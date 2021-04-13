The week's best parenting advice: April 13, 2021

Jessica Hullinger
·4 min read

1.

Should parents cry in front of their kids? By all means, says Rachel Altvater, a Washington-area psychologist specializing in child and adolescent mental health. "We want to normalize sadness and disappointment for our children. Crying is actually really healthy for our bodies because [the stress hormone] cortisol is released in our tears," she tells The Washington Post. It's especially important for fathers to be open about their emotions in front of their sons, because this challenges the cultural message that boys have to be tough. Plus, hiding one's emotions in an effort to project strength or stoicism could backfire. Kids, after all, are very perceptive. "Not showing your unapologetic, authentic self can make you untrustworthy as a parent," Altvater says. [The Washington Post]

2.

We all want our kids to do well in school, but inevitably, there will be times when they bomb a test or fail an assignment. When that happens, avoid overreacting, says Cristina Margolis at PopSugar. Your kid probably already feels bad, and doesn't need you to pile on. Instead, "approach the situation with curiosity," writes Meghan Moravcik Walbert at Lifehacker. Do they know why their score was so low? If not, ask their teacher for insight. If the bad grades are becoming a habit, make a plan to help them improve. This may look like hiring a tutor or reassessing study habits, Moravcik Walbert writes. And avoid comparing your child to others, which could damage their self-esteem. Finally, don't go crazy over the occasional low score. After all, "a few bad grades are unlikely to haunt us for the rest of our lives," Moravcik Walbert says. [PopSugar, LifeHacker]

3.

What's the appropriate way to respond when a toddler is aggressive? Patrick A. Coleman at Fatherly recommends giving "immediate feedback," then redirecting. "Say 'no' right away, then give them something else to do with their hands. If they bite, give them something appropriate to bite on." In the interim, praise non-violent reactions, like dealing with frustration by walking away, finding an adult, or taking a deep breath. "Also, make it clear what you're praising them for," Coleman writes. Approach the situation with empathy and compassion. "Your toddler isn't hitting because they are a bad kid," Coleman says. "They are hitting because they are toddlers. And as they develop better ways to express themselves the hitting will probably stop." [Fatherly]

4.

The transition to parenthood can be jarring and difficult. "Despite those changes happening for both men and women, not much is known about the prevalence of anxiety among new fathers," says Colorado School of Public Health professor Jenn Leiferman, author of a new study suggesting anxiety among new fathers is higher than previously known. The study, published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics & Gynecology, estimates that roughly 11 percent of men experience parental anxiety during the first year after their baby is born. That's much higher than the roughly 4 percent the World Health Organization estimates for men overall. "The prevalence of anxiety and depression among men is talked about less as a society, even though research shows men are more likely to commit suicide or abuse alcohol than women," says Leiferman. "It's important that we create more transparency around men's mental health issues. Our hope is by creating awareness, we can help people get help earlier when needed." [NeuroscienceNews, Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics & Gynecology]

5.

Since the 1990s, health experts have recommended that parents put their infant babies to sleep on their backs as a way of reducing the risks of SIDS — or sudden infant death syndrome — "based on a combination of small scale studies," writes Emily Oster, author of Cribsheet. Now, new data analysis "strongly supports the back sleeping recommendation," she writes. The researchers examined SIDS deaths in Denmark before and after December 1991, when the back-sleeping guidelines were implemented and encouraged by home nurses that visit new parents in the first year after a baby is born. "What you see here is the sharp drop in SIDS mortality rate after December 1991," Oster writes. "The drop amounts to, on average, a decrease of 11 SIDS deaths per 10,000 births. … Based on the existing evidence, you should already have been putting infants on their back to sleep. This new data should further convince you that was the right thing to do." [Emily Oster]

More stories from theweek.com
Trump finally jumps the shark
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
Retired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

