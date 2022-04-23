The Weekly Wrap – FED Chair Powell Drives the Dollar Spot Index to 101

Bob Mason
·6 min read

The Stats

It was a busy week on the economic calendar for the week ending April-22, 2022.

A total of 57 stats were monitored, following 59 stats in the week prior.

Of the 57 stats, 31 beat forecasts, with 25 economic indicators falling short of forecasts. One stat was in line with forecasts.

Looking at the numbers, 33 of the stats reflected an upward trend. Of the remaining 24 stats, all 24 stats were weaker.

Out of the U.S

It was a quiet start to the week, with the markets needing to wait until Thursday for the key numbers.

It was a mixed set of numbers. Jobless claims fell from 186k to 184k in the week ending April 15. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index disappointed, however, falling from 27.4 to 17.6.

On Friday, prelim private sector PMIs for April also drew interest.

The Manufacturing PMI increased from 58.8 to 59.7, while the Services PMI declined from 58.0 to 54.7.

The mixed set of numbers came amidst some hawkish Fed Chair Powell chatter.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Powell spoke at the Annual Economic Policy Conference National Association for Business Economics.

There were two key takeaways from the Powell speech. Firstly, the prospect of a fifty-basis point rate hike.

Discussing restoring price stability, Powell said,

“If we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or in meetings, we will do so. And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well.”

Secondly, Powell talked of the challenges of bringing down inflation without bringing down the economy.

Concerning growth, Powell said,

“I hasten to add that no one expects that bringing about a soft landing will be straightforward in the current context – very little is straightforward in the current context. My colleagues and I will do our very best to succeed in this challenging task.”

The combination of a more rapid move to policy-neutral and possible beyond and the threat of recession weighed on riskier assets.

In the week ending April 22, 2022, the Dollar Spot Index gained 0.72% to end the week at 101.22. In the week prior, the Index rose by 0.71% to 100.50.

Out of the UK

Retail sales and private sector PMIs for April were the key stats of the week. The stats were Pound negative.

Core retail sales slid by 1.1% in March, with retail sales tumbling by 1.4%.

According to prelim April figures, the services PMI declined from 62.6 to 58.3, while the manufacturing PMI rose from 55.2 to 55.3.

In the week, the Pound slid by 1.69% to end the week at $1.2839. In the week prior, the Pound rose by 0.27% to $1.3060.

The FTSE100 ended the week down 1.24%, reversing a 0.68% loss from the previous week.

Out of the Eurozone

Early in the week, the Eurozone economy was in the spotlight.

The stats were EUR positive, though not good enough to counter hawkish Fed Chair Powell chatter from later in  the week.

In February, industrial production rose by 0.7%, reversing a 0.7% decline from January. Trade data was also EUR positive, with the trade deficit narrowing from €27.3bn to €7.6bn.

Consumer confidence was also on the rise, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

At the end of the week, prelim private sector PMIs for April disappointed, however. Germany’s manufacturing PMI declined from 56.9 to 54.1, leaving the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI down from 56.5 to a 15-month low of 55.3.

Service sector activity accelerated due to easing COVID-19 restrictions, supporting a rise in the composite PMI from 54.9 to 55.8.

For the week, the EUR fell by 0.62% to $1.0810. In the previous week, the EUR fell by 0.62% to $1.0810.

In the week, the EuroStoxx600 slid by 1.42%, with the CAC40 and the DAX seeing losses of 0.12% and 0.15%, respectively.

For the Loonie

The market focus was on inflation and retail sales during the week.

The stats were Loonie positive, with Canada’s annual rate of core inflation accelerating from 4.8% to 5.5%. The jump supported the market expectation of more BoC rate hikes in the months ahead.

Retail sales rose by a further 0.10% in February, with core retail sales increasing by 2.10%.

In the week ending April-22, the Loonie fell by 0.79 to C$1.2710 against the Greenback. In the week prior, the Loonie fell by 0.30% to C$1.2610.

Elsewhere

It was another bearish week for the Aussie Dollar and the Kiwi Dollar.

The Aussie Dollar tumbled by 2.04% to $0.7244, with the Kiwi Dollar sliding by 1.85% to end the week at $0.6639.

