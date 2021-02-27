The Weekly Wrap – Reinflation Fears Overshadowed Economic Data to Drive Dollar Demand

Bob Mason
·7 min read

The Stats

It was a quieter week on the economic calendar, in the week ending 26th February.

A total of 52 stats were monitored, following 72 stats from the week prior.

Of the 52 stats, 27 came in ahead forecasts, with 19 economic indicators coming up short of forecasts. There were 6 stats that were in line with forecasts in the week.

Looking at the numbers, 26 of the stats reflected an upward trend from previous figures. Of the remaining 26 stats, 22 reflected a deterioration from previous.

For the Greenback, it was back into the green, following two consecutive weeks in the red. The Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.57% to end the week at 90.879. In the previous week, the Dollar had fallen by 0.13% to 90.364.

Out of the U.S

It was a relatively busy week on the economic data front.

The first half of the week was relatively quiet, however, with consumer confidence figures the key stat on Tuesday.

Consumer confidence was on the rise in February, supporting the market’s optimistic outlook on the economic recovery.

On Thursday, jobless claims and core durable goods orders were also positive.

Initial jobless claims fell back from 841k to 730k in the week ending 19th February.

There was also an upward revision to 4th quarter GDP figures. The U.S economy expanded by 4.1%, up from a 1st estimate 4.0%.

At the end of the week, inflation and personal spending figures also drew plenty of attention.

In January, personal spending jumped by 2.4%, more than reversing a 0.4% decline from December.

Inflationary pressures were also on the rise, albeit marginally. The FED’s preferred Core PCE Price Index ticked up from 1.4% to 1.5% at the start of the year.

On the monetary policy front, FED Chair Powell looked to calm market nerves over inflationary jitters over 2-days of testimony.

The calming was short-lived, however, which ultimately led to a jump in the Dollar at the end of the week to close out in positive territory.

In the equity markets, the NASDAQ slid by 4.92%, with the Dow and S&P500 falling by 1.78% and by 2.45% respectively.

Out of the UK

It was a relatively quiet week on the economic data front.

On Tuesday, December’s unemployment rate and January’s claimant count figures were in focus.

Claimant counts rose by 20k, reversing a 20.4k fall from December. The unemployment rate ticked up from 5.0% to 5.1% in December.

While the numbers were Pound negative, government plans to ease lockdown measures supported the Pound early in the week. The Pound had visited $1.41 levels before risk aversion sent the Pound back to sub-$1.40 levels.

In the week, the Pound fell by 0.59% to end the week at $1.3933. In the week prior, the Pound had risen by 1.21% to $1.4016.

The FTSE100 ended the week down by 2.12%, reversing a 0.52% gain from the previous week.

Out of the Eurozone

It was a relatively busy week on the economic data front, with the French and German economies in focus.

From Germany, both business and consumer confidence improved in February and March respectively. Better than expected figures provided EUR support ahead of a pullback later in the week.

German GDP numbers for the 4th quarter were also better than 1st estimate figures giving further support to the EUR.

At the end of the week, however, numbers from France disappointed. The French economy contracted by more than previously thought, with consumer spending sliding in January.

While the stats were skewed in favor of the EUR, risk aversion weighed at the end of the week to leave the EUR in the red.

On the monetary policy front, ECB President Lagarde spoke early in the week, stating that the ECB was monitoring bond yields closely. The comments came as market jitters began to creep in over possible reinflation that could curb spending and shift central bank policy outlooks.

For the week, the EUR fell by 0.36 % to $1.2075. In the week prior, the EUR had fallen by 0.01% to $1.2119.

For the European major indexes, it was bearish week. The CAC40 and the DAX30 fell by 1.22% and by 1.48% respectively, with the EuroStoxx600 sliding by 2.38%.

For the Loonie

It was a quiet week. The markets had to wait for Friday for RMPI numbers, the only stat of the week.

The RMPI jumped by 5.7% in January, following a 3.5% rise in December.

In spite of the positive numbers, however, risk aversion plagued the Loonie late in the week.

Mid-week the Loonie had visited C$1.24 levels, with a week high $1.24679 before falling back into the red.

