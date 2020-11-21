The Weekly Wrap – COVID-19 and U.S Politics Drove Risk Sentiment

Bob Mason
·8 min read

The Stats

It was a busier week on the economic calendar, in the week ending 20th November.

A total of 62 stats were monitored, following 48 stats from the week prior.

Of the 62 stats, 33 came in ahead of forecasts, with 20 economic indicators came up short of forecasts. 9 stats were in line with forecasts in the week.

Looking at the numbers, 31 of the stats also reflected an upward trend from previous figures. Of the remaining 31 stats, 25 reflected a deterioration from the previous.

For the Greenback, it was back into the red after the previous week’s partial recovery. The Dollar Spot Index fell by 0.39% to 92.392. In the week prior, the Dollar had risen by 0.53% to 92.721.

While a continued spike in new COVID-19 cases tested support for riskier assets, progress towards a COVD-19 vaccine delivered support in the week. Impressive efficacy rates from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. eased demand for the Dollar in the week.

Out of the U.S

It was a relatively busy week on the economic data front.

In the 1st half of the week, October retail sales and industrial production figures were in focus.

The stats were skewed to the negative, with retail sales disappointing at the turn of the quarter.

While industrial production figures were positive, consumer spending remains the key driver for the U.S economy. Continued failure to deliver on a COVID-19 stimulus package is likely to deliver weaker numbers ahead on the spending front.

In the 2nd half of the week, the Philly FED Manufacturing and weekly jobless claims figures also disappointed.

Initial jobless claims rose from 711k to 742k in the week ending 13th November. The Philly FED Manufacturing Index fell from 32.3 to 26.3.

Other stats in the week included manufacturing numbers from NY State, housing sector data, and inventories.

The stats had a muted impact on the Dollar and broader market risk sentiment, however.

In the equity markets, the NASDAQ rose by 0.22%, while the Dow and S&P500 fell by 0.73% and by 0.77% respectively.

Out of the UK

It was a relatively busy week on the economic data front.

Early in the week, October inflation figures were in focus. A pickup in inflationary pressures was Pound positive. The annual rate of inflation picked up from 0.5% to 0.7%.

That was the only positive, however, with consumer prices stalling in October and wholesale inflationary pressures easing.

Mid-week, the CBI Industrial Trend Orders index also came in negative, with a fall from -34 to -40 in November.

Wrapping things up were retail sales figures at the end of the week. In October, core retail sales rose by 1.3%, following a 1.5% increase in September. Retail sales increased by 1.2%, following a 1.4% rise in September. Both sets of figures came in ahead of forecasts, whilst softer than September figures.

Year-on-year, core retail sales were up by 7.8%, with retail sales up by 5.8%.

Away from the economic calendar, negotiators suspended Brexit negotiations. Members of the EU negotiating team self-isolated due to one member testing positive for COVID-19. Talks of a possible extension provided the Pound with support as did hopes of an agreement.

In the week, the Pound rose by 0.65% to $1.3275. In the week prior, the Pound had risen by 0.26% to $1.3189.

The FTSE100 ended the week up by 0.56%, following on from a 6.88% gain in the previous week.

Out of the Eurozone

It was a relatively quiet week on the economic data front.

Finalized October inflation figures for Italy and the Eurozone provided little direction in the week.

The finalized numbers were in line with prelim figures, with the Eurozone’s core annual rate of inflation holding steady at 0.2%.

Following ECB President Lagarde’s assurances of more monetary policy support, there was little EUR reaction.

At the end of the week, wholesale inflation figures from Germany also had a muted impact.

With the COVID-19 2nd wave hitting the Eurozone, the Eurozone’s consumer confidence figure drew some attention.

The Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator fell from -15.5 to -17.6, which was better than a forecasted -17.7. Downside risks to the economic recovery were affirmed by the number. Lockdown measures are expected to sink the Eurozone economy, as a result, in the 4th quarter.

For the week, the EUR rose by 0.19% to $1.1857. In the week prior, the EUR had fallen by 0.34% to $1.1834.

For the European major indexes, it was another bullish week. The CAC40 rallied by 2.15%, with the DAX30 and EuroStoxx600 gaining 0.46% and 1.15% respectively.

For the Loonie

It was a busy week on the economic data front.

Manufacturing and wholesale sales figures for September were skewed to the positive providing support.

Mid-week, October inflation figures were also Loonie positive, with the core annual rate of inflation holding steady at 1%. Rising core consumer prices and consumer prices in October delivered support.

At the end of the week, retail sales figures for September were also Loonie positive.