Recommended Stories

  • 17 Gift Sets For Every Type Of Beauty-Loving Mom

    Remember when coming home with an “I Love Mom” drawing and a DIY macaroni necklace was a perfectly acceptable present for Mother’s Day? After years of special occasions, you’re running out of creative-gifting juice. (Trust us, she doesn’t need another cookbook.) As an easy crowd-pleaser for 2021, go ahead and gift mom something she'll gladly receive: her favorite beauty product — or, better yet, a luxe new set of something she's been wanting to try. Beauty brands always turn (way, way) up for Mother's Day, releasing a bevy of product bundles made to make moms feel extra special. So, whether she's in need of a new hair tool or a fresh manicure, there's a very special beauty set out there with your mama's name on it. To take some of that present-ideation weight off, we went ahead and rounded up the best beauty sets to gift this May 9 for you.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Olive & June The Starter SetBest For: Moms Who ManicureWe miss mom-and-me manicure dates as much as you, too. The next best thing: Learning how to DIY salon-perfect nails over FaceTime.Olive & June The Starter Set, $, available at Olive & JuneSephora Favorites Mother’s Day Coffret Perfume SetBest For: Moms Who Are Scent-ObsessedUnless you know exactly what someone's signature scent is, gifting perfume can be a total shot in the dark. This clever Sephora gift set makes it easy for mom to test-drive seven eaux at home before leveling up her favorite one to a full-size bottle. Sephora Favorites Mother's Day Coffret Perfume Set, $, available at SephoraGrande Cosmetics Mini Magic Lash and Brow SetBest For: Moms Who Want Fuller Lashes & BrowsTake it from a beauty writer's mom — regular application of these brow- and lash-boosting serums led to visibly fuller results in one tube's time. (Plus, it comes with mascara to fake it 'till you make it.)Grande Cosmetics Mini Magic Lash and Brow Set, $, available at SephoraDyson Corrale Hair Straightener Limited Edition Gift SetBest For: Moms Who Spend A LOT Of Time On Their HairDon't miss out on upgrading your mom's hair tool game with this limited-edition gift set, which includes two free brushes. (Psst: It's sneakily eligible for a discount during Sephora's spring sale!)Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Limited Edition Gift Set, $, available at SephoraKosas The Angel Skin SetBest For: Moms Who ZoomEver since hearing that having your Zoom camera on is a Really Big Deal for my mom and her coworkers (Boomers — weigh in please!), I've been looking for the perfect complexion-booster to perk up her already gorgeous skin. This Kosas duo will do the trick.Kosas The Angel Skin Set, $, available at KosasDove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy + Silk ScrunchieBest For: Moms Who Care About HaircareTreat mom's hair to some T.L.C. with this reviving hair trio, which comes with a stunning Brother Vellies silk scrunchie to accessorize with style.Dove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy + Silk Scrunchie, $, available at Brother VelliesHanacure The All-In-One Facial StarterBest For: Moms Who Get FacialsThat kind-of-creepy mask that haunted your Instagram feeds for many of the early 2010's? It's actually an amazing beauty treat for visibly firming and refreshing your skin.Hanacure The All-In-One Facial - Starter, $, available at HanacureGuerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick CaseBest For: Moms Who Like What They LikeRefillable beauty isn't just timeless — it's a win for the environment. Give her a gift she'll use for years to come with a luxe lipstick case that she can customize with her favorite shade.Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick Case, $, available at SephoraTower 28 Power Duo Lip + Cheek SetBest For: Moms Who Don't Want To Look "Done Up"Glow up your mom's makeup bag with this dewy lip and cheek tint for a natural flush. And since gloss is back in a major way, let her in on the trend with a shiny (but not too shiny) tinted gloss.Tower 28 Power Duo Lip + Cheek Set, $, available at Tower 28Diptyque Set Of 5 Mini CandlesBest For: Moms Who Love Fancy CandlesNothing says "I'm a mom with impeccable taste" like having one of these fancy candles in each room. Just saying.Diptyque Set of 5 Mini Candles, $, available at SpaceNKOribe Obsessed SetBest For: Moms Who Want A Great Hair DayAsk any beauty editor: These Oribe products are among the best that exist. The Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner is an express route to soft, shiny hair, and Dry Texturizing Spray is full, chic style in a can.Oribe Oribe Obsessed Set, $, available at VerishopMario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. SetBest For: Moms Who Want Dewy ComplexionsYour mom doesn't know the blissful joys of face misting — yet. But be warned: Once she gets used to the spritz-spritz lifestyle, she'll never be able to go back.Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set, $, available at Ulta BeautyAesop Arrival KitBest For: Moms Who TravelShe may not be arriving anywhere but to and from her own home, but that's no reason to not indulge in some luxe hair and body care courtesy of Aesop.Aesop Arrival Kit, $, available at VerishopVictoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick: The VB EditBest For: Moms Who Are Never Without LipstickWhat better gift to get your very stylish mama than a trio of posh lippies from one VB? Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick: The VB Edit, $, available at Violet GreyDr. Loretta The EssentialsBest For: Moms Who Are Essentialists She doesn't need skin care with all the bells and whistles — the stuff just needs to work. Which, by the way, this Dr. Loretta stuff does.Dr. Loretta The Essentials, $, available at VerishopNars Mini Bronzer & Blush SetBest For: Moms Who Want To GlowThere's a reason Nars is a classic. Nab two iconic shades of blush and bronzer (plus a mini brush) for just $39.NARS Mini Bronzer and Blush Set, $, available at SephoraGlamglow Instant Celebrity Skin Masking SetBest For: Moms Who Need A RefreshShe's a celeb all right — the world just doesn't know it yet. Treat the most important woman in your life to this mask (the other kind) four-pack for the ultimate at-home spa experience.GLAMGLOW Instant Celebrity Skin Masking Set, $, available at VerishopTula Exfoliate & Glow SetFact: Moms love a reusable toiletry bag, so get her a set that she can still use long after the products inside are empty — which is exactly what'll happen to the Tula treasures inside because they're that good.Tula Exfoliate & Glow Set, $, available at NordstromTatcha Fuji Dewy Skin SetShe might splurge for a Dewy Skin Cream or Kissu Lip Mask every now and then, but if you want to treat a beauty-loving mom to something extra special, make it this a gift set of three Tatcha fan favorites.Tatcha Fuji Dewy Skin Set, $, available at TatchaLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Mother’s Day Gifts For Pregnant Moms-To-BeGifts For Moms Who Love Food As Much As We DoThe Best NYC Spa Deals For Mother's Day

  • 3 products that will make your nursery functional and chic

    Parenting Wins hosts Andrea and Jose dish on how to build a practical nursery without going crazy.

  • 16 of the best things to buy at Banana Republic

    You can get great things at Banana Republic, including suede bomber jacket, the Slim Traveler Pant, and high-rise wide-leg cropped jeans.

  • The 8 Beauty Products Miranda Kerr Can't Live Without

    Whether the 37-year-old mother of three is waking up at daybreak to squeeze in some me-time or sharing her quarantine makeup routine with the world, the KORA Organics founder and CEO always makes an effort to educate herself on what she's putting into and onto her body. Buy It!

  • How to Keep Your Home Cool Without Central Air Conditioning

    Beat the heat this summer with one of these must-have products.

  • Fox News Host Tries and Fails to Bait Jon Stewart Into Attacking Biden

    After decades of mercilessly “eviscerating” Fox News during his time as host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made a surprising number of appearances on that network in years, almost exclusively to promote his activism around issues like medical benefits for 9/11 first responders and now veterans who were exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan.The comedian remained dead serious on Tuesday when he joined Fox host Martha MacCallum to explain why he was in Washington lobbying for a bill that would provide aid to veterans who were impacted by that toxic exposure.“If a senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a 10-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront,” Stewart said at one point, as the Fox host nodded along sympathetically.But before their time was up, MacCallum just couldn’t help but try to goad Stewart into playing into the Fox News narrative about the Biden administration’s proposed spending. “You know, you see the trillions that we’re talking about spending for a lot of different things right now, for COVID, for infrastructure,” she said. “How does that make you feel about what you’re pushing for here?”Instead of taking the bait, Stewart completely turned the argument back around, pointing out that the money it would take to handle the burn pit problem is “dwarfed” by these other concerns, essentially making it a no-brainer.“Listen, just even at the Pentagon, you’re talking about $750 billion, $800 billion a year,” he explained, adding that what he and his fellow advocates are asking for is a “fraction of that to implement the card and benefits that these folks have already earned.”“Very true,” MacCallum, replied before thanking Stewart for his work and inviting him to come back on Fox News when the time comes to promote his upcoming AppleTV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart. He didn’t make any promises.Lewis Black Sounds Off on Trump, Jon Stewart, and Almost Getting Pushed Out of ‘The Daily Show’Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Defense use of force expert testifies Derek Chauvin's treatment of George Floyd was 'objectively reasonable'

    Barry Brodd said Chauvin's actions were justified and in line with police training. Previous law enforcement witnesses had said the opposite.

  • Former 76ers GM says Allen Iverson could 'easily' score nearly 40 points per game in today's NBA

    Between rule changes that benefit offensive players and more efficient offenses, many former NBA players would thrive in today's game.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • John Oliver jokes about the reaction to Prince Philip's death and calls out the royal's 'checkered moral history'

    The British comedian told late-night host Seth Meyers that "it's hard to know exactly how to feel" about the royal's death.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite comes within 60m of crash with another owned by British-backed firm

    Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite prompted a 'red alert' warning after coming within 60m of smashing into another satellite owned by a British-backed firm. Engineers at OneWeb and SpaceX scrambled to avoid what could have been a disastrous collision last month after the United States Space Force sent multiple "red alert" warnings that the two companies' satellites were about to crash. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are in direct competition to establish an infrastructure of satellites that can provide high-speed and low-latency internet access to remote or rural locations around the world that were left behind by traditional cable-based providers. OneWeb, which was founded in 2012, was bought out of bankruptcy in late 2020 for $1 billion in a joint investment by the UK government and Bharti Global, an Indian telecoms company. SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the world's second-richest man and chief executive of Tesla Motors, has already started providing broadband for customers in Britain using its Starlink network of satellites. Starlink has a network of 1,378 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550km. By comparison, OneWeb's 148 satellites in orbit operate at a higher altitude of around 1,200km, and as a result have to pass through Starlink's constellation on their way up.

  • Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist's death

    A white police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. The resignations from Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon came two days after the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. Potter, a 26-year veteran, had been on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting, which happened as the Minneapolis area was already on edge over the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

  • Trump skewers FDA's Johnson & Johnson decision — then casually invents conspiracy theory blaming Pfizer

    Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday criticizing the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, baselessly suggesting the decision was politically motivated. "The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary, but now it's [sic] reputation will be permanently challenged," Trump said. He then floated, without any evidence, that the FDA may have been playing favorites. "[The FDA] should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it," he said. He also didn't lose an opportunity to bring up his favorite subject: his loss in the 2020 presidential election, which he has blamed on everyone from the Supreme Court to other Republican politicians to the pharmaceutical companies that worked with his administration to craft a vaccine. "Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 presidential election," he said in his Tuesday statement. He then finished off the statement by boasting about vaccine development under his administration, and called for the Johnson & Johnson shot to be back in action quickly. Former President Donald Trump comes out with a statement on J&J attacking the Biden administration for the pause and suggesting a conspiracy from Pfizer to do so pic.twitter.com/cnF2Ef7bjN — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyRetired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

  • A 'Simpsons' episode comically predicts bitcoin's price will surge to infinity - and GameStop's stock will fluctuate ridiculously in the future

    Bitcoin priced at infinity seems to indicate that the show's creators are either very bullish on digital assets, or believe the system will crumble.

  • Zack Snyder's first zombie movie in 17 years is a Vegas heist with Dave Bautista squaring off against an undead tiger

    Zack Snyder directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming zombie film for Netflix, which will be part of a larger universe. It debuts on May 21.

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.