious point in the bill with Republicans voicing opposition to Democrats' plans to extend and up the payment amount.

Congress faces a countdown to get the stimulus package to Biden by mid-March, when Americans are set to lose the current weekly federal unemployment boost.

Both progressive and moderate Democrats agreeing to the amendment comes after moderate Republicans, like Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, told reporters Thursday he thinks "there would be Republicans who would agree to bring the number down."

More: Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

The first $10,200 of the unemployment benefits will be non-taxable for the first time to prevent surprise bills for the unemployed at the end of year. The agreement also extends tax rules regarding excess business loss limitations for an additional year, through 2026.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told reporters Friday, "it's an important step that they're looking to get it down from $400. I think that's a positive."

Live stimulus updates: Senate Democrats reach deal to keep weekly unemployment benefit at $300 per week

Both Romney and Murkowski were part of a group of 10 Republicans that met with Biden at the White House in early February to negotiate on the stimulus package.

Senate Finance Chair, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who had been pushing to extend the benefits through September, told reporters the change is getting a warm reception.

"In this kind of environment, where literally every single Democrat is key, so far the reaction has been positive," he said.

Contributing: Nicholas Wu

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID stimulus: Weekly unemployment would stay at $300 under deal

Recommended Stories

  • Senate rejects Bernie Sanders proposal for $15 minimum wage in coronavirus relief package

    A proposal from Bernie Sanders to raise the federal hourly minimum wage to $15 from its current $7.25 failed in the Senate after the senator sought to include the measure in a White House-backed coronavirus relief package. The House of Representatives included the wage hike in its version of its $1.9 trillion legislation, which includes unemployment relief, support for families with children, and funding for schools and vaccine distribution, among other initiatives critical to Joe Biden’s plan to combat the pandemic and its economic fallout a year after the outbreak. After the Senate rules-advising parliamentarian shot down the inclusion of a wage increase in the bill, Senator Sanders vowed to introduce an amendment to put it into the legislation.

  • Biden Stimulus Bill Still Not Ready for Final Senate Vote

    Mar.05 -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package faces a marathon of votes in the Senate with Republicans attempting to reign in the plan. Bloomberg Government’s Emily Wilkins has the details.

  • Senate Democrats to lower jobless benefits to $300 a week in compromise to extend coverage

    The Senate is expected to pass the $1.9 trillion package — and Democrats are working to keep all members on board.

  • Senate votes to kick off debate over $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

    Although the $1.9 trillion bill is expected to pass, Republican senators will make the process as difficult as possible.

  • Biden: Jobs report shows stimulus urgently needed

    President Joe Biden said Friday that despite the stronger than expected numbers, the latest government jobs report proves that his virus stimulus bill, the American Rescue Plan, is "urgently needed" to get the economy "back on track." (March 5)

  • Democrats try to pass smaller, longer-lasting jobless benefits, make 2020 benefits tax-free

    Senate Democrats are trying to lower the weekly unemployment boost to $300 per week, while extending the enhanced benefits by a month in the next COVID relief package.

  • Is the U.S returning to normal? Millions of Americans, still hurting from COVID-19, say normalcy is still years away

    The jobs market has also marched back from double-digit unemployment rates in early spring 2020. Friday’s jobs report showed the economy adding 379,000 jobs in February, the biggest gain in four months. During the pandemic, the share of unemployed Americans peaked in April when the unemployment rate was 14.7%, amounting to more than 23 million unemployed Americans, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • A California city gave some residents $500 per month. After a year, their unemployment rate had dropped, while the control group's rose.

    The group that didn't receive the stipends saw unemployment rise from 14% in February 2019 to 15% in February 2020.

  • Unemployment benefits will expire in 10 days if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus bill. Here's what else could expire this month.

    Unemployment benefits will expire on March 14 without a stimulus bill. Also on the table: paid sick leave, small business aid, and housing aid.

  • 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

    With many American families struggling with high rent, credit card debt and student loans, as well as a global pandemic, it may be difficult to find an affordable place to lay down roots. Finding a...

  • Report: Caris LeVert nearing 'miraculous' return after kidney cancer surgery

    Caris LeVert will reportedly be able to return in the second half of the season after having cancer surgery on Jan. 25.