In the week ending 26th February, the Loonie fell by 0.98% to C$1.2738. In the week prior, the Loonie had increased by 0.64% to C$1.2615.

Elsewhere

It was a bearish week for the Aussie Dollar and the Kiwi Dollar.

In the week ending 26th February, the Aussie Dollar slid by 2.07% to $0.7706, with the Kiwi Dollar ending the week down by 0.90% to $0.7233.

A Friday sell-off left the pair in the red for the week.

For the Aussie Dollar

It was a relatively quiet week.

Key stats included 4th quarter wage growth, construction work done, new CAPEX, and January private sector credit figures.

It was a mixed set of numbers that had limited impact on the Aussie Dollar.

Wage growth rose by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, following a 0.1% rise in the 3rd quarter, while construction work took an unexpected fall.

Private new CAPEX impressed, rising by 3% to reverse a 3% fall from the 3rd quarter.

On the credit side, however, private sector credit saw a softer increase, weighed by a further fall in personal credit.

While the stats were mixed, it was a shift in market sentiment late in the week pulled the Aussie Dollar into the red.

For the Kiwi Dollar

It was a busy week.

Retail sales, business confidence and trade data were in focus in the week.

The stats were skewed to the negative, with retail sales falling by more than expected in Q4.

Business confidence also softened in February, with new Zealand’s annual trade surplus narrowing in January.

On the monetary policy front, the RBNZ kept policy unchanged, which was in line with expectations. Unlike the RBA, the RBNZ held back from any surprise moves, giving the Kiwi Dollar a boost.

Risk aversion late in the week reversed the gains, however. The Kiwi Dollar had visited $0.74 levels before a late pullback.

For the Japanese Yen

It was a relatively quiet week, with no major stats until Friday.

At the end of the week, inflation, industrial production, and retail sales were in focus.

While retail sales were down by 2.4% in January, year-on-year, industrial production impressed, rising by 4.2%. In December, industrial production had fallen by 1.0%, with retail sales having fallen by 0.2%.

Deflationary pressure eased in February, which was also positive. Tokyo core consumer prices fell by 0.3% year-on-year, following a 0.4% decline in January.

While the stats were skewed in favor of the Yen, demand for the Dollar spiked as the week progressed, pulling the Yen into the red.

The Japanese Yen fell by 1.06% to ¥106.57 against the U.S Dollar. In the week prior, the Yen had fallen by 0.49% to ¥105.45.

Out of China

It was a particularly quiet week on the data front. There were no stats to provide the markets with direction in the week.

In the week ending 26th February, the Chinese Yuan fell by 0.25% to 6.4737. In the week prior, the Yuan had risen by 0.01% to CNY6.4577.

The CSI300 tumbled by 7.65%, with the Hang Seng sliding by 5.43%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Recommended Stories

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Setting Up for 2-3 Week Correction

    A close below 31433 will produce a potentially bearish weekly closing price reversal top.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point; Nio, Zoom On Tap; Watch These 5 Stocks

    The stock market rally faces a big test after heavy losses last week. Here's what investors should be doing now.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite stock market indicator still screams sell

    The stock market is still overvalued, suggests Warren Buffett's favorite indicator.

  • Jeff Bezos’s legacy, according to 11 experts

    From a customer-obsessed culture to otherworldly ambitions, here's how experts say Jeff Bezos will be remembered.

  • How Jeff Bezos changed the economy, in charts

    Free, next-day delivery of packages is normal. The brick-and-mortar bookstore industry has been decimated. Buying something takes one click. So far, this is the legacy that Jeff Bezos has left after running Amazon.

  • Meridian Energy Limited (NZSE:MEL) Just Reported Half-Yearly Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

    As you might know, Meridian Energy Limited ( NZSE:MEL ) recently reported its half-year numbers. Meridian Energy...

  • The economic rationale for whether you deserve a stimulus check

    As the US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the country’s long-awaited Covid stimulus package, a relatively small (yet highly popular) part of that package has raised a pressing question: Who should receive the next round of stimulus checks? As it stands, the Democratic bill headed for a House vote this week includes $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals making up to $75,000, the same cutoff as in the previous stimulus rounds. The White House and Democratic lawmakers mostly got their answer from data compiled by a triad of economists—Raj Chetty, John Friedman, and Michael Stepner of Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights—who teamed up early in the crisis to analyze how consumers spent the first two rounds of stimulus checks to better predict needs going forward.

