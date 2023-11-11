This week's city and county meetings include canvassing elections, proposed changes

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Budget amendments for fiscal year 2023-2024 regarding the hiring of temporary help for Judge Jones, JP #4; consider and act upon modifications to the Tax Reporting Agreement for the optional short term disability benefit offered by Mutual of Omaha; Potter County Extension Office update; consider and act upon appointing Freda Powell to serve on the Board of Directors for the Santa Fe Historical Railway Museum; consider and act upon the approval of installment #5 to the Potter County Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ALFRF) Investment Plan; Potter County Tax Roll; consider and act upon the renewal of Potter County's agreement with the Regional Public Defender Office for Capital Cases; allocate votes for the Potter-Randall Appraisal District Board of Directors; remodel of station #6; consider and act upon various requests by the Potter County Republican Party Chair related to the methods of conducting elections; employment items; regular updates; executive session, if necessary.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

11 a.m.: FirstBank Southwest Tower, Ed Davis Conference Room – 9th Floor

Discussion and possible direction to staff related to City of Amarillo request for AEDC cost participation in the Northeast Interceptor construction project; financial and operational updates; executive session - deliberation regarding various business prospects (Manufacturing & Distribution, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Aviation, Infrastructure, Workforce); deliberate the purchase or sale of real property located in the Southwest quadrant of the City of Amarillo; pending or contemplated litigation or settlement.

Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees

5:30 p.m.: Amarillo ISD Rod Schroder Education Support Center Board Room, 7200 W. Interstate 40

Combined show choir performance from Amarillo, Caprock, Palo Duro, and Tascosa high schools; Board Reports; committee reports - Districtwide Educational Advisory Council (DEAC), Amarillo Education Foundation; consider 2022-2023 Annual Financial Report; consider adopting a resolution to designate a portion of the District's fund balance for capital projects; budget amendment; 2023 tax rolls for Potter and Randall counties; casting votes for the Potter and Randall County Appraisal District Boards of Directors; first reading revised policy FD(LOCAL) Admissions regarding non-AISD students attending AmTech Career Academy; discussion regarding Districtwide intruder detection audit report findings and other safety and security issues; monthly financial reports; personnel items.

Canyon ISD Board of Trustees

5:30 p.m.: Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N. 23rd St, Canyon

Planning workshop - Discussion of Community Outreach Meetings (followed by a short recess); closed executive session until approximately 7 p.m.; recognize student and staff achievements; appoint Board Audit Committee; information and discussion of Board Community Outreach; superintendent communications: enrollment, recent and upcoming events; Safety and Security Update with Review of State Intruder Detection Audits; Strategic Goals Progress Update; consideration and approval of District and Campus Performance Objectives; public hearing - FIRST Rating; approve resolution to cast ballot for the Potter-Randall Appraisal District Board of Directors; review District Investment Policy, Strategies, and Training Providers; consideration and approval of resolution on District Investment Policy, Strategies, and Training Providers; canvass results of the Nov. 7 Voter Approval Tax Rate Election; monthly financials; consideration and action to amend the contract with Corgan Architects to include plans for an Ag Farm Facility; accept donations; personnel.

Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees

5:30 p.m.: Highland Park Administration Building, 15300 Amarillo Blvd. E.

Public hearing on the Texas Schools FIRST Ratings for the 2023-24 school year; public hearing on Amendment No.1 to the agreement for limitation on appraised value between the District and Producer Owned Beef, LLC; monthlty reports including 2023 Bond Project Update, State and Local Revenue Report, enrollment and principals' reports; approve Expenditures, Financial Statements, Budget Amendments and Donations; 2023 Highland Park ISD Tax Levy business items: discussion and possible action on Amendment No.1 to the agreement for limitation on appraised value between the District and Producer Owned Beef, LLC; Fund Balance Assignments as Required by GASB 54; policy for GASB 96 Subscription-Based Information Technology Arrangements; resolution to cast votes for the Potter County Appraisal District Board of Directors consideration and possible action to approve the City of Amarillo Service Plan for the Highland Park Annexation; personnel items; superintendent remarks.

River Road ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m.: Central Administration Bldg., 9500 US Hwy. 287 North

Financial audit; FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) report; administrator's update: superintendent's report, district update, campus visits; personnel items; review monthly financials; request to consider approval of the following: 2022-2023 Audit Report, acceptance of contributions, 2023 Tax Roll to fund the 2023-2024 budget, waiver to provide summer feeding, resolution to make nominations to the Board of Directors of Potter County Appraisal District, Food Service Budget Amendment #1, Strong Foundations Implementation Year 2 Supports Grant from LASO.

Tuesday

Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

11:30 a.m.: Parks and Recreation Board Room, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss or receive reports on the following: Clean-up Project Updates, Artist Census Update, Pollinator Patch/No mow update, TX Parks and Wildlife, Welding Art Update; present, discuss and consider proposed changes to 2024 Mural Grant Application rules and policies.