For the Aussie Dollar

There were no material stats to provide the Aussie Dollar with direction.

The RBA meeting minutes failed to deliver support despite a shift in sentiment towards interest rates. Monetary policy divergence remained firmly in favor of the Greenback.

For the Kiwi Dollar

It was a quiet week, with economic data limited to Q1 inflation figures. The stats were Kiwi Dollar positive, with consumer prices rising by a further 1.8% in the quarter. Year-on-year, the annual rate of inflation held steady at 6.9%, which was also Kiwi Dollar positive.

The numbers were not enough to prevent a slide, however, with the Fed likely to take a far more aggressive rate path.

For the Japanese Yen

Economic data included industrial production, trade, and private sector PMI numbers.

Positive stats were not enough to prevent a Yen return to ¥128 against the Dollar.

In February, industrial production rose by 2%, with Japan’s trade deficit narrowing from ¥669.7bn to ¥412.4bn.

According to April prelim figures, the manufacturing PMI slipped from 54.1 to 53.4, while the services PMI increased from 49.4 to 50.5.

The Japanese Yen slid by 1.61% to end the week at ¥128.50 against the Dollar. In the week prior, the Yen ended the week down by 1.71% to ¥126.46.

Out of China

It was a particularly busy week, with Q1 GDP, industrial production, and fixed asset investment figures in focus.

In Q1, the economy grew by 1.3%, which was softer than 1.5% in Q2. Year-on-year, the economy grew by 4.8%, picking up from 4.0% in the quarter prior.

The downward trend in industrial production continued, with production up by 5.0% year-on-year. In February, industrial production increased by 7.5%.

Also negative for the markets were more stringent lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In the week ending April-22, the Chinese Yuan tumbled by 2.04% to CNY6.5014. The Yuan fell by 0.10% to CNY6.3715 in the week prior.

The Hang Seng Index ended the week down 4.09%, with the CSI300 sliding by 4.19%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

    Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average marking its worst day since October 2020.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 61% and 89% to Buy Right Now

    When Warren Buffett bought a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway and become the company's CEO in 1965, the company's stock traded at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A stock trades at roughly $519,500 per share. Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also growth-oriented holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, and the company's incredible track record suggests investors may want to take a close look at which ones the Oracle of Omaha has chosen to put money behind.

  • Dow plunges nearly 1,000 points for worst closing loss since 2020 as investors brace for swift interest rate hikes from the Fed

    For the week, the Dow finished down 1.85%, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.7%, and the Nasdaq crashed 3.8%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Fed Chair Powell says a double-size rate hike is 'on the table' in May, making mortgages, car loans, and credit-card interest even more pricey

    The Fed usually raises rates by 0.25 percentage points at each meeting. With inflation at 41-year highs, officials are picking up the pace.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • This Stock Took a Serious Nosedive, But Don't Dare Sell It

    Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties have fallen hard, but it continues to deliver strong results.

  • Warren Buffett Hates Managing Rentals, but Loves This Other Money-Making Real Estate Investment

    STORE Capital is the only real estate investment trust in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.

  • Ruble’s World-Defying Rally May Be in Last Days as Default Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble’s puzzling rally this month may be about to recede.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaA wall of petrodollars, emergency capital controls and a mandate that exporters convert almost

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 87% as the stock sheds US$23m this past week

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Typically, I wouldn't build a position in a company like Upstart. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions and uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to determine a consumer's creditworthiness, doing away with the need for the credit score. An economic recession could trigger a decline in the credit market and also put pressure on consumers with high debt levels.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as stocks tumble (again)

    The latest tumble in stocks is, in many ways, a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. U.S. stock markets are sharply down on Friday. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why did the stock market fall? Dow finishes nearly 1,000 points lower in worst day since October 2020

    Stocks end sharply lower Friday, a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank, as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns even the best growth stocks can crash — and the Fed might not intervene

    Burry gave the example of Amazon stock, which plunged more than 90% after the dot-com bubble burst, and warned inflation could constrain the Fed.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Forget

    A safe and high-yielding dividend stock can make for a great investment to hang on to for years. The S&P 500's dividend yield is less than 1.4% today. Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) all pay more than double that amount.