  • AstraZeneca-Amgen drug could widen treatment options for severe asthma

    AstraZeneca and Amgen's experimental drug reduced asthma attacks in patients with severe and uncontrolled forms of the respiratory condition in a large study, showing promise for wider use against different triggers. The medicine, tezepelumab, cut the rate of asthma attacks by 56% among patients when compared to placebo in a year-long late-stage study, which had roughly 1,000 patients who were already receiving standard care, the drugmakers said on Friday. It also worked in a subgroup of volunteers with low levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, detailed data presented at a virtual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology showed.

  • Coinbase Lists Unmasking of Bitcoin’s Creator Among Business Risks

    DeFi, social media and data breaches are also acknowledged as "risk factors" for investors in the company's hot-off-the-presses prospectus.

  • CNOOC (CEO) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    CNOOC (CEO) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Yellen Seeks Debt Transparency as IMF Eyes Expanded Firepower

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for greater transparency around the use of International Monetary Fund resources and on existing stocks of debt as global finance chiefs consider an expansion in the IMF’s lending firepower.“Transparent and comprehensive debt data will help promote sustainable growth,” Yellen said in a letter to her Group of 20 counterparts Thursday ahead of a virtual meeting Friday of finance ministers and central bankers. She said that while an expansion in the IMF’s resources could help low-income nations in the fight against the coronavirus, the G-20 and others need to work toward “greater transparency and accountability” in the use of the fund’s firepower.The IMF is eyeing a $500 billion boost to its reserve assets, called special drawing rights or SDRs, which the U.S. and others including France and Italy are likely to support, Bloomberg News has reported.A key concern among private debtholders, along with Republican critics in the U.S. Congress, has been the scale of China’s loans to developing nations. The worry is that fresh loans to some countries could end up flowing to pay off obligations to China; such concerns contributed to holding up a bondholder deal with Zambia last November.Yellen’s letter is “very helpful” and raises an important issue for the G-20,” IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice said at a briefing Thursday.SDR allocations served the world “very well at the time of the global financial crisis, and our view is that it could serve the world well again in this crisis,” he said.Yellen also made an appeal for multilateral cooperation among the G-20, in a sharp reversal from Trump-era unilateralism that triggered rifts between the U.S. and many allies.New Tone“No one nation alone can declare victory” over the historic health and economic crises stemming from the deadly coronavirus, Yellen wrote in her letter. “Our cooperation has never mattered more. This is a moment made for action and for multilateralism.”She endorsed strengthening support for developing nations, saying that “without further international action to support low-income countries, we risk a dangerous and permanent divergence in the global economy.” The IMF and World Bank “must continue to play a role in financing the global health response,” she said.Boosting the IMF’s firepower proved a political battle in Washington in the past, and some have declared their opposition this time around as well. Yellen’s predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, opposed the move, saying that because reserves are allocated to all 190 members of the IMF in proportion to their quota, some 70% would go to the G-20, with just 3% for the poorest developing nations.In her letter, Yellen continued to urge allies to take “significant” fiscal policy actions, echoing her calls that the U.S. Congress “go big” with domestic relief and recovery efforts.She also called on the G-20 to help distribute Covid-19 vaccines more broadly through efforts such as the Covax initiative, saying that “a rapid and truly global vaccination program is the strongest stimulus we can provide to the global economy.”With Italy the host for this year’s G-20, this week’s talks will debut the new Mario Draghi administration.(Updates with comment from IMF communications director in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Jeff Bezos influenced African e-commerce

    African e-commerce leaders share their thoughts on the impact of Jeff Bezos, and Amazon under his stewardship.