Amarillo City Council

1 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Work session - executive session: consult with Attorney about pending or contemplated litigation or settlement - in re City of Amarillo, Cause #110998-D-CV; discuss purchase or sale of real property located in the Southwest Quadrant of Amarillo; personnel discussion: performance matrix for Interim City Manager.

Amarillo City Council

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Regular meeting: Proclamation: National Family Caregiver's Month; discussion items: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) quarterly update, AEDC Bylaws, resolution for Digital Dignity, Rights and Privacy; Amarillo Police Department procedures for responding to traffic accidents; new bulk trash initiative and prior programs to address illegal dumping; City Manager recruitment process; Amarillo Fiscal Year 2023/24 to Fiscal Year 2027/28 Community Investment Program (CIP). Consent items: second and final reading of an ordinance repealing paid parking; state grant applications for Amarillo Regional Crime Center Project, regional bomb squad enhancement project, and Amarillo CERT trailer project; Georgia Street agreement and drainage easement; South Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #3 Developer Agreement for the Rockrose Development, LLC infrastructure project in the vicinity of South Coulter and Oxford Drive for reimbursement; proposed storm drain project; renovation of Comanche Trail & Ross Rogers Golf Course Pro Shops; various annual contracts, services and equipment. Non-consent items: rezoning and vacating of land; public hearing and first reading of an ordinance amending Section 4-10-211 Vehicle Parking Regulations of the City of Amarillo Zoning Ordinance; first reading of an ordinance providing for acceptance of a right of way dedication from Jamal Enterprises, LP, a Texas Limited Partnership, located in a certain plat titled Interstate 40 Business Loop, Amarillo Boulevard East, State Highway 60, and Historic Route 66; Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget amendments; resolution setting a date, time, and place for a public hearing on the proposed annexation of approximately 1,086.85 acres of unplatted land in Potter County by the City of Amarillo, vicinity: U.S. Highway 60 and N. Parsley Road, applicants: AEDC and CVMR Texas Inc.; consider awarding contract for $5.3 million for demolition, site preparation, site security, and construction of Amarillo fueling center locations at 1009 SE 21st Ave. and 701 SE 27th Ave.; vote on the Potter County and Randall County Appraisal District board of director members; appointments to fill current and/or upcoming vacancies for various city boards.

Bushland ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m.: Bushland Intermediate School/Room 101, 2400 Wells St.

Administrative reports; consideration and possible approval for Policy Update 122 (LOCAL) for cybersecurity, safety and security, employment practices, curriculum programs, accelerated instruction, compulsory attendance, medical treatment, crisis intervention, and student records; Student Code of Conduct 2023-2024; vote for Potter and Randall County Appraisal District Board of Directors; personnel items; superintendent report.

Wednesday

Convention and Visitors' Bureau Board of Directors

8:30 a.m.: Board Room - Bivins Mansion, 1000 S. Polk

Financial report; board appointments for January 2024; discussion: formation of the ACVB Foundation; Travel and Client Policy; possible changes to the Arts Marketing Grants requirements.

Civil Service Commission

8:30 a.m.: City Council Chambers (Third Floor), City Hall, 601 S Buchanan

Personnel items; approve the eligibility register for the Firefighter Recruit Examination given on Oct. 7; appointment of three physicians in accordance with Texas Local Government Code; proposed revisions to the Civil Service Commission rules.

Randall County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: 501 16th St., Suite 305, Canyon

Canvass the returns of the Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendments Election; discuss and take action on approving the joint resolution to conduct a joint Primary Election on March 5, 2024, and the primary run off, if necessary, per Texas Election Code; closed meeting to deliberate real property.

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9:30 a.m.: Potter County Courthouse, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Special meeting: conduct the local canvass of the Nov. 7 Constitutional Amendment Election and declare the official result.

Amarillo Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund

10 a.m.: City Hall, Room 306, 601 S Buchanan St.

Fund’s investment transactions; revenue and expenditures summary; investment performance; asset allocation study; payments for services; update of beneficiary; retirement benefits; disbursement of surviving spouse benefit and lump sum death benefit; items for the next actuarial study.

City of Canyon Commission

1:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Special meeting: Consider and take appropriate action on resolution prescribing limitations on parking or standing motor vehicles or trailers during parade to be held Dec. 2 in the City of Canyon.

Thursday

Randall County Commissioners Court

A quorum may assemble for a meeting at 9 a.m. at the Randall County Road & Bridge Department, 301 W. Hwy. 60, Canyon.

Heritage Hills Public Improvement District Advisory Board

10 a.m.: Room 305, City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider Long-term Maintenance Bid Documents; Phase III with Tri-State General Contractors; ongoing PID Operations and Maintenance.

