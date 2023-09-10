This week's community news includes FFA barn, Habitat applications, more

Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee to meet Sept. 14

An Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee workshop will be held on Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in room 275 of the Simms Building.

The public will be permitted to offer public comments as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting. Agenda items include a presentation on the Ports to Plains Corridor, presentation and discussion on the draft FY24 MPO Project Priority List, and an update on Category 7 and Category 9 funding.

Members of the Cal Farley’s Board of Directors, as well as staff and donors attend a groundbreaking Sept. 2 for the new FFA barn.

Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Board of Directors kicks off building of FFA Barn

BOYS RANCH – The Boys Ranch Board of Directors broke ground on an eagerly awaited expansion that promises to elevate the Boys Ranch Future Farmers of America (FFA) program to new heights. This construction includes a new state-of-the-art barn, allowing Boys Ranch students to participate in activities such as agricultural mechanics, leatherworking and livestock projects, according to a news release.

Construction will begin mid-September and will be completed in April 2024. The barn will be 11,900 square feet, leaving ample room for the program to expand over the years. This construction aims to create a space that empowers students to gain skills that will guide them to a path of success throughout life. The barn will feature amenities such as an animal treadmill, an attached classroom and a show arena. These state-of-the-art functionalities will provide opportunities for FFA students to gain skills that will enable them to excel in the future. Loyal Boys Ranch advocates have generously donated the funds for the barn.

"Unfortunately, with our small, older barn, we have a limitation on how many animals we can have per year," said Scotty Wright, FFA advisor and vocational agriculture teacher. "A new barn, with greater animal capacity and features like a wash bay and show arena, will truly benefit our FFA members."

First chartered in 1955, the FFA has provided a place for students to gain skills and confidence for over 65 years. For more information on Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, visit https://www.calfarley.org/.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity homeowner applications open

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity will be holding application classes for individuals interested in applying for the Habitat Homeowner Program. These include the following days, times and locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.: Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, 2700 S. Wilson

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.: Hillside Christian Church, 3508 NE 24th

Monday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.: Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, 2700 S. Wilson

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 12:30 p.m.: The Place, 3107 Plains Blvd, Space 500

Applications will be available at application classes or at the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity administration office at 2700 S. Wilson beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12. Submitted applications are due to the Habitat office by Wednesday, Oct. 11 by 3 p.m. Incomplete or late applications will not be processed.

“With current interest rates and the costs of building, the demand for our program is higher than ever. Our organization provides interest-free loans, which translates into some of the most affordable homes being built in our community,” Director of Operations Sarah Curtis said in a news release. “This is a wonderful opportunity for individuals or families that are interested in homeownership.”

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity administrative office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, interested applicants can visit www.amarillohabitat.org or call (806) 383-3456.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to building safe, affordable housing for qualified low-income families. Founded in 1981, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has served 118 families in the community. For more information about how to volunteer or donate, please call (806) 383-3456 or visit them at www.amarillohabitat.org.

Wings of Hope Memorial Celebration: A beautiful butterfly release to remember

The Hope & Healing Place (HHP) invites you to a symbolic family-friendly event, the Wings of Hope Memorial Celebration, at Amarillo College's Memorial Park (Gazebo) on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will be held 10 a.m. to noon with a butterfly release that commemorates the journey through grief.

"The butterfly release is a tangible way to remember your loved one, an acknowledgment of a life lived, and a celebration of the love you shared," a news release states. "Grief is a path marked by continuous transitions, sometimes dark and sometimes filled with celebration. The butterfly release symbolizes these similarities between the grief journey and the butterfly's life cycle."

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. However, you can reserve your butterfly for $25 in memory of a loved one. Visit their website at www.hhpamarillo.org and click on "Wings of Hope" to make a reservation.

The organization is planning to release 500 butterflies, so bring your family and friends and join them with your lawn chair or blanket. The event will also have activities such as a memorial chalk walk, butterfly crafts, and the release.

HHP is committed to supporting bereaved families and helping children cope with the loss of a loved one. Unresolved grief can manifest in children's lives in various ways, including depression, isolation, emotional outbursts, and more. HHP provides a safe place for children, teens, families, and individuals to heal and find hope.

Fundraisers like the “Wings of Hope Memorial Celebration” are vital to their continued support of the community. To learn more about HHP and the event, visit their Facebook event page or contact Cakki Wall at 806-371-8998 Ext. 3. The Hope & Healing Place is located at 3440 Bell St. For more, visit www.hhpamarillo.org .

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport passes the test

During a three-day span last month, the Federal Aviation Administration visited Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (RHAIA) and inspected everything from runway pavement markings to wind cones to fueling facilities. And as usual, RHAIA passed the test, the city of Amarillo noted in a news release.