  • Blank-Check Buyers Set Sights on Corporate Spinouts as Next Prey

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies, flush with cash and on the hunt for a private business to take public, have started adding corporate carveouts to their list of potential purchases.The surge in special purpose acquisition companies, which have raised more than $137 billion over the past 12 months, has set off a global search for suitable targets -- usually startups with little revenue or mature companies sitting in private equity portfolios. Now SPACs are also looking at divisions of public companies, with an eye on those that have the potential to be carved out as standalone businesses.Publicly traded packager Ardagh Group SA on Tuesday agreed to sell its beverage-can unit to a blank-check company backed by financier Alec Gores. The transaction valued the can business at $8.5 billion including debt, making it the biggest SPAC deal involving a corporate carveout since the surge began, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.This type of transaction could become popular as more blank-check firms move to the dealmaking stage of their life cycle, crowding the market with suitors looking for a transaction.“It’s a pretty sizable deal,” said Christopher Anthony, a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. “It’ll be interesting whether this gets on people’s radar and stokes interest for this type of transaction.”Liquidity PathEventbrite Inc. co-founder Kevin Hartz, whose SPAC on Wednesday announced a $2.1 billion deal to merge with Markforged Inc., said that a public-company spinout was among the targets it reviewed before choosing the manufacturer of 3D printers.“SPACs have the ability to offer a path to liquidity not just for standalone-type private companies, but also public companies,” Hartz said.While blank-check companies have circled carveouts before, some haven’t made it to the finish line. Hartz said it’s easier to complete a deal with a private company than a spun-out entity, whose financials and accounting functions must be separated from its parent.Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp. IV, months before it announced a deal with Lucid Motors Inc., held talks with AT&T Inc. about acquiring a part of satellite provider DirecTV, Bloomberg News reported.Some do succeed. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. in January said it would list its cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings LLC through a SPAC in a deal that valued the unit at $2.1 billion. International Business Machines Corp., which is exploring a sale of its Watson Health business, may consider listing it via a SPAC as one option, according to a person familiar with the matter. IBM declined to comment.There could be benefits for a SPAC’s management team in buying a company that’s already been part of a public entity, said Ivana Naumovska, a professor of entrepreneurship at INSEAD Business School, based in Singapore.“Compared to acquiring private targets, acquiring spun-off subsidiaries of public firms seems less risky for SPACs in terms of due diligence, accounting, reporting, and governance considerations,” Naumovska, said. “Spun-off entities seem better equipped for the public market.”Keep ControlSPAC spinouts could particularly appeal to companies that want to get value out of a unit without giving up control. Ardagh, based in Ireland, will retain an 80% stake in the beverage-can unit, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and run by its existing management team, according to a statement. The deal will help reduce Ardagh’s $6 billion debt pile.Jamie Corner, a partner at law firm Simmons & Simmons LLP, expects more carveouts to list via blank-check companies, even if separating business segments from listed companies can be complex and time-consuming.“It was going to take a little time for people to work out they could use the SPAC as a tool for a de-merger and then execute on that plan,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

    New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

  • What Makes American National Bankshares (AMNB) a New Strong Buy Stock

    American National Bankshares (AMNB) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 11 Projects Building a Strong Foundation Beneath the Marriage of DeFi and NFTs

    Meet the teams making the NFT market nearly as complex, flexible and liquid as the rest of crypto.

  • Fed’s Bostic Says Labor Market Crisis, Not GDP, Is Focus of Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- While U.S. growth is recovering quicker than expected amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is focused on supporting the labor market that is still in crisis after losing 10 million jobs, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.The remarks, from a voting member of the central bank’s policy setting committee this year, reinforce the message that the Fed is not close to tightening policy even as the economy rebounds.“Just to remind you, our mandate is full employment,” Bostic said Thursday during a virtual speech to the bank’s banking conference. “It’s not full GDP. It is not the size of GDP. So this disparity is something that is important and something we are going to have to continue to watch closely.”The size of the U.S. economy measured by gross domestic product is down about 2.5% below its level of 2019, while employment is down about 6%, Bostic said, noting “the recovery is really in a rough patch.”Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the nation was still a “long way” from the Fed’s goals for full employment and price stability, signaling the central bank will maintain ultra-easy monetary policy for some time despite hopes for a strong economy later this year as vaccinations spread.That message has been repeatedly reinforced by other policy makers, including the sometimes-hawkish Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, who said in separate remarks Thursday that “it is too early to discuss pulling back on accommodation given continued elevated unemployment, below-target inflation, and the uncertainties surrounding the outlook.”Uneven RecoveryThe burden of the pandemic has fallen most heavily on the poorest communities and women, more of whom have left the workforce than men as families struggle with childcare while schools remain closed due to the virus.The pace of the recovery depends largely on the course of the Covid-19 outbreak and vaccinations, Bostic said, noting that labor market progress has stalled in the past few months as the pandemic has spread.“The risk is disproportionately falling on those who are most vulnerable,” Bostic said. “Recovery might feel like it is very present for many of us. For those at the bottom of the income distribution, they are still in deep crisis.”Minorities made impressive gains toward the end of the 10-year recovery from the 2007-2009 recession, yet “the Covid recession has fully reversed the labor market progress that African Americans have made late in the recovery from the Great Recession,” the Atlanta Fed chief said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vaccination 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms

    Violet light bathed the club stage as 300 people, masked and socially distanced, erupted in gentle applause. For the first time since the pandemic began, Israeli musician Aviv Geffen stepped to his electric piano and began to play for an audience seated right in front of him. Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smooth the way to travel, entertainment and other social gatherings in a post-pandemic world.

  • Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

    Robocalls are exploding again, but there are some ways to stop these nuisances.

  • Fed Views Rising Yields as Bullish Sign Reflecting 2021 Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Federal Reserve presidents argued Thursday that surging Treasury yields reflect economic optimism for a solid recovery from the Covid-19 crisis and stressed that the central bank has no plans to tighten policy prematurely.“I think the rise in yields is probably a good sign so far because it does reflect better outlook for U.S. economic growth and inflation expectations which are closer to the committee’s inflation target,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters after a virtual speech.Comments by Bullard and two other Fed leaders, Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic and Kansas City’s Esther George, showed that the central bank’s policy makers are solidly united behind Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s patience in making any adjustments to monetary policy.Powell told lawmakers this week that the nation was still a “long way” from the Fed’s goals for full employment and price stability, signaling the central bank will maintain ultra-easy monetary policy for some time -- despite hopes for a strong economy later this year as vaccinations spread.The Fed presidents agreed with Powell’s characterization of the rise in yields as “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. The 10-year Treasury yield reached 1.61% Thursday, the highest in more than a year, before trimming its gains.“Much of this increase likely reflects growing optimism in the strength of the recovery and could be viewed as an encouraging sign of increasing growth expectations,” George said in a speech.Bostic told reporters he was not expecting the Fed to respond to rising yields: “Yields have definitely moved at the longer end, but right now I am not worried about that.”All three Fed presidents said it was premature to begin discussing tapering of the central bank’s massive bond-buying program, with Bullard noting that Powell would initiate the discussion when it’s appropriate.Strong ReboundIn separate remarks, a fourth Fed leader, New York’s John Williams, said the economy was poised for a strong rebound. “Indeed, with strong federal fiscal support and continued progress on vaccination, GDP growth this year could be the strongest we’ve seen in decades,” he said, though he added that underlying inflation is likely to remain “subdued for some time.”Bullard echoed that optimism, noting the Atlanta Fed’s tracking model shows robust growth for gross domestic product in the first quarter. He predicted the U.S. unemployment rate will drop to 4.5% by year’s end, with pent-up demand and elevated savings boosting spending by Americans.“I gave a rosy outlook today but it’s only an outlook,” Bullard said. As for a policy change, “the chair has wanted to start that conversation only when it’s appropriate and not get ahead of ourselves even though we do have high hopes the pandemic will come to an end.”Bostic emphasized that the labor market still has considerable pain, especially for lower-income workers and minorities, and that it would take a long time to regain the 10 million jobs that have been lost.“Just to remind you, our mandate is full employment,” Bostic said Thursday during a virtual speech to the Atlanta Fed’s banking-outlook conference. “It’s not full GDP. It is not the size of GDP. So this disparity is something that is important and something we are going to have to continue to watch closely.”(Updates with comments by New York Fed president in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.