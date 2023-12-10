This week's community news includes Cinergy toy drive, AFD battalion chiefs, more

Cinergy Entertainment hosting toy drive through Dec. 22

Cinergy Entertainment Group is hosting several charitable initiatives, including its 7th Annual Toy Drive. From now until Dec. 22, guests at all locations - including Amarillo, Copperas Cove, Granbury, Marble Falls, Midland, Odessa and Tulsa - who donate an unwrapped toy (valued at $8 or more) will get a $10 Game Card (at FEC locations) or a small popcorn.

"Embracing the season of giving, we're thrilled to brighten the holidays for families in need," says Traci Hanlon, Cinergy’s Vice President of Marketing. "We hope to be delivering joy through our toy drives, and bringing smiles to thousands of children in our communities."

Having donated thousands of toys to local children in need through community partnerships, Cinergy has partnered with Toys for Tots in Amarillo for the 2023 Toy Drive, as well as other organizations at the following locations: Charlotte: Hope Church, Copperas Cove: Copperas Cove Police Department, Granbury: Toys for Tots, Marble Falls: Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Midland: Toys for Cops, Odessa: Toys for Cops, Tulsa: Toys for Tots and Wheeling: WINGS.

“Our annual Christmas event, featuring police officers escorting Santa through the city, embodies the true spirit of the holidays! This meaningful event, generously supported by our community partners, including Cinergy, allows us to spread joy through thoughtfully wrapped presents to local families in Copperas Cove. It ensures that every child experiences a special and memorable Christmas, adding to the warmth and spirit of the season, while also fostering meaningful relationships between our police force and the youth in our community,” said Krystal Baker, Lieutenant, Community Services, Copperas Cove Police Department.

In the past five years, Cinergy has helped spread holiday cheer with more than 3,500 toys gifted to families across the country. In addition to this charitable initiative, every November, Cinergy partners with local food pantries to organize community food drives at all of its locations and has donated more than six tons of food in the past five years. And once a month, Cinergy provides a free, family-friendly movie screening to families affected by autism.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com .

Amarillo Fire Department announces title change for District Chiefs

Effective Nov. 29, the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) transitioned from the title of “District Chief” to “Battalion Chief” for its supervisory chief officers. This change aligns with the standardized terminology most fire departments use in the United States, according to a news release. This change was initially considered after the AFD added a third chief to each shift (three shifts total) on Oct. 4 this year.

Adding the chief allowed the department to reorganize the fire stations into battalions rather than the previous two districts. Under the new arrangement, Battalion Chiefs will continue overseeing their assigned districts, handling daily staffing, and serving as the Incident Commander for significant emergencies. The reorganization will also play a crucial role in developing and mentoring firefighters. Previously, the two district chiefs split the oversight of Amarillo’s thirteen fire stations, and the larger span of control made visiting every station a more complex process demanding more time. The addition of the third battalion chief means fewer station visits per chief, and each chief can spend more time conversing and connecting with the fire crews around town.

The AFD is proud of its rich history and its compassionate and professional service to the Amarillo community. Established on Jan. 27, 1897, the Amarillo Fire Department is a full-service fire department comprised of 319 total members (307 uniformed), responding from 13 fire stations and directly supporting the department’s mission from a fleet maintenance shop, fire marshal’s office, and a fire administration building. Follow AFD's operations on their Facebook page for more details.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center to unveil new logo at Christmas reception

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center will officially unveil its new logo at its annual Christmas Reception, to be held Dec. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 804 Quail Creek Dr.

“Our new logo embodies the team of professionals, from multiple disciplines, who surround a child at the most stressful time in her or his life – after witnessing violence or experiencing sexual or physical abuse. The heart at the center of the design signifies our core value of compassion. The refreshed color scheme invokes childhood, depicting our commitment that services provided will help children become children again. At the reception, we will honor donors who make fulfilling our mission possible, as well as team members and volunteers who care deeply about our Panhandle kids,” says The Bridge Executive Director Shelly Bohannon.

Guests at the Dec. 14 event may tour the agency to learn more about services provided more than 1,000 Panhandle children and their non-offending family members annually. Festivities include refreshments and holiday fare.

TTUHSC’s Castro-Quirino named to 2023-24 Fellows of HACU’s Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) announced Sonya Castro-Quirino, D.Bioethics, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) vice president of Office of Institutional Compliance, as one of the 50 fellows who will be part of the fifth cohort of HACU’s Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo.

According to a news release, the program is designed to increase diverse representation in executive and senior-level positions in higher education. Fellows participate in an array of leadership development activities designed to prepare them for leadership roles in the full spectrum of institutions of higher learning, with an emphasis on Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

On February 2022, TTUHSC announced its designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education. At that time, the university was the third health sciences center in the state of Texas to receive this status. Jody Randall, Ph.D., TTUHSC vice president and chief experience officer, said Castro-Quirino’s appointment to HACU builds on the university’s foundation to enrich the experiences of all underserved populations and train future health care professionals to serve a more diverse population

“As an executive-level leader, Dr. Castro shapes the impact that TTUHSC has on the lives of our learners, team members and patients,” Randall said. “Through La Academia, Dr. Castro will build on her leadership skills while furthering our commitment to the achievement of our Hispanic community and other underserved populations across TTUHSC and in the communities that we serve.”

Hope and Healing Place invites you to compete in 10th Annual Big Cheese Cook-Off

Are you a mac ‘n’ cheese lover? The Hope and Healing Place is hosting their 10th annual Big Cheese Cook-Off and wants you to bring your A-game! "Whether you’re a restaurant owner, a food truck, a high school, a college, a BBQ team, a bakery, or a cheese-loving culinary club, we want to see what you’ve got," a news release says.

The organization is looking for cook-off teams to compete, event sponsors, volunteers, donation items for their “Who Moved the Cheese” and baked items for their new activity, “The Bake Walk”.

Plenty of Amarillo favorites are signed up to compete, and they're looking for more. If you’re interested in competing, being a sponsor, volunteering, or donating please contact Cakki at either cakki@hhpamarillo.org or (806) 371-8998 ext 3 to join our list of amazing competitors.

​​​​Operation Christmas Child volunteers send Christmas joy to children overseas

Area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message of joy to children around the world. This year, tens of thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items.

Although drop-off locations have closed, there is still time to share hope and love with children overseas by packing a gift-filled shoebox online. Shoeboxes built online go to some of the hardest-to reach areas in the world. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

