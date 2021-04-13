The week's best parenting advice: April 13, 2021

Refinery29

Remember when coming home with an “I Love Mom” drawing and a DIY macaroni necklace was a perfectly acceptable present for Mother’s Day? After years of special occasions, you’re running out of creative-gifting juice. (Trust us, she doesn’t need another cookbook.) As an easy crowd-pleaser for 2021, go ahead and gift mom something she'll gladly receive: her favorite beauty product — or, better yet, a luxe new set of something she's been wanting to try. Beauty brands always turn (way, way) up for Mother's Day, releasing a bevy of product bundles made to make moms feel extra special. So, whether she's in need of a new hair tool or a fresh manicure, there's a very special beauty set out there with your mama's name on it. To take some of that present-ideation weight off, we went ahead and rounded up the best beauty sets to gift this May 9 for you.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Olive & June The Starter SetBest For: Moms Who ManicureWe miss mom-and-me manicure dates as much as you, too. The next best thing: Learning how to DIY salon-perfect nails over FaceTime.Olive & June The Starter Set, $, available at Olive & JuneSephora Favorites Mother’s Day Coffret Perfume SetBest For: Moms Who Are Scent-ObsessedUnless you know exactly what someone's signature scent is, gifting perfume can be a total shot in the dark. This clever Sephora gift set makes it easy for mom to test-drive seven eaux at home before leveling up her favorite one to a full-size bottle. Sephora Favorites Mother's Day Coffret Perfume Set, $, available at SephoraGrande Cosmetics Mini Magic Lash and Brow SetBest For: Moms Who Want Fuller Lashes & BrowsTake it from a beauty writer's mom — regular application of these brow- and lash-boosting serums led to visibly fuller results in one tube's time. (Plus, it comes with mascara to fake it 'till you make it.)Grande Cosmetics Mini Magic Lash and Brow Set, $, available at SephoraDyson Corrale Hair Straightener Limited Edition Gift SetBest For: Moms Who Spend A LOT Of Time On Their HairDon't miss out on upgrading your mom's hair tool game with this limited-edition gift set, which includes two free brushes. (Psst: It's sneakily eligible for a discount during Sephora's spring sale!)Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Limited Edition Gift Set, $, available at SephoraKosas The Angel Skin SetBest For: Moms Who ZoomEver since hearing that having your Zoom camera on is a Really Big Deal for my mom and her coworkers (Boomers — weigh in please!), I've been looking for the perfect complexion-booster to perk up her already gorgeous skin. This Kosas duo will do the trick.Kosas The Angel Skin Set, $, available at KosasDove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy + Silk ScrunchieBest For: Moms Who Care About HaircareTreat mom's hair to some T.L.C. with this reviving hair trio, which comes with a stunning Brother Vellies silk scrunchie to accessorize with style.Dove Hair Therapy Breakage Remedy + Silk Scrunchie, $, available at Brother VelliesHanacure The All-In-One Facial StarterBest For: Moms Who Get FacialsThat kind-of-creepy mask that haunted your Instagram feeds for many of the early 2010's? It's actually an amazing beauty treat for visibly firming and refreshing your skin.Hanacure The All-In-One Facial - Starter, $, available at HanacureGuerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick CaseBest For: Moms Who Like What They LikeRefillable beauty isn't just timeless — it's a win for the environment. Give her a gift she'll use for years to come with a luxe lipstick case that she can customize with her favorite shade.Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick Case, $, available at SephoraTower 28 Power Duo Lip + Cheek SetBest For: Moms Who Don't Want To Look "Done Up"Glow up your mom's makeup bag with this dewy lip and cheek tint for a natural flush. And since gloss is back in a major way, let her in on the trend with a shiny (but not too shiny) tinted gloss.Tower 28 Power Duo Lip + Cheek Set, $, available at Tower 28Diptyque Set Of 5 Mini CandlesBest For: Moms Who Love Fancy CandlesNothing says "I'm a mom with impeccable taste" like having one of these fancy candles in each room. Just saying.Diptyque Set of 5 Mini Candles, $, available at SpaceNKOribe Obsessed SetBest For: Moms Who Want A Great Hair DayAsk any beauty editor: These Oribe products are among the best that exist. The Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner is an express route to soft, shiny hair, and Dry Texturizing Spray is full, chic style in a can.Oribe Oribe Obsessed Set, $, available at VerishopMario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. SetBest For: Moms Who Want Dewy ComplexionsYour mom doesn't know the blissful joys of face misting — yet. But be warned: Once she gets used to the spritz-spritz lifestyle, she'll never be able to go back.Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set, $, available at Ulta BeautyAesop Arrival KitBest For: Moms Who TravelShe may not be arriving anywhere but to and from her own home, but that's no reason to not indulge in some luxe hair and body care courtesy of Aesop.Aesop Arrival Kit, $, available at VerishopVictoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick: The VB EditBest For: Moms Who Are Never Without LipstickWhat better gift to get your very stylish mama than a trio of posh lippies from one VB? Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick: The VB Edit, $, available at Violet GreyDr. Loretta The EssentialsBest For: Moms Who Are Essentialists She doesn't need skin care with all the bells and whistles — the stuff just needs to work. Which, by the way, this Dr. Loretta stuff does.Dr. Loretta The Essentials, $, available at VerishopNars Mini Bronzer & Blush SetBest For: Moms Who Want To GlowThere's a reason Nars is a classic. Nab two iconic shades of blush and bronzer (plus a mini brush) for just $39.NARS Mini Bronzer and Blush Set, $, available at SephoraGlamglow Instant Celebrity Skin Masking SetBest For: Moms Who Need A RefreshShe's a celeb all right — the world just doesn't know it yet. Treat the most important woman in your life to this mask (the other kind) four-pack for the ultimate at-home spa experience.GLAMGLOW Instant Celebrity Skin Masking Set, $, available at VerishopTula Exfoliate & Glow SetFact: Moms love a reusable toiletry bag, so get her a set that she can still use long after the products inside are empty — which is exactly what'll happen to the Tula treasures inside because they're that good.Tula Exfoliate & Glow Set, $, available at NordstromTatcha Fuji Dewy Skin SetShe might splurge for a Dewy Skin Cream or Kissu Lip Mask every now and then, but if you want to treat a beauty-loving mom to something extra special, make it this a gift set of three Tatcha fan favorites.Tatcha Fuji Dewy Skin Set, $, available at TatchaLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Mother’s Day Gifts For Pregnant Moms-To-BeGifts For Moms Who Love Food As Much As We DoThe Best NYC Spa Deals For Mother's Day