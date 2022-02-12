The Weekly Wrap – U.S Inflation Delivers a Dollar Boost

Bob Mason
·6 min read

The Stats

It was a quiet week on the economic calendar in the week ending 11th February.

A total of 31 stats were monitored, following 76 stats in the week prior.

Of the 31 stats, 12 came in ahead forecasts, with 19 economic indicators coming up short of forecasts. There were no stats that were in line with forecasts in the week.

Looking at the numbers, 12 of the stats reflected an upward trend from previous figures. Of the remaining 19 stats, 16 reflected a deterioration from previous.

Out of the U.S

Inflation and jobless claims were key stats in the week.

In January, the U.S annual rate of inflation accelerated from 7.0% to 7.5%. The annual rate of inflation picked up from 5.5% to 6.0%.

Jobless claims were also Dollar positive. In the week ending 4th February, initial jobless claims fell from 239k to 223k. Economists had forecast claims of 230k.

All in all, the stats continued to support a more aggressive rate path trajectory for the FED.

With concerns over the effect of inflation on consumption, consumer sentiment figures also drew attention on Friday.

In February, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell from 67.2 to 61.7. Economists had forecast an increase to 67.5.

In the week ending 11th February, the Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.63% to end the week at 96.082. In the week prior, the Index had slid by 1.84% to 95.485.

Out of the UK

It was a busier week, though the markets had to wait until Friday for key numbers from the UK.

In December, the economy contracted by 0.2%, with manufacturing production rising by just 0.2%. Production had risen by 0.7% in November, when the economy had expanded by 0.9%. Year-on-year, the economy grew by 6.5% in Q4, after having expanded by 7.0% in Q3. Quarter-on-quarter, the UK economy grew by 1.0%, which was in line with growth in the previous quarter.

In the week, the Pound rose by 0.24% to end the week at $1.3564. In the week prior, the Pound had risen by 0.97% to $1.3531.

The FTSE100 ended the week up by 1.92%, reversing a 0.67% loss from the previous week.

Out of the Eurozone

It was a particularly quiet week for the EUR. Key stats included German industrial production and trade data for January. The stats were skewed to the negative with industrial production taking an unexpected fall. In January, German industrial production fell by 0.3%, following a 0.2% decline in December.

Germany’s trade data also disappointed, with the trade surplus narrowing from €10.8bn to €6.8bn in January.

While the stats did influence, EU economic forecasts drew plenty of attention on Thursday.

According to the Executive Summary,

  • The EU entered the New Year on a weaker footing that previously expected.

  • After a soft-patch, the economic expansion is set to pick up pace in the second quarter.

  • The euro area economy is expected to grow by 4.0% in 2022 and by 2.7% in 2023.

  • Forecasts assume that the impact of the current wave of the pandemic will be short-lived.

  • Expectations are also for most of the supply bottlenecks to fade over the year.

  • Compared with the Autumn forecasts, inflation projections have been revised up due to persistently high energy prices.

  • Inflation in the euro area is projected to peak in Q1 of 2022 and remain above 3% until Q3.

  • Forecasts are for inflation to return to below 2% by 2023.

  • The balance of risks to the growth outlook is broadly even.

  • Looking beyond short-term uncertainties, improving labor market conditions, large accumulated savings, favorable financing conditions, and the full deployment of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RFF) are supportive of an extended expansionary phase.

For the week, the EUR fell by 0.86% to $1.1350. In the week prior, the EUR had jumped by 2.67% to $1.1449.

The DAX rallied by 2.16%, with the CAC40 and the EuroStoxx600 ending the week up by 0.87% and by 1.61% respectively.

For the Loonie

It was a quiet week, with trade data in focus. The numbers failed to impress, however. In December, Canada’s trade balance fell from a C$2.47bn surplus to a C$0.14bn deficit. Economists had forecast a widening to C$2.50bn.

In the week ending 11th February, the Loonie rose by 0.16% to C$1.2737 against the Greenback. In the week prior, the Loonie had risen by 0.10% to C$1.2757.

Elsewhere

It was a bullish week for the Aussie Dollar and the Kiwi Dollar.

The Aussie Dollar rose by 0.92% to $0.7137, with the Kiwi Dollar gaining by 0.27% to end the week at $0.6651.

For the Aussie Dollar

Business and consumer sentiment figures delivered mixed results for the Aussie Dollar.

In January, business confidence rebounded, with the NAB Business Confidence Index rising from -12 to 3.0. By contrast, the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index fell by 1.3% in February, following a 2.0% decline in January.

While market sentiment towards the economy improved, market sentiment towards finances waned.

For the Kiwi Dollar

Business PMI and electronic card retail sales figures were in focus late in the week. The stats were mixed, pegging the Kiwi Dollar back.

In January, the Business PMI fell from 53.7 to 52.1, while electronic card retail sales jumped by 3.0%. Electronic card retail sales had risen by a modest 0.3% in December.

For the Japanese Yen

Household spending figures drew interest early in the week. The numbers fell short of expectations, with household spending rising by just 0.1% in December, In November spending had fallen by 1.20%.

The Japanese Yen ended the week down by 0.14% to ¥115.420 against the U.S Dollar. In the week prior, the Yen had ended the week flat at ¥115.260.

Out of China

Caixin services and composite PMI numbers for January were in focus at the start of the week. The numbers disappointed, with the services PMI falling from 53.1 to 51.4. As a result, the composite PMI slipped from 51.0 to 50.1.

In the week ending 11th February, the Chinese Yuan rose by 0.10% to CNY6.3546. In the week prior, the Yuan had ended the week down by 0.35% to CNY6.3612

The Hang Seng Index ended the week up by 1.36%, with the CSI300 gaining 0.82.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian

    Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter ended Dec. 31, securities filings showed Friday. The 19,835,761 shares, worth about $2 billion at the time, makes Soros Fund Management among the most prominent investors in a company that has yet to produce a consumer vehicle. Rivian, which is 20% owned by Amazon.com Inc, is expected to provide the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged of the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • AMD Stock Sees Worst One-Day Drop Since 2020 Ahead of Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has come under severe selling pressure just ahead of the completion of its long-pending acquisition of chip maker Xilinx, expected Monday.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as White House warns attack could come ‘any day now’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Better Investments Than AT&T

    Investors in AT&T (NYSE: T) are likely down on the news that they will be collecting less in dividends from the telecom giant. An adjustment, however, wasn't a surprise given that the company was spinning off WarnerMedia and hinted last year that it would need to "resize" its dividend.

  • Markets Already Priced For The Worst Case Scenario: Time To Buy Future Economy Stocks

    I see opportunity here to pick up innovation-driven winners pre-earnings before they report what should result in a springboard price action over the next few weeks on the predication that this is indeed peak inflation.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Asana’s CEO Has Bought $1 Billion of Company Stock. It’s Likely the Largest Purchase Ever by a Corporate Insider.

    Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook, has bought 16 million shares of Asana, the company he started in 2008 after leaving the social network. It's likely the largest buying spree ever by a corporate insider.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers amid the work-and-learn-at-home and gaming wave is likely to have aided NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Soros Cut Stake in Big Tech Stocks Before Selloff, Added Peloton

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management reduced its holdings of big tech stocks prior to January’s market tumult, while disclosing a $2 billion stake in electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine UpdateGeorge Soros’s inve

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “The rate of U.S. inflation climbed again in January to 7.5% and stayed at a 40-year high, suggesting the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much in the near future,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robbins’ hedge fund and its past performance, and go directly and read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. Larry Robbins, an American hedge fund manager, founded […]

  • Electric van maker's stock plunges after shake up at Mishawaka plant

    Electric van maker hopes to overcome shakeup and continue producing in Mishawaka plant.