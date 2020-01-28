While only about 400 companies are expected to report earnings this week, it is one of the biggest weeks of earnings season as several of the FAANG companies and many other prominent, and popular, big cap stocks are reporting earnings.

These stocks have been hitting new all-time highs, nearly daily, in the past few months. Will they be able to keep their momentum?

These five companies are among the hottest of the hot. And several have great earnings surprise track records too.

It’s not easy beating every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years.

But 4 of these companies have been doing just that.

What will they report this quarter? And how will the 2020 guidance look?

This Week’s 5 Hottest Earnings Charts

1. Advanced Micro Devices AMD has only missed once since Zacks data began in 2016. Shares have taken off in recent months, adding 46% over the last 3 months. They’re trading at new 5-year highs. Shares are trading at 45x forward earnings but are expected to grow earnings by 77% in 2020. Can this rally continue?

2. Starbucks SBUX shares have gained 32% over the last year. They hit a new 5-year high in 2019 before retreating. But now the coronavirus puts the company in the spotlight. Will the virus impact 2020 guidance? It has a great earnings surprise track record, with just 1 miss in the last 5 years.

3. Microsoft MSFT has an amazing earnings surprise chart, with just 1 miss in the last 5 years and it was back in 2016. Shares have been on fire, up 54% in the last year to new 5-year highs. At 30x forward earnings, are they too hot to handle here?

4. Tesla TSLA has an awful earnings surprise record, having missed more than it has beat. But shares have skyrocketed 70% over the last month on the hope that earnings are about to turn around in a big way in 2020 and 2021. What if the report disappoints?

5. Lam Research LRCX hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s an impressive record. Shares have been on a tear, up 76% over the last year. Shares aren’t insanely expensive either, as it sports a forward P/E of just 20. Is this stock an overlooked gem even after the big rally?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns SBUX and MSFT in her personal portfolio.]

