This week's community news includes AmTech recognition, ocean exhibit closing

AmTech Career Academy, DECA recognized for Thrive Level chapter campaigns

AmTech Career Academy DECA was among 645 chapters that achieved Thrive Level recognition during the 2023 2024 school year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) held April 27-30, 2024, in Anaheim, California.

Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their program of leadership for theyear, according to a news release. These campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community. Chapters that achieve Thrive Level receive a commemorative pennant, flag and plaque. The chapters also have an opportunity to participate in ICDC. In order to receive Thrive Level recognition, the chapter completed two out of three chapter campaigns, including the community service campaign, ethical leadership campaign, and promotional campaign. Alternatively, the chapter could have participated in the membership campaign, which challenged the chapter to attain two of three goals: recruit 20 professional members, recruit 20 alumni members or increase student membership by 20 more members from the previous school year.

The AmTech Career Academy DECA members who contributed to the Thrive recognition were Annika Dumaoal and Saralyn Ward with the assistance of their advisors, Tristyn Day and Beth Dumaoal.

The members completed the Ethical Leadership Campaign, collaborating with local businesses to discuss ethical practices in industry and by presenting their take on “Ethics in Business” to a group of parents, students, and business owners. They also completed the Promotional Campaign where they focused on bringing awareness of DECA to the school and the community. Through tours, presentations, and notes of appreciation for faculty members and local businesses, they showcased the positive impact DECA members have on the school and the community.

Their advisors are very proud of their accomplishments and their dedication to their chapter, the school, and the community.

'Sea' DHDC’s traveling exhibit before it waves goodbye

The Don Harrington Discovery Center’s traveling exhibit "Ocean Bound" will be leaving Amarillo on Jan. 7, 2024.

Opened Sept. 23, the exhibit has brought a season-long exploration of the science of watersheds, aquatic animals, and our ocean to the center. The exhibition was created by the Sciencenter of Ithaca, New York, with funding from NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Four themed exhibit clusters invite visitors to learn about watersheds, the ocean, and the aquatic animals and ecosystems that depend on them: Using Science to Understand Watersheds; Recognizing Threats to Watersheds; Finding Solutions and Implementing Change.

Featuring a full-sized yellow submarine that visitors can pilot through mountain streams all the way back to the ocean, explorers of all ages can embark on a journey through watersheds. Visitors can control rain on a 3D model, become biologists by learning about aquatic species and their environments, and learn how to navigate through pollutants.

Contact the Don Harrington Discovery Center or visit their website at DHDC.org for details.

APL: Southwest Branch Library to close Jan. 15 for renovations

The Amarillo Public Library (APL) has announced that the city of Amarillo is updating the carpet at the Southwest Branch Library, which will keep the location closed for about month starting on Monday, Jan. 15. APL said the estimated reopening date is Monday, Feb. 19.

While the Southwest Branch is closed, patrons are encouraged to visit one of Amarillo Public Library’s four other locations: the Downtown Library, 413 SE 4th (806-378-3054); East Branch Library, 2232 E 27th (806-342-1589); North Branch Library, 1500 NE 24th (806-381-7931) and/or the Northwest Branch Library, 6100 SW 9th (806-359-2035).

City of Amarillo gives San Jacinto sidewalk update

The City of Amarillo gave and update on the San Jacinto Sidewalk Repair Program progress underway, via social media.

"Sidewalk repair is at the forefront of our priorities in San Jacinto, and we're thrilled to share some exciting initiatives," the city said in a Facebook post. "The San Jacinto Neighborhood Advocates, in collaboration with the City of Amarillo, are actively working on enhancing our community. ... We've launched a pilot cost-share program for homeowners and larger-scale improvements in critical pedestrian focus areas, funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)."

The city said the first phase of its cost-share program, completed in November 2023, benefited five homeowners located on South Carolina, South Tennessee, South Belleview, and Northwest 3rd Avenue. "We're making a positive impact on our neighborhood, one sidewalk at a time!"

For more information about the program, visit https://bit.ly/477xuC4 .