The FAA conducts annual inspections of airports under federal law – CFR Part 139/Airport Certification – as a test of an airport’s operational and safety standards to ensure public safety, and it is a test RHAIA has never failed.

City of Amarillo Airport Facilities Director Eric Ozier, left, and COA Assistant Director of Aviation Thomas Oscarsson.

“This is an evaluation of the City of Amarillo’s operating certificate for the airport for commercial service,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Assistant Director of Aviation Thomas Oscarsson. “How do we protect the flying public and provide that level of expectation that when you buy a ticket you depart safely and arrive at your location safely?”

The FAA inspection of RHAIA was Aug. 15-17. RHAIA has 71 city employees and three commercial airlines.

The inspections consist of a simple pass or fail grade. However, the FAA inspector has the option to list discrepancies and require the airport to remedy the discrepancies by a certain date without penalty. No discrepancies were found at RHAIA - a significant achievement by the airport staff, according to the city.

“The Amarillo Fire Department is a major player in this inspection,” said COA Airport Facilities Director Eric Ozier. “The FAA looks at fueling operations, equipment for airport firefighting and they conduct an unannounced timed (firetruck) response drill.”

To find out more about Part 139/Airport Certification, go to: www.faa.gov/airports/airport_safety/part139_cert/what-is-part-139 .

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov .

FIRST in Texas announces $700,000 in grants available for robotics teams

FIRST in Texas, a leading non-proﬁt organization dedicated to inspiring K- 12 students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), has announced the availability of more than $700,000 in grants for new and existing FIRST robotics teams in Texas. These grants aim to extend STEM opportunities to underserved and rural communities across the state of Texas by a mentor lead six month journey including the building, coding and competing a robot in a task based robotics program, according to a news release.

The grants, made possible by sponsors, will provide ﬁnancial support for the purchase of equipment and payment of registration fees, removing ﬁnancial barriers to entry. FIRST in Texas is committed to expanding the reach of its proven STEM program, which annually involves more than 30,000 students across the state in fostering 21st Century Skills, teamwork, and competitive spirit in a robust University Interscholastic League (UIL) partnered program.

Applications are now being accepted; schools, educators, and communities are invited to take advantage of this opportunity to join the FIRST in Texas family and make a lasting impact on youth education. For more information about FIRST in Texas robotics and the grant, visit https://ﬁrstintexas.org or email info@ﬁrstintexas.org .

Amarillo VA to host annual Patio of Honor Bricklaying Ceremony for families of veterans

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host its Annual Patio of Honor Bricklaying Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11 in front of the medical center. This special event is to memorialize veterans who have passed away and to share a moment of silence in remembrance of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

This event is not open to the public; it is for the families of veterans being memorialized.

During the ceremony, bricks with engraved names will be laid in memory of veterans by their loved ones in front of the medical center. “This tribute holds a special place at the Amarillo VA,” said Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, Director of AVAHCS. “It’s a beautiful way for us to honor our Veterans who have lost their lives and to pay our respects to the victims of 9/11.”

APHD: Flu and respiratory virus season is approaching

Fall is approaching, and with it comes flu and respiratory virus season. This year, there are vaccines and treatments to help protect against the major viruses expected to circulate, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), seasonal influenza (flu) and Covid, according to the Amarillo Public Health Department.

"The most immediate virus to be aware of this season is RSV. RSV is highly contagious and affects people of all ages, but it is especially dangerous for young children and older adults," a news release states. "While RSV most often causes cold-like symptoms in infants and toddlers, it can also lead to severe problems like pneumonia and bronchiolitis, when the tiny air tubes in the lungs become swollen."

RSV often appears earlier in the year compared to the flu. Fortunately, there are now effective tools to protect the most vulnerable populations from severe illness. Earlier this year, the first RSV vaccine for people age 60 and older was approved. Amarillo Public Health advises individuals in this age group to get the vaccine this month. Eligible residents can consult with their physician or local pharmacy about availability.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also approved the first RSV vaccine for those who are pregnant. The vaccine aims to shield newborns from severe RSV for their first six months. While there is currently no specific vaccine available for infants, parents and guardians are encouraged to ask their child’s pediatrician about the advance antibody treatment that prevents severe RSV effects. Not all pediatricians offer this treatment yet, as it is relatively new, so be sure to inquire about its availability.

As flu and respiratory season evolves, Amarillo Public Health is dedicated to informing the community in Potter and Randall counties about the best protective measures. For the latest health updates, follow Amarillo Public Health on Facebook or visit www.amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/public-health.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area Our Town briefs for Sept. 10, 2023