Core retail sales rose by 1.0%, month-on-month, following on from a 0.5% increase in August. Retail sales were also on the up, rising by 1.1% off the back of a 0.4% increase in August.

While the stats were skewed to the positive, progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine was key in the week.

In the week ending 20th November, the Loonie rose by 0.32% to C$1.3095. In the week prior, the Loonie had fallen by 0.67% to C$1.3137.

Elsewhere

It was a bullish week for the Aussie Dollar and the Kiwi Dollar.

In the week ending 20th November, the Aussie Dollar rose by 0.44% to $0.7302, with the Kiwi Dollar rallying by 1.23% to end the week at $0.6929.

For the Aussie Dollar

It was a relatively quiet week on the economic calendar.

Key stats included 3rd quarter wage growth and October employment and retail sales figures.

While wage growth figures disappointed, employment and retail sales figures impressed.

A 178.8k jump in employment and a 1.6% increase in retail sales were positives for the Aussie Dollar.

On the monetary policy front, however, the RBA meeting minutes revealed the willingness to deliver more support. While unwilling to drop rates into negative territory, the commitment to delivering more support pegged the Aussie Dollar back.

COVID-19 vaccine news provided support, however, to offset the negative sentiment towards the rise in new cases.

For the Kiwi Dollar

It was a particularly quiet week on the economic calendar.

3rd quarter wholesale inflation figures were in focus. A pickup in input prices was considered Kiwi positive, though falling output prices remained a concern.

While the stats were positive, positive economic data from China and progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine were positives.

For the Japanese Yen

It was a busy week on the economic calendar.

3rd quarter GDP numbers were in focus at the start of the week. While rebounding from the 2nd quarter woes, growth was not enough to reverse the contraction from the 2nd quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy grew by 5%, partially reversing an 8.2% contraction from the 2nd quarter.

Trade data also failed to impress mid-week, with imports tumbling by 13.3% to widen the trade surplus. Exports also declined, though at a slower pace than in September.

Wrapping things up were inflation figures at the end of the week. A buildup of deflationary pressures was yet another negative for the Japanese economy.

A market grappling with a continued spike in new COVID-19 cases and hopes of a vaccine supported the Yen, however.

The Japanese Yen rose by 0.74% to ¥103.86 against the U.S Dollar. In the week prior, the Yen had fallen by 1.24% to ¥104.63.

Out of China

It was a busy week on the economic data front.

October fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment figures were in focus.

The stats were skewed to the positive, reaffirming market sentiment towards the Chinese economic recovery.

Fixed asset investments rose by 1.8%, year-on-year, following a 0.8% rise in September. Industrial production increased by a further 6.9%, following a 6.9% rise in September.

Retail sales also impressed, jumping by 4.3%. In September, retail sales had risen by 3.3%.

Labor market conditions improved, with the unemployment rate falling from 5.4% to 5.3%.

The figures continued to reflect Beijing’s goal to reignite the economy from within.

In the week ending 13th November, the Chinese Yuan rose by 0.66% to CNY6.5630. In the week prior, the Yuan had risen by 0.09% to CNY6.6065.

The CSI300 rose by 1.78%, with the Hang Seng ended the week up by 1.13%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Latest Stories

  • Georgia backtracks after prematurely certifying election result for Biden and says result will be confirmed later

    Joe Biden’s victory will be official once the state’s governor accepts the results

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Fauci addresses concerns about speed of coronavirus vaccine development

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci tried to allay fears some people have that the speed at which potential coronavirus vaccines were being developed may have compromised their safety. “The process of the speed did not compromise, at all, safety, nor did it compromise scientific integrity,” Fauci said.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • ‘Your silence will never be forgotten’: George Conway attacks ‘shameless’ Mike Pence for not accepting election results

    'Question for the sitting Vice President of the United States:  Do you have any capacity for shame,” Mr Conway writes

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • NY-based company pulls out of Lebanon bank's forensic audit

    A New-York-based company contracted by the Lebanese government to conduct a forensic audit of the country’s central bank has decided to pull out of the deal because it was not able to acquire requested information and documents, Lebanon's outgoing finance minister said Friday. The announcement by Alvarez & Marsal deals a major blow to those hoping for accountability in a country mired in corruption and a crippling economic and financial crisis. It comes after Lebanon’s central bank refused to provide the company with the needed documents, using the country’s decades-old banking secrecy laws as a pretext.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Georgia governor calls for audit after state certifies election results

    Georgia's secretary of state said earlier Friday that Joe Biden had been certified as the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession