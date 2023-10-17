This week's best savings rates

After months of rises, savings rates may finally have peaked – so what’s the best thing to do with your cash?

The Bank of England held the interest rate at 5.25pc on 21 September; it had been expected to increase it to 5.5pc. This is thanks to encouraging signs of falling inflation.

The big question is whether the Bank Rate will soon start to fall. If it does, savings rates are likely to follow suit. This presents an issue for anyone who’s been waiting to commit to a fixed term account – do you go for it, or wait a little longer?

“The top rates on fixed-rate bonds are dominated by challenger banks, which have their own reasons to change rates, but they could well be monitoring swaps very closely,” says Rachel Springall of Moneyfacts. “If there is a sentiment for fixed rates to fall longer-term, we may see more immediate impact on the five-year fixed markets, but also the current margins between the top rate shorter-term fixed bonds to tighten.

“Savers may wish to act now to secure a top fixed rate bond, as rates in this market can come and go very quickly.”

If you have a variable account, any base rate falls might be felt immediately, Ms Springall explains. “If base rate were to fall, then it could result in providers cutting their variable rates, some may be able to do this quickly, but others might take a couple of months to plan and process, it really depends on the brand.”

With CPI still measuring 6.7pc it is vital you find the very best deal to protect your cash.

The average easy access account pays around 3.21pc, while the top easy access rate on the market is 5.3pc from Chorley Building Society, according to the analyst Moneyfacts – however, the account can only be opened by locals in north-west England.

Punjab National Bank is paying among the lowest returns, with its savings account offering 0.75pc. A saver with £50,000 in this account will earn around £376.29 a year in interest. Moving the deposit to the best buy account would yield £2,715 a year, an extra £2,339.

To get a better deal, savers can opt to put their money into longer-term fixed-rate savings bonds, which are now paying out interest of more than 6pc a year, guaranteeing returns only provided by the stock market in recent memory.

The top one-year bond from Union Bank of India pays 6.11pc. A saver who puts £50,000 in the top account would earn £3,142 interest a year.

Use our calculator below to find out how much interest you’d earn from a lump sum or regular monthly payments.

To help you get the most out of your savings, the Telegraph has compiled the best rates available on the market right now for bonds, savings accounts, Isas and current accounts.

The best bond rates for 2023

One-year fixed rate

Union Bank of India 1-Year Fixed-Term Deposit – 6.11pc

You can save between £1,000 and £1m. Interest is paid on maturity.

Two-year fixed rate

Union Bank of India 2-Year Fixed-Term Deposit – 6.05pc

You can save between £1,000 and £1m. Interest is paid on maturity.

Five-year fixed rate

JN Bank 5-Year Bond – 5.8pc

You can save between £1,000 and £100,000. Interest is paid annually and must be compounded.

The best savings account rates for 2023

Easy-access savings account

Chorley Building Society Triple Access Saver – 5.3pc

You can save between £1,000 to £200,000. Interest is paid annually and can be paid away or compounded. Can only be opened by locals in north-west England, including Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cumbria and Cheshire.

Regular savings account

Nationwide Flex Regular Saver – 8.00pc

This account has a 12-month term and can be opened with just £1. You don’t need to make deposits every month, but the maximum monthly amount you can pay in is just £200. If you make four or more withdrawals, the interest rate will fall to 2.15pc for the rest of the term. Interest is paid annually.

Notice savings account

RCI Bank UK 95 Day Notice Account – 5.6pc

You can save between £1,000 and £1m. You must give 95 days’ notice before making a withdrawal or closing the account. Interest is paid annually and can be paid away or compounded.

The best current account rates for 2023

Nationwide FlexDirect Current Account – 5pc (up to £1,500)

You must pay at least £1,000 a month to earn interest.

The best Isa rates for 2023

Easy access

Coventry Building Society Four Access Cash Isa – 5.05pc

Savers can open the account with £1. Interest is paid annually, and can be paid away or compounded. Four penalty-free withdrawals are permitted per year, any more will incur a 50-day interest charge.

One-year fixed rate

Virgin Money 1-Year Fixed-Rate Cash Isa – 5.85pc

The minimum deposit is £1. Interest is paid on maturity and must be compounded.

Early withdrawals are subject to a charge equivalent to 60 days’ loss of interest on the amount withdrawn.

Two-year fixed rate

Marsden Building Society 2-Year Fixed-Rate Cash Isa – 5.65pc

The minimum deposit is £5,000. Interest is paid annually and must be compounded.

Early withdrawals are subject to a charge equivalent to 240 days’ loss of interest on the amount withdrawn.

Five-year fixed rate

Zopa Smart Isa 5-Year Fixed-Rate Cash Isa – 5.05pc

You need a minimum of £1 to open an account, and can save up to £100,000. Interest is paid monthly and must be compounded.

If you make withdrawals before the five-year fixed term is over, then a penalty charge equivalent to 365 days’ loss of interest will be applied.

What is the difference between an Isa, bond, savings and a current account?

A current account is a transactional account that typically pays no interest but gives you a lot of flexibility in how often you access your money.

With a savings account, the bank pays you interest for keeping your money and therefore imposes some restrictions on how many withdrawals you can make.

A fixed-rate bond is a savings account with a fixed term, usually between one and five years. Until the duration of the bond is up, you cannot withdraw your funds, but in exchange for the commitment you will typically benefit from a higher rate.

The difference between an Isa and other savings accounts is that there is no tax charged on the interest. Everyone can save up to £20,000 a year tax-free in an Isa.

How to choose the right account for you

The first thing to consider is whether you might need access to the funds in an emergency. A current account or an easy-access savings account will give you this flexibility.

However, you will get a higher rate if you are willing to lock away your funds for a set period (for example, in a bond). Generally, the longer the period, the higher the rate – however this is not the case at the moment. Fixed-rate accounts with one and two year terms are far higher than those with five-year rates.

The other thing to consider is whether you are at risk of exceeding your personal savings allowance. This is £1,000 for a basic-rate taxpayer and £500 for a higher-rate taxpayer. If you earn more than this in interest outside of an Isa, then you will have to pay income tax.

Use our calculator to work out whether you could breach your allowance and if you should get an Isa.

This article is kept updated with the latest rates.

