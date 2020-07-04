The Weekly Wrap – Positive Economic Data Supported Riskier Assets in the Week

The Stats

It was a particularly busy week on the economic calendar, in the week ending 3rd July.

A total of 74 stats were monitored, following the 44 stats from the week prior.

Of the 74 stats, 45 came in ahead forecasts, with 25 economic indicators coming up short of forecast. 4 stats were in line with forecasts in the week.

Looking at the numbers, 52 of the stats reflected an upward trend from previous figures. Of the remaining 22, 20 stats reflected a deterioration from previous.

For the Greenback, it was a 2nd consecutive week in the red. In the week ending 3rd July, the Dollar Spot Index fell by 0.27% to 97.172. In the week prior, the Dollar had fallen by 0.19%.

COVID-19 remained in focus, as economic data delivered further support to riskier assets in the week.

For the U.S, the daily COVID-19 numbers continued to spike in the week.

Looking at the latest coronavirus numbers.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 11,175,074 on Friday, rising from last Friday’s 9,884,193 total cases. Week-on-week (Saturday through Friday), the total number of cases was up by 1,290,881 on a global basis. This was higher than the previous week’s increase of 1,126,459 in new cases.

In the U.S, the total rose by 338,384 to 2,886,260. In the week prior, the total number of new cases had risen by 250,686. An upward trend was evident throughout the week once more.

Across Germany, Italy, and Spain combined, the total number of new cases increased by 6,464 to bring total infections to 735,809. In the previous week, the total number of new cases had risen by 8,019.

Out of the U.S

It was a busy week on the economic data front.

Key stats in the week included consumer confidence, private sector PMIs, the weekly jobless claims, and June’s nonfarm payrolls.

The all-important consumer confidence and labor market stats were largely skewed to the positive.

The CB Consumer Confidence jumped from 85.9 to 98.1, with nonfarm payrolls jumping by a record 4.8m in June.

A surge in hiring in May and June led the unemployment rate back down to 11.1%.

The weekly jobless claims were disappointing, however, rising by 1.472m following a 1.482m jump in the previous week.

Following the release of the numbers, President Trump was quick to hold a press conference. The focus was on the jump in May and June nonfarm payrolls, consumer confidence, and spending.

It was expected and Trump delivered, with the President talking of records and the gains in the U.S equity markets since his election.

He also promised more for next year, as the administration looked to claw back some of Biden’s lead.

In the equity markets, the NASDAQ and S&P500 rallied by 4.62% and by 4.02% respectively. The Dow ended the week up by 3.25%.

Out of the UK

It was a relatively busy week on the economic calendar. Finalized 1st quarter GDP numbers and finalized private sector PMIs were in focus.

The stats were skewed to the negative. Downward revisions to 1st quarter GDP and business investment figures had a muted impact on the Pound, however.

In the 1st quarter, the UK economy contracted by 2.2%, revised down from 2.0%.

The markets have moved on from the 1st quarter, with a slower pace of contraction in the private sector positive.

The all-important services PMI jumped from 29.0 to 47.1, supported by the easing of lockdown measures.

While Angela Merkel sounded the alarm bells over Brexit, there was little for the markets to fret about. Risk appetite through the week added to the upside in the Pound.

In the week, the Pound rose by 1.19% to $1.2483, reversing a 0.11% fall in the previous week. The FTSE100 ended the week down by 0.03%, with a 1.33% slide on Friday delivering the loss.

Out of the Eurozone

It was another busy week economic data front.

Key stats included June private sector PMI for Italy and Spain and finalized PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone.

Consumer spending figures from France and retail sales and unemployment figures from Germany were also in focus.

Both the manufacturing sector and service sector PMIs bounced in June, providing the EUR with support.

France’s private sector led the way, with both manufacturing and service sector activity expanding.

The Eurozone’s composite rose from 31.9 to 48.5 in June.

Germany’s unemployment rate rose to 6.4%, with just a 69k increase in the number of unemployed. In May, there had been a 238k increase in unemployed.