  • Senate Amendment Votes Stall on Jobless Aid: Stimulus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate’s votes on amendments to the pandemic-relief bill stalled Friday afternoon as negotiations continued on the details of supplemental jobless benefits. Lawmakers still expect the legislation to pass in the chamber over the weekend.While Senate Democrats looked to have sealed a deal on the length and amount of enhanced unemployment benefits earlier in the day, talks continued on the sidelines Friday afternoon.Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged the Senate will “power through” the arduous final process of getting President Joe Biden’s first signature piece of legislation passed. The Senate is embroiled in the amendment-proposal stage known as the vote-a-rama. The House will need to vote on the Senate’s version, with Democratic leaders pledging final passage by March 14, when current supplemental jobless benefits expire.Senate Amendment Voting Stalls Amid Talks on Jobless AidWhile Senate Democrats had looked to have nailed down a deal on the amount and duration of supplemental unemployment benefits earlier in the day, talks continued Friday afternoon, with GOP involvement.The negotiations held up the marathon of votes on amendments for more than three hours Friday afternoon.Democrats continue to work within their caucus to make sure that none of their members would go along with Republican amendments that could sink the bill in the House. Chief among the issues: unemployment insurance benefits.Earlier in the day, a Democratic agreement was unveiled to reduce weekly supplemental jobless benefits to $300 per week -- from $400 in the House-passed legislation -- and extend it through Oct. 4, compared with the end of August.The deal including making $10,200 worth of jobless benefits tax-free.Republican senators said Democrats are still working to line up support for that deal and to ward off an amendment from Ohio Republican Rob Portman to make the benefit $300 a week through July 18. It doesn’t address the tax issue.“They are worried about losing on Portman,” John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, said.Key to the outcome could be West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who has argued for stricter targeting of pandemic relief.Texas Senator John Cornyn predicted Senate would pass the stimulus bill Saturday morning. -- Erik Wasson.Sanders Bid to Restore Minimum-Wage Hike Falls ShortA last-ditch effort by Senator Bernie Sanders to restore a minimum-wage hike to the pandemic-relief bill is headed to defeat with 42 votes in favor and 58 against.The vote hasn’t been made final, though there is almost no chance it would change. It remained open while Democrats attempted to nail down support for their plan to extend supplemental unemployment through September.The Senate parliamentarian had previously ruled that the phased-in increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 fell afoul of budget-reconciliation rules, which Democrats are using to get the Covid-19 aid bill through the Senate with just a simple majority vote.Sanders’s bid to waive the rules and restore the wage hike would have required 60 senators of 100 senators to agree to go along with the amendment. But it failed to get even a majority.“An unelected staffer in the Senate should not be in charge of determining whether 32 million workers in America receive a raise,” Sanders said on the Senate floor.There wasn’t even majority support within the Democratic caucus. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema was among the Democrats who voted against it, saying the chamber should look at the issue separate from the relief legislation.“The Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the Covid-focused reconciliation bill,” Sinema said in a statement.Also voting against the attempt were Democratic senators Joe Manchin, Jon Tester, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Tom Carper and Chris Coons as well as independent Angus King.Biden has called on lawmakers to move ahead with his proposed wage hike on a standalone basis. -- Erik WassonWhite House Sees Bill Speeding Job Recovery by a Year (11:08 a.m.)Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan will accelerate the U.S.’s return to full employment by a year, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said.“Most people say that this bill would pull forward by about a year the length of time it would take to get back to full,” Deese said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday. He declined to make more specific predictions about unemployment.A government report earlier Friday showed that total U.S. payrolls in February remained more than 9 million lower than the peak prior to the pandemic. Biden said Friday the report showed his stimulus legislation is “urgently needed.”Deese added that the administration is working to speed up the delivery of stimulus checks that are a key feature of the aid bill that Congress is expected to pass in coming days.White House economist Heather Boushey, also speaking in an interview, underscored that economic recovery will depend heavily on the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.“Just to state the obvious, this all depends on getting shots in arms,” she said. -- Jennifer JacobsSenate Democrats Resolve Differences Over Jobless Aid (11:03 a.m.)Senate Democrats have resolved differences over the level and duration of supplemental unemployment benefits in the pandemic relief bill, according to a Democratic aide.The bonus will be kept at the current level of $300 a week, rather than the $400 provided in the House version of the bill, but they will last until Oct. 4 -- rather than the end of August, the aide said. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, a close Biden ally, led the talks and will offer the amendment to make the change.The White House supported the compromise. Press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Biden believes “it is critical to extend expanded unemployment benefits through the end of September.”Recipients will get tax forgiveness on $10,200 worth of benefits under the deal, according to the aide.For millions of unemployed Americans who were able to receive enhanced federal jobless benefits, the change would eliminate their obligation to pay Internal Revenue Service levies on the first $10,200 of those payments.That tax forbearance will offer major help. Unemployment benefits, unlike stimulus payments, are subject to federal income taxes. Many states don’t withhold taxes when they make the payments, so recipients will be required to pay those levies when they file their tax return this spring. That means that the millions of workers who received unemployment benefits could face large, unanticipated tax bills.The deal would also expand a tax provision from the GOP 2017 tax law that restricts how businesses losses can be carried forward to offset future-year profits through 2026. The provision was initially implemented through 2025.In past economic crises, Congress has approved tax relief to help unemployed individuals. In 2009, lawmakers waived taxes on up to $2,400 in jobless benefits. -- Erik Wasson, Laura DavisonSenate Begins Debate as Schumer Pledges to Power Through (9:30 a.m.)The Senate reconvened Friday morning for three hours of debate on the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan ahead of a marathon series of amendment votes expected to last through the night.The first amendment to get a vote will be offered by progressive Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, who has said he will attempt to amend the bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. That amendment is subject to an objection, since the parliamentarian has ruled it against budget rules, and 60 senators would have to vote to add it to the bill. Some moderate Democrats are expected to vote against the amendment, arguing that it would sink the bill by allowing the entire package to be filibustered by Republicans.While many of the Republican amendment votes are expected to be designed to cause political damage to Democrats and have no chance of succeeding, others may go through.“They are dead-set on ramming through a partisan spending spree packed with non-Covid related policies” said Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell on Friday on the Senate floor. “This isn’t a pandemic-rescue package, this is a parade of left-wing pet projects.”McConnell said the economy is “already on track to bounce back from this crisis,” because of last year’s bipartisan virus-relief packages, not because of the $1.9 trillion bill before the Senate this week.“Republicans have many ideas to improve the bill, many ideas, and we are about to vote on all kinds of amendments in the hope that some of these ideas make it into the final product,” McConnell said.For amendments that are in order under budget rules -- such as one to cut supplemental unemployment benefits from the $400 per week in the bill -- it would only take one Democrat to side with 50 Republicans to make the change.“We are going to power through and finish this bill however long it takes,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Friday. “We are not going to make the same mistake we did after the last economic downturn, when Congress did too little.” -- Erik WassonFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Melvin Capital gained 21.7% net of fees in February - source

    Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, gained 21.7% last month, helping wipe away some of the heavy losses it suffered when it bet that the video retailer's stock would fall, sources said on Wednesday. The fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 53% in January when retail investors joined forces to drive up the stock to trade at more than $400 a share. Plotkin had bet that GameStop stock, which had traded at less than $5 a share in 2020, would fall.

  • Breakdown of Ben Roethlisberger’s new contract

    More details were released shortly after the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger agreed on a new contract.

  • Parents Could Get Up To $5,000 With The Next Stimulus Bill

    This story was originally published on February 8, 2021. Right now, the next COVID relief bill is being debated in the Senate. If it passes, it will return to the House for a final vote before arriving on President Biden’s desk. It’s possible that there could be significant amendments to the bill made in the Senate — such as keeping a $15 federal minimum wage hike in the bill after the Senate Parliamentarian found that the original provision broke budget reconciliation rules, altering the amount of federal unemployment benefits that will be given, and further restrictions on the $1,400 stimulus payments. While a lot is still in flux, one thing that seems likely to remain in the final version of the legislation is some much-needed assistance to parents who have dependents, including an extra $1,400 per dependent for qualifying households, and a revision to the Child Tax Credit that would put cash in people’s hands more quickly. Raising children in this country is enormously expensive, but the general attitude of American politicians has been to limit assistance to families by not offering things like government-funded childcare or extended parental leave — two things that are common practice elsewhere around the world. It’s no surprise, then, that the U.S. has one of the highest child poverty rates among OECD countries, a designation that mostly includes the wealthiest, most industrialized nations in the world. But now, there appears to be growing interest in expanding the effectiveness of existing welfare programs for families with children. In early February, Sen. Mitt Romney proposed that each child five years old and younger receive $4,200 over the course of a year, and that children between six to 17 years old receive $3,000 per year. A similar proposal is included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will hopefully pass by next week. Eligible parents will receive a tax credit of $3,600 per year for children under 6, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 17. That’s a big boost from the current law, which gave up to $2,000 per child in tax credits. According to the Center of Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University, this mix of benefits in Biden’s relief plan could cut child poverty by half in the U.S. Similar to the COVID stimulus checks, the child tax credit would be tied to income, with reduced benefits for single-adult households who make over $75,000 and for couples making over $150,000. Some critics note that imposing income limits on the measure could unnecessarily complicate its rollout, compared to a flat payment regardless of income. Unlike the existing Child Tax Credit, which is applied when you file your tax return, this benefit is intended to be sent out monthly — if you have a child under 6, you’d receive $300 every month. Yet treasury officials have admitted that the IRS may not actually have the resources to distribute them on a monthly basis. It’s a good time to remember that the IRS has been heavily defunded over the past decade, which not only makes it inefficient at sending payments such as proposed child benefits and stimulus checks, but also makes it difficult for the agency to properly audit wealthy taxpayers and corporations that should be contributing more to the nation’s tax revenue. As it exists in the COVID relief bill now, the new child benefit would start in July and last for a year, but Democrats have said that they want to turn it into a permanent program. Unlike some benefits, this benefit will not be garnished if you currently owe taxes. The Child Tax Credit is one of the biggest child assistance programs that exist in the U.S. But this new change is seeking to make it a cash assistance program that would put money in people’s hands on a periodic basis instead of merely reducing the amount of taxes you owe. Currently, you can’t actually receive the full $2,000 credit if you owe nothing in taxes — it’s only “refundable” up to $1,400. It’s time for the U.S. to catch up to other countries that have, for a long time now, been giving cash assistance to parents to combat child poverty. The good news is that the Biden administration and Democrats have been focusing on how to quickly help families with children in the next stimulus bill. Recently, Senator Cory Booker introduced a proposal to start a federal “baby bond” program that would put $1,000 in a savings account for every child born in the U.S., and up to $2,000 per year after that until the child turns 18. These proposals mark a departure from much of the country’s prevailing attitude toward welfare assistance, and their general resistance toward offering direct benefits in lieu of subsidies or, say, food stamps. But the positive impact of the direct stimulus payments and the flat $600/week unemployment boost that many Americans received through July 2020 are concrete evidence of what studies have already suggested — that the fastest, cheapest, most effective way of lifting people out of poverty is to just give them cash. No strings attached. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What To Know About Biden's COVID-19 Relief PlanIs $50,000 Student Debt Cancellation Coming Soon?

  • Stimulus Debate Begins, Unemployment Benefits Lowered to $300

    The marathon amendments session, also known as a vote-o-rama, for the passage of the American Rescue Plan has begun, and Senate Democrats just announced they had agreed to lower weekly unemployment...

  • Dr Seuss: Six books withdrawn over 'hurtful and wrong' imagery

    The books contained racially insensitive imagery, says the body that preserves the author's legacy.

  • Four Vikings on big contracts who Minnesota should not part with

    These four players are popular names for the Vikings when it comes to cap casualties, but Minnesota should try to keep them around, even if it means an extension.

  • Japan's tsunami survivors call lost loves on the phone of the wind

    Inside, Kazuyoshi Sasaki carefully dials his late wife Miwako's cellphone number, bending his large frame and cradling the handset. He explains how he searched for her for days after the devastating earthquake and tsunami a decade ago, visiting evacuation centres and makeshift morgues, returning at night to the rubble of their home. Sasaki's wife was one of nearly 20,000 people in northeastern Japan killed by the disaster that struck on March 11, 2011.

  • Meghan Markle Claims the Royal Family Is "Perpetuating Falsehoods" About Her in New Oprah Teaser

    Following claims that Meghan Markle bullied staff, CBS released a shocking new teaser of